Girls Aloud star announces she is pregnant with first child
‘We’ve been keeping a secret,’ she said on Instagram
Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts has announced she is expecting her first child.
The 40-year-old, famed for hits like 'Sound Of The Underground' and 'The Promise' with the iconic girl group, shared the news on Christmas Day.
Ms Roberts revealed in an Instagram post that she is five months pregnant and expecting her first child with footballer Mitch Hahn this spring.
The announcement was accompanied by a series of photographs, including one of her cradling her baby bump in front of a Christmas tree.
She said: “Mitch and I have had the most magical Christmas Day sharing the most precious news with our families.
“We’ve been keeping a secret. We are five months pregnant! We can’t wait to meet our little one in the spring.”
A number of stars celebrated the news in the comment section, including presenters Laura Whitmore, Rochelle Humes and Rylan Clark.
Comedian Alan Carr commented: “Amazing news!! Sending you much love!”
Former Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards, who is pregnant with her second child, commented: “Oh my goodnesssss! The best news. Congratulations beautiful!”
Roberts rose to fame as a member of Girls Aloud, which was formed in 2002 on ITV show Popstars: The Rivals.
In 2024, Girls Aloud members Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Roberts reunited for a UK and Ireland arena tour that celebrated their legacy and paid tribute to their late bandmate Sarah Harding, who died from breast cancer aged 39 in 2021.
Roberts also stars in the West End production of the hit musical Hadestown. It tells a version of the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus as a singer-songwriter who tries to save his lover Eurydice from the underworld, which is ruled by Hades.
