Roomba maker swept into bankruptcy

  • iRobot, the manufacturer of the Roomba robotic vacuum cleaner, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US.
  • This action is part of a restructuring plan where Shenzhen-based Picea Robotics, iRobot's primary supplier and lender, will acquire all outstanding shares.
  • The bankruptcy follows the collapse of Amazon's proposed £1.3 billion takeover of iRobot in January of last year.
  • The Amazon deal was blocked by EU competition regulators due to concerns it could harm competition for rival products on Amazon’s online marketplace.
  • iRobot has faced significant pressure from more affordable Chinese competitors and surging US tariffs on goods from Vietnam, where most of its products are made.
