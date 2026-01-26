Major health risks linked to plastics emissions set to soar by 2040

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The adverse health consequences stemming from the global plastics system are projected to more than double by 2040, driven by greenhouse gases, air pollutants and toxic chemicals released throughout its lifecycle.

A new study, published in the Lancet Planetary Health on Monday, has highlighted the extensive health harms associated with plastics.

Researchers identified risks at every stage, from the extraction of fossil fuels and material production to the disposal of plastics and their subsequent release into the environment.

These include a range of serious conditions such as respiratory illnesses, various cancers, and the broader health implications of global warming.

The modelling research, led by experts from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) alongside the University of Toulouse and the University of Exeter, analysed various future scenarios for plastics production, consumption, and waste management between 2016 and 2040.

Under a “business as usual” scenario, their findings suggest that negative health impacts from plastics could double.

Greenhouse gas emissions and linked global warming would account for 40 per cent of these health harms, according to the modelling.

Air pollution – mainly from plastics production processes – could account for 32 per cent, and the impact of toxic chemicals released to the environment could account for 27 per cent.

And less than 1 per cent would relate to reduced availability of water, impacts on the ozone layer, and increased ionising radiation.

The researchers say the study is the first of its kind to assess the number of healthy years of life lost because of plastic emissions at a global scale.

With no change to the current system, annual health impacts could more than double from 2.1 million years lost in 2016 to 4.5 million in 2040.

Overall, the study estimates it could be responsible for cutting 83 million years of healthy population life between 2016 and 2040.

A scenario where actions were taken to increase plastic waste collection or recycling in isolation was found to have little impact on reducing global health burdens.

But combining measures in a full system change, which would also involve limits on production, the modelling showed the global health burden of plastics would reduce by 43 per cent in 2040, compared to the business-as-usual scenario.

Megan Deeney, study author and research fellow at LSHTM, said: “Often the blame is put on us as individual consumers of plastics to solve the problem, but while we all have an important role to play in reducing the use of plastics our analysis shows systemic change is needed ‘from the cradle to the grave’ of plastic production, use and disposal.

“Much more ambitious action from governments and industry transparency is needed to curb this growing global plastics public health crisis.

“Industry non-disclosure and inconsistent reporting of plastics’ chemical composition is severely limiting the ability of Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) to inform effective policy to protect humans, ecosystems and the environment.”

Co-author Professor Xiaoyu Yan, from the University of Exeter, said: “We’ve shown that repurposing modelling methods which are usually used to evaluate environmental footprint of individual products and technologies are an increasingly important tool to tackle sustainability questions at a much larger scale.

“Our study shows that this approach can help uncover the massive impacts of plastics on human health throughout the life cycle.

“We now need urgent action to reduce the impacts of plastics on the environment and ultimately human health.”