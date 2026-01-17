Mall staple Francesca’s closing stores nationwide

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Popular women’s clothing store Francesca’s, a mall staple known for standout pieces and accessories, is reportedly closing its doors for good.

Multiple reports indicate the chain is planning to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The retailer let staffers go this week without warning, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

A customer service representative for the store told the publication: “We are liquidating our inventory and closing soon.”

Francesca’s website is advertising a “last chance, online only” warehouse sale with clearance items retailing for $15 or less. In addition to holiday dresses and jumpsuits, the sale includes sweaters, tops, jewelry, and more.

Based in Houston, Texas, Francesca’s opened in 1999 and became known for its quirky accessories in addition to women’s sweaters and dresses. The retailer has grown significantly since then, with its website currently listing 457 stores in 45 states. It’s not clear if any of those shops have already closed.

open image in gallery Francesca’s is reportedly filing for bankruptcy and closing up shop ( Larry Hachucka/Wiki Commons )

The Independent has contacted Francesca’s for comment.

In 2020, Francesca’s filed for bankruptcy and closed hundreds of locations, per the Houston Chronicle. At the time, the retailer cited the pandemic and increased competition from online retailers. In 2021, the company changed ownership and was sold for $18 million to an affiliate of TerraMar Capital and Tiger Capital, according to the Chronicle.

Amid the retailer’s latest struggles, fans have shared their disappointment to learn of the reported impending closures.

“First forever 21, now you?! PLS DON’T CLOSE! i only get my jewelry from you!” one shopper commented on a recent Instagram post on Francesca’s page.

The company was posting about new items until this week. The most recent social media post on the Francesca’s page, shared Friday, advertised the warehouse sale. Comments appear to be turned off, limiting shopper speculation.

Francesca’s is the latest retailer to struggle after Saks Global, the parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus, filed for bankruptcy earlier this week, leaving the future of the largest luxury department store group in the United States in limbo.

The company has begun the Chapter 11 process in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, it announced in a press release Wednesday.

The firm said it secured $1.75 billion in creditor financing to support its transition process, and named Geoffroy van Raemdonck — who led the Neiman Marcus Group prior to its 2024 acquisition by Saks — as its new CEO, effective immediately.

However, Saks Global did not indicate that its stores — including Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks OFF 5TH, Last Call and Horchow — will face closures in the near future.