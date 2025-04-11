Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wendy’s has just unveiled two new desserts, Frosty Fusions and Frosty Swirls, which will both be available in a matter of weeks.

The fast-food chain announced the newest editions of its signature Frosty in a press release Thursday. According to Wendy’s, Frosty Swirls will “feature new sauces” on the ice cream treat, while Frosty Fusions “include sauces and various sweet treat mix-ins,” like Pop-Tarts and Oreo cookies.

Tomorrow, April 11, customers can try the Frosty Swirls by ordering them on the Wendy’s app. Frosty Swirls will then be available nationwide in stores on April 15, while Frosty Fusions will be available as of May 12.

To order a Frosty Swirl, customers will start by choosing their favorite Frosty flavor. They will then select one of the three sauces to get mixed in with the ice cream of their choosing.

One option is the Strawberry Frosty Swirl, which “features sweet, juicy strawberry sauce swirled and topped on a creamy Frosty,” as noted by Wendy’s.

Another choice is the Caramel Frosty Swirl, which makes the usual Frosty taste “like a creamy candy bar.” Or, customers can choose the Brownie Batter Frosty Swirl, described as “the decadent, chocolatey Frosty treat of any fan's dreams.”

Wendy’s Frosty Swirls can be ordered through the app on April 11, while Frosty Fusions hit stores on May 12 ( Wendy's )

Next month, Wendy’s lovers can get their hands on Frosty Fusions, which include both a sauce and mix-in. The Pop-Tarts Strawberry Frosty Fusion combines Wendy’s Frosty with strawberry sauce and chunks of strawberry-flavored Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers pieces.

The Oreo Brownie Frosty Fusion features Brownie Batter sauce mixed with Oreo cookie pieces, while the Caramel Crunch Frosty Fusion includes crunchy toffee pieces and a caramel sauce.

Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company, celebrated the launch of the new Frosty flavors.

“Frosty has been on Wendy's menu for 55 years and is one of the most iconic frozen treats in American culture. We're expanding on our beloved Frosty so when a sweet tooth strikes, the choice is easy for consumers: It's Gotta Be Wendy's,” she said in a statement.

Radkoski added: “We know consumers are always on the lookout for new flavors and ways to customize their order with sauces and mix-ins. We can't wait for everyone to experience even more ways to enjoy our iconic Frosty!”

In January, Wendy’s also announced that it was bringing its beloved Vanilla Frosty back after it was temporarily replaced by the Salted Caramel Frosty. The brand also had a special deal in February, offering the “Thin Mint Frosty” for a limited time.

The frosty, based on the popular Girl Scout cookies Thin Mints, was available in either the classic Vanilla or Chocolate flavors. The dessert was swirled and topped with a rich, minty cookie crumble sauce.