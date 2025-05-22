Shake Shack debuts brand new menu item — but fans have concerns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shake Shack has officially added fried pickles to its menu — but not all customers are thrilled.

The popular burger chain, known for its signature ShackSauce, crinkle-cut fries and hand-spun frozen custard shakes, made the announcement on social media Wednesday.

Alongside photos of trays of the fried treats and a Ranch dipping sauce, the caption read: “Fried pickles just got official side status — catch them next to the crinkle cuts.”

While the news was mostly met with excitement from customers, it also raised concern with some fans who worried about how the fried pickles were prepared.

“Oh no! Please tell me you use a separate fryer for these and not the same as with the fries or mushrooms?!” one person commented on X. “Pickle juice is potent and will ruin the taste of everything else’s you put in the same fryer.”

Shake Shack’s official X account responded, assuring the customer that “our Fried Pickles are cooked in the same fryer we use for our Chicken items.”

Others voiced their concerns about the side’s portion size in relation to the $4.99 price tag.

“WTH I got six tiny pickles in my order!” one complained, while a second said: “Just got these and they are great. BUT legit 8 fried pickle slices for 5 bucks is a little ridiculous.”

A third noted that their “Denver location was not about selling it even though tho the posters are all up. Fried pickles are only for the promo sandwiches as this one location explained to me while i was pointing at the promo of the basket of them.”

“What gives?” they asked. Shake Shack answered directly, telling the customer: “Oh no! Please reach out to share@shakeshack.com so we can follow up with you. We’d like to make this right.”

But the majority of fans appeared thrilled that their favorite snack had finally been added.

Shake Shack has officially added fried pickles to its menu ( Getty Images )

“YES!” one Instagram user exclaimed. “I got the BBQ burger the other day and literally said to my partner that I wish the pickles were a side of its own.”

“This is the best news I’ve ever heard,” a second declared. “Suddenly I know what’s for lunch,” a third added.

“Here’s to hoping you ‘accidentally’ drop a few in with an order of fries,” another quipped.

This month, the fast food franchise is offering a free burger to all patrons who spend $10 or more. The deal will run from the first of May until the first of June. Read here to find out more about the limited-time offer.