Singer Perrie Edwards has said she suffered a “horrendous” miscarriage almost six months into her second pregnancy.

The Little Mix star did not become aware she was pregnant until late on and initially fell unwell while rehearsing with her bandmates.

The 32-year-old, who has son Axel with her footballer fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, had the news confirmed by a doctor and underwent a hospital scan that indicated she may lose her unborn child, which she called “the worst day of my life”.

Edwards said she had immediately sensed something was wrong after speaking to the medic.

“That was just the worst day of my life – like horrendous,” she told Paul Brunson on his We Need to Talk podcast. “I’ve never experienced an out-of-body experience where everything goes in slow motion.”

The singer began “sobbing” while her fiancé struggled to drive them home due to an injury he’d sustained on the football pitch.

“I couldn’t see straight,” Edwards said. “I was just distraught. And yeah, we basically lost the baby at like 24 weeks.”

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards and fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ( Perrie Edwards/Instagram )

Edwards previously suffered a miscarriage “very early on” during her first ever pregnancy before welcoming Axel in 2021. She visited the hospital alone after a bleed and was told there was no baby.

“I was like, ‘oh, I’ve made this up. Maybe I got a false positive or something,” she said.

She added that although her pregnancy with Axel was “one of the happiest times of my life”, she was “on edge” up until the 12 week scan.

Edwards said that the loss she suffered six months into her pregnancy had been much harder to recover from than her early miscarriage as she’d made plans to decorate her baby’s room and made other preparations.

Edwards had only told “immediate friends and family” about the pregnancy. But shortly after the loss, she received messages asking how her “bump” was. “I’d be like, ‘there is no bump,’” she said.

Edwards rose to fame on The X Factor alongside her Little Mix bandmates Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock in 2011. They were the first and only girl group to win the series and went on to release hits including “Wings” and “Black Magic”.

Following the band’s decision to pursue solo projects in 2022, Edwards released her debut single “Forget About Us” in 2024, which peaked at number 10 in the UK singles chart.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands on 0808 164 3332 or email helpline@sands.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, and until 9.30pm on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

You can also find bereavement support at The Lullaby Trust by calling 0808 802 6868 or emailing support@lullabytrust.org.uk.