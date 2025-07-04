From Gary Lineker to Mary Berry: Who is in the Wimbledon Royal Box on day five?
They were joined by Professor Brian Cox, astronaut Major Tim Peake and TV chef Marcus Wareing
Gary Lineker, Anthony Joshua and Mary Berry are among the famous guests at Wimbledon’s Royal Box today (4 July), on day five of the championships.
The football pundit and former world heavyweight boxing champion were photographed entering the grounds ahead of British tennis star Emma Raducanu’s highly anticipated clash with world number one Aryna Sabalenka.
Other famous faces on today’s starry guest list include former Great British Bake Off star Dame Mary Berry, physicist Professor Brian Cox and astronaut Major Tim Peake.
Centre Court will host three third-round ties today, with Raducanu and Sabalenka leading the schedule, followed by Carlos Alcaraz versus Jan-Lennard Struff and Taylor Fritz versus Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Over the past week, royal box guests have included Dave Grohl, Olivia Rodrigo, John Cena, Sir David Beckham, Gareth Southgate and actors Eddie Redmayne and Jason Isaacs.
The Royal Box, situated in the prime-viewing slot at Centre Court, has been used for the entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922, and it has 74 exclusive seats.
Invitations are sent by the Chairman of the All England Club, but members of The Championships’ Organising Committee and The Lawn Tennis Association can make suggestions.
Find out all of the celebrities and politicians at the Royal Box at Wimbledon day five, below…
Gary Lineker
Sports broadcaster and former Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker is at Wimbledon today with his son, Angus.
Anthony Joshua
Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua arrived at the Royal Box today alongside his longtime promoter Eddie Hearn, with the pair wearing near-matching cream blazers.
Tim Peake and his wife Rebecca
Tim Peake, a European Space Agency astronaut, attended the tennis alongside his wife Rebecca. Peake is best known for flying to the International Space Station in 2015 as part of ESA’s Principia mission, which made him the first British ESA astronaut in space.
Marcus Wareing and his wife Jane
Marcus Wareing, Michelin‑starred chef and TV personality, is in the box today with his wife Jane. Wareing is best known for being a long‑time judge on MasterChef: The Professionals.
Baroness Catherine Margaret Ashton of Upholland
British Labour politician Catherine Margaret Ashton, Baroness of Upholland, is in the Royal Box today. She served as the high representative for the Union of Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and worked as the first vice president of the European Commission from 2009 to 2014. She was made a life peer in the House of Lords in 1999.
Dame Mary Berry
The former Great British Bake Off judge and celebrity baker attended the tournament today with her daughter, Annabel Bosher.
Professor Brian Cox
Brian Cox, the physicist, author and TV presenter, was also joined the famous faces at the Royal Box today. Cox is a celebrated science communicator, through his BBC series, including Wonders of the Universe, which explains cosmology and quantum physics.
Jamie Cullum
Singer-songwriter Jamie Cullum is in the Royal Box today with his drummer Bradley Webb. Cullum is the presenter of a weekly Tuesday evening jazz show on BBC Radio 2, which he has fronted since 2010.
Lord and Lady Deighton
Lord Deighton, and his wife, Lady Deighton, are also in attendance at the Royal Box today. Lord Deighton, a former investment banker and Conservative life peer, previously served as CEO of the London 2012 Olympic Organising Committee, then as commercial secretary to the Treasury. Later he became Chairman of Heathrow Airport and the Economist Group.
Françoise Dürr
Retired French professional tennis player Françoise Dürr is brushing shoulders with celebrities and politicians in the Royal Box today. Dürr won the mixed doubles title in 1976 with Tony Roche and earned seven Grand Slam women’s doubles titles and four mixed doubles Grand Slam titles.
Sharon Horgan and her brother Shane
Sharon Horgan, Irish actor and comedian best known for roles in TV series Bad Sisters and Catastrophe, is joined today by her brother and former Irish rugby union player, Shane Horgan.
Lord and Lady Barbara King of Lothbury
Baron King of Lothbury, and his wife Barbara, were among the Royal Box guests today. Lord King is a British economist who was Governor of the Bank of England from 2003 to 2013. He was made a life peer in July 2013 and entered the House of Lords as a crossbencher.
With additional reporting from agencies.
