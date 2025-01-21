Vegan tomato and pesto croissants: A flaky twist on a breakfast classic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Croissants might conjure up images of buttery decadence and Parisian patisseries, but this vegan take is anything but a compromise.

Flaky, golden and with just the right amount of indulgence, these tomato and pesto croissants offer a plant-based twist on a classic, perfect for breakfast, brunch or even a quick snack.

Whether you’re new to vegan baking or a seasoned pro, this recipe proves that cruelty-free doesn’t mean flavour-free – and they’re surprisingly simple to make. The secret lies in the layering, so roll up your sleeves and prepare to impress with these freshly baked beauties.

Vegan tomato and pesto croissants recipe

Makes: 6 croissants

Ingredients:

110ml warm water

1 packet (7g) dried yeast

200g strong bread flour

½ tbsp sugar

¼ tsp salt

150g vegan spread (soft enough to spread)

6 tsp vegan pesto

1 tomato (sliced)

Equipment:

Measuring jug

Mixing bowl

Rolling pin

Baking tray lined with baking paper

Measuring spoons

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C.

2. In the measuring jug, combine the warm water and yeast.

3. In the mixing bowl, combine the flour, sugar and salt then add the yeast and water mix. Bring together with your hands to form a dough, then on a lightly floured surface, knead for a few minutes before returning to the mixing bowl. Cover with a damp tea towel and leave to prove for 10 minutes.

4. After 10 minutes, lightly flour your surface again. Once the dough has proved, turn it out and roll it out into a 40cm x 30cm rectangle, then spread 100g of the vegan spread on top in an even layer before rolling it up like a swiss roll.

5. Dust your surface with a little more flour. Cut the dough roll in half to make two smaller swiss roll shapes, spread a little more vegan spread on the top of one and place the other on top. Flatten both halves together with the palm of your hand and dust with a little more flour on each side before using the rolling pin to roll into a 40cm x 30cm rectangle.

6. Slice the dough into 3 even rectangles, then each rectangle into 2 triangles. Place a tsp of pesto at the wide end of each triangle and roll toward the thin end to create the croissant shape.

7. Place the croissants onto a baking tray, melt the remaining vegan spread and use your finger to spread a little across each croissant, before placing a slice of tomato on top of each one. Bake for 15 minutes until golden. Allow them to cool on the tray before serving.

Recipe from the Easy Peasy Baking Campaign, launched by UK Flour Millers