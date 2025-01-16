Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wendy’s is bringing its beloved vanilla Frosty back, and a special new flavor is rumored to be joining the mix.

The fast food chain has indicated on its website that “Wendy’s Vanilla Frosty is Back” at all stores in the U.S.. However, the company didn’t specify how long the dessert will be back in stores, or if it has returned permanently.

The news came after the Vanilla Frosty was replaced by the Salted Caramel Frosty, which launched in November. The dessert — which is no longer being sold in Wendy’s restaurants — included the Vanilla Frosty’s base with a mix of salted caramel in it.

Wendy’s menu could be seeing more changes to its Frostys. Last week, food account Snackolator took to Instagram to claim that Wendy’s will be launching a “Thin Mint Frosty,” based on the popular Girl Scout cookie.

The page also shared a mockup, made by Team Supernova, of what the Frosty could look like. Snackolator speculated that the Frosty will be Chocolate Mint Frosty with Chocolate or Chocolate Mint Swirl. They also questioned if it would be either a Vanilla or Chocolate Frosty with just a Chocolate Mint Swirl.

According to Snackolator, the Thin Mint Frosty will be released at Wendy’s in February.

The Independent has contacted Wendy’s for comment.

Wendy’s is bringing the Vanilla Frosty back ( Wendy’s )

Wendy’s is offering a slew of food and dessert deals in 2025. For example, customers who use their Wendy’s Key Tags — which cost $3 each — on a purchase will receive a Free JR. Frosty.

The key tags are also good for the full year, meaning you could get a free Frosty every time you go to Wendy’s in 2025.

Earlier this month, Wendy’s also announced a two-for-$7 deal, which runs until March 2. The promotion applies to their classic or spicy crispy chicken sandwich, Dave’s Single, and classic or spicy 10-piece chicken nuggets.

This promotion will be available both in the restaurant and on the Wendy’s app. To claim the promotion, users will need to look at the “Meal Deals” section of the app where they will then be instructed to select their two items for a total of $7.

Wendy’s is known to offer seasonal promotions, such as its Halloween Boo! Bag meals. The meal included a Dave’s Single, a small “Hot & Crispy Fry,” a small chocolate-flavored Frosty, a “glow-in-the-dark Bone Chiller Frosty figure,” and a Boo! Book with their festive bag.

However, in November, the chain announced it was closing 140 underperforming locations throughout the remainder of the year.

“We have designed this initiative to ensure that over time, many of these units will be replaced by new restaurants at better locations with significantly improved sales and profitability,” Kirk Tanner, the company’s CEO said in a statement

On an earnings call, he added that by the end of the year, Wendy’s would have actually added 500 new restaurants in the last 24 months.