How to make the perfect vegan banana bread this Veganuary
Whether you’re embracing Veganuary or simply looking for a plant-based bake to satisfy your sweet tooth, this easy vegan banana bread ticks all the boxes
January is the season of new beginnings, and for many, it’s synonymous with Veganuary – a time to embrace plant-based eating and perhaps even discover a few new staples for the recipe repertoire.
Enter vegan banana bread: a fuss-free bake that’s as comforting as it is delicious. Perfect for using up those overripe bananas languishing in the fruit bowl, this one-bowl wonder requires minimal effort and no fancy ingredients, making it ideal for novice bakers or anyone keeping things simple post-Christmas.
This recipe, courtesy of the Easy Peasy Baking campaign, takes the classic loaf and swaps out dairy and eggs for ingredients you probably already have on hand. The result? A moist, moreish loaf that’s just as good toasted with a dollop of vegan spread as it is fresh from the tin. Veganuary just got a little sweeter.
Vegan banana bread
Makes: one 1kg loaf
Ingredients:
4 ripe bananas
75g vegetable oil
1 tsp vanilla extract
225g self-raising flour
2 tsp baking powder
100g light brown soft sugar
Equipment:
Mixing bowl
Fork
Wooden spoon
Loaf tin lined with baking paper
Knife
Measuring jug
Tip: Some retailers known for selling everything for £1 sell both baking cases for loaf tins and large round cake tins.
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 160C.
2. Mash 3 of the bananas into the measuring jug with the vegetable oil and vanilla.
3. In the mixing bowl, combine the dry ingredients.
4. Add the wet mix to the dry mix and combine.
5. Pour into the lined loaf tin and top with the 4th banana, halved lengthways.
6. Bake for 40-45 minutes until golden on top and springy to touch in the centre.
Recipe from the Easy Peasy Baking campaign, launched by UK Flour Millers
