Gerber issues nationwide recall for its biscuits over fears of foreign materials

Gerber said it has not received any reports of illness or injury linked to the recalled product

Erin Keller In Ohio
Gerber is voluntarily recalling batches of its Arrowroot Biscuits as a precaution after a supplier recalled arrowroot flour that may contain soft plastic or paper pieces.

Issued Monday, the recall covers limited batches of the 5.5-ounce Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits produced between July and September 2025 and sold across the U.S. Gerber said no other products in its baby food line are included in this recall.

Consumers are urged to check the 10-digit batch codes printed on the back of affected packages and compare them against the list provided by the company.

The following batch codes and corresponding “best before” dates are part of the recall:

  • 5198565504 – Best Before October 16, 2026
  • 5202565504 – Best Before October 20, 2026
  • 5203565504 – Best Before October 21, 2026
  • 5204565504 – Best Before October 22, 2026
  • 5205565504 – Best Before October 23, 2026
  • 5209565504 – Best Before October 27, 2026
  • 5210565504 – Best Before October 28, 2026
  • 5211565504 – Best Before October 29, 2026
  • 5233565504 – Best Before November 20, 2026
  • 5238565504 – Best Before November 25, 2026
  • 5239565504 – Best Before November 26, 2026
  • 5239565505 – Best Before November 26, 2026
  • 5240565505 – Best Before November 27, 2026
  • 5245565505 – Best Before December 2, 2026
  • 5246565505 – Best Before December 3, 2026
  • 5251565505 – Best Before December 8, 2026
  • 5252565505 – Best Before December 9, 2026
  • 5253565505 – Best Before December 10, 2026
  • 5254565505 – Best Before December 11, 2026
  • 5258565505 – Best Before December 15, 2026
  • 5259565505 – Best Before December 16, 2026
Limited batches of 5.5-ounce Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits produced between July and September 2025 and sold nationwide are being recalled after a supplier recalled flour that may contain soft plastic or paper pieces (Gerber)

An arrowroot flour supplier identified the issue and initiated its own recall, prompting Gerber to take the precautionary step of pulling affected batches from the market and ending its relationship with the supplier.

“The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our highest priority, and we take this responsibility seriously. We sincerely apologize for any concerns or inconvenience this action causes for parents, caregivers and retail customers,” Gerber said in a news release.

As of Monday, the company and health agencies have received no reports of injuries or illnesses linked to the recalled biscuits.

Parents and caregivers who find recalled products in their homes can either return the item to the retailer for a full refund or throw it in the trash.

Gerber also provided a 24/7 consumer support line at 1-800-4-GERBER (1-800-443-7237) for questions or help identifying impacted products.

