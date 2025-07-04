Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gary Lineker, Anthony Joshua and Mary Berry are among the famous guests at Wimbledon’s Royal Box today (4 July), on day five of the championships.

The football pundit and former world heavyweight boxing champion were photographed entering the grounds ahead of British tennis star Emma Raducanu’s highly anticipated clash with world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

Other famous faces on today’s starry guest list include former Great British Bake Off star Dame Mary Berry, physicist Professor Brian Cox and astronaut Major Tim Peake.

Centre Court will host three third-round ties today, with Raducanu and Sabalenka leading the schedule, followed by Carlos Alcaraz versus Jan-Lennard Struff and Taylor Fritz versus Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Over the past week, royal box guests have included Dave Grohl, Olivia Rodrigo, John Cena, Sir David Beckham, Gareth Southgate and actors Eddie Redmayne and Jason Isaacs.

The Royal Box, situated in the prime-viewing slot at Centre Court, has been used for the entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922, and it has 74 exclusive seats.

Invitations are sent by the Chairman of the All England Club, but members of The Championships’ Organising Committee and The Lawn Tennis Association can make suggestions.

Find out all of the celebrities and politicians at the Royal Box at Wimbledon day five, below…

Gary Lineker

open image in gallery ( PA )

Sports broadcaster and former Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker is at Wimbledon today with his son, Angus.

Anthony Joshua

open image in gallery ( PA )

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua arrived at the Royal Box today alongside his longtime promoter Eddie Hearn, with the pair wearing near-matching cream blazers.

Tim Peake and his wife Rebecca

open image in gallery ( PA )

Tim Peake, a European Space Agency astronaut, attended the tennis alongside his wife Rebecca. Peake is best known for flying to the International Space Station in 2015 as part of ESA’s Principia mission, which made him the first British ESA astronaut in space.

Marcus Wareing and his wife Jane

open image in gallery ( PA )

Marcus Wareing, Michelin‑starred chef and TV personality, is in the box today with his wife Jane. Wareing is best known for being a long‑time judge on MasterChef: The Professionals.

Baroness Catherine Margaret Ashton of Upholland

British Labour politician Catherine Margaret Ashton, Baroness of Upholland, is in the Royal Box today. She served as the high representative for the Union of Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and worked as the first vice president of the European Commission from 2009 to 2014. She was made a life peer in the House of Lords in 1999.

Dame Mary Berry

open image in gallery ( PA )

The former Great British Bake Off judge and celebrity baker attended the tournament today with her daughter, Annabel Bosher.

Professor Brian Cox

open image in gallery ( PA )

Brian Cox, the physicist, author and TV presenter, was also joined the famous faces at the Royal Box today. Cox is a celebrated science communicator, through his BBC series, including Wonders of the Universe, which explains cosmology and quantum physics.

Jamie Cullum

open image in gallery ( PA )

Singer-songwriter Jamie Cullum is in the Royal Box today with his drummer Bradley Webb. Cullum is the presenter of a weekly Tuesday evening jazz show on BBC Radio 2, which he has fronted since 2010.

Lord and Lady Deighton

Lord Deighton, and his wife, Lady Deighton, are also in attendance at the Royal Box today. Lord Deighton, a former investment banker and Conservative life peer, previously served as CEO of the London 2012 Olympic Organising Committee, then as commercial secretary to the Treasury. Later he became Chairman of Heathrow Airport and the Economist Group.

Françoise Dürr

Retired French professional tennis player Françoise Dürr is brushing shoulders with celebrities and politicians in the Royal Box today. Dürr won the mixed doubles title in 1976 with Tony Roche and earned seven Grand Slam women’s doubles titles and four mixed doubles Grand Slam titles.

Sharon Horgan and her brother Shane

open image in gallery ( PA )

Sharon Horgan, Irish actor and comedian best known for roles in TV series Bad Sisters and Catastrophe, is joined today by her brother and former Irish rugby union player, Shane Horgan.

Lord and Lady Barbara King of Lothbury

Baron King of Lothbury, and his wife Barbara, were among the Royal Box guests today. Lord King is a British economist who was Governor of the Bank of England from 2003 to 2013. He was made a life peer in July 2013 and entered the House of Lords as a crossbencher.

With additional reporting from agencies.