Valentine’s Day has become the culinary equivalent of surge pricing: the same steak, the same glass of wine, the same chair you could sit on next week, only now it’s mysteriously £30 more expensive because someone has decided romance can only happen on 14 February.

But here’s the thing – why save the good stuff for one night? If you’re looking for a recipe to treat your significant other (or just yourself, which, frankly, should count), consider this your permission slip to cook romantically all week long.

For our latest instalment of Budget Bites, we’ve teamed up with Sorted Food to bring you six French-inspired dishes that deliver the kind of bistro-feeling dinners that look a bit “ooh la la” on a plate, but don’t require a chef’s jacket, a tasting menu budget or an evening spent chained to the hob.

French food has long been considered the most romantic of the lot, all butter, wine, slow-simmered comfort and things served with crusty bread for mopping up. The only difference here is you’re doing it at home, for a fraction of the price of eating out.

“This Valentine’s Day, why not skip busy, expensive restaurants and rustle up your own Gallic feast?” says Sorted Food chef and co-founder Ben Ebbrell. “The French have everything from rich stews, casseroles and gratins to sumptuous poached meats and delicate vegetables, that are ideal for creating a romantic meal for two.

“Impress your loved one by cooking up a quick, creamy stew, a stylish fircassée or the softest of egg dishes, complete with all the dippy bits that’s perfect for sharing.”

Better still, these recipes are designed for minimal food waste and minimal washing up (the sexiest phrases in any long-term relationship), and we’ve pulled together a complete shopping list so you can grab everything in one go and get on with the important bit: dinner.

Shopping list

8 chicken thighs, bone-in, skin-on

8 pork sausages

350g pork fillet

140g diced pancetta

6 large eggs

75g unsalted butter

300ml double cream

300ml milk

200g crème fraîche

190g cheddar

1 x 250g ciabatta loaf

1 baguette

750g new potatoes

400g white potatoes

200g fine green beans

200g Tenderstem broccoli

250g chestnut mushrooms

200g button mushrooms

400g echalion shallots

1 red onion

1 fennel bulb

2 cloves garlic

200g cherry tomatoes

1 Granny Smith apple

75g prunes

55g fresh parsley

20g fresh thyme

~11 tbsp olive oil

4 tbsp plain flour

150g dried pasta

30g panko breadcrumbs

400g tinned cannellini beans

1 beef stock cube

3 chicken stock cubes

700ml white wine

2 tbsp tomato purée

~3 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp harissa paste

1 tbsp cider vinegar

1 tsp caster sugar

1 tsp fennel seeds

¼ tsp chilli flakes

Salt

Black pepper

Chicken and mushroom fricassée with French dressed veg

open image in gallery Creamy, comforting and unapologetically buttery, this is the kind of French classic that feels restaurant-worthy but is quietly weeknight-friendly ( Sorted Food )

A fricassée usually refers to meat that has been fried and simmered in a creamy sauce. We use crispy chicken thighs and earthy mushrooms in our take.

Serves: 2

Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

3 tbsp olive oil

4 chicken thighs, bone-in, skin-on

400g new potatoes

200g fine green beans

250g chestnut mushrooms

200ml white wine

200ml double cream

1 beef stock cube

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp cider vinegar

10g fresh parsley

Method:

1. Fill a kettle with water and put it on to boil. This will be for the potatoes later.

2. Tip 1 tablespoon of the olive oil into a large frying pan. Season 4 chicken thighs with salt and lay them in, skin-side down. Place the pan over a medium heat and allow the fat to render from the chicken. Fry for 6-8 minutes, undisturbed, until the skin is golden brown. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

3. Tip 400g of potatoes into a medium saucepan with a generous pinch of salt. Cover with boiling water from the kettle and place over a high heat. Boil for 10-12 minutes, until soft throughout, but still holding their shape. Add 200g of green beans in the last 2 minutes. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

4. Brush any dirt from 250g of chestnut mushrooms and cut them into 4 quarters.

5. Once the skin of the chicken is golden, flip the thighs in the pan. Nestle the mushrooms around them and whack the heat up to high.

6. Fry the chicken and mushrooms together for 4-5 minutes, until the chicken takes on a bit more golden colour. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

7. Once the potatoes and beans are ready, drain through a colander over the sink and return to the pan. Set aside ready for later.

8. Once the chicken and mushrooms are ready, add 200ml of white wine. Boil for 2-3 minutes, scraping the bottom of the pan all the while, until reduced by half.

9. Once the wine has reduced, add 200ml of cream and crumble in 1 beef stock cube.

10. Bring everything up to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 4-5 minutes, until the liquid thickens and the chicken is cooked throughout when cut into. The sauce should have thickened and the chicken should be cooked throughout.

11. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 teaspoon of dijon mustard and 1 tablespoon of vinegar to the pan with the drained veg.

12. Season with a generous pinch of salt and a good grind of pepper, then fold everything together.

13. Finely chop 10g of parsley and add three-quarters of it to the pan with the veg; we will use the rest for garnish later.

14. Divide the veg between plates, then lower 2 chicken thighs onto each portion. Spoon over the mushroomy sauce, scatter over the remaining parsley and serve!

Croque madame-style pasta bake

open image in gallery All the indulgence of a croque madame, reworked into a pasta bake that’s crisp on top, molten underneath and made for sharing ( Sorted Food )

Croque madame is a popular French sandwich – a cheese and ham toastie, topped with a fried egg. We reimagine it as a pasta bake in our twist.

Serves: 2

Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

140g diced pancetta

4 tbsp olive oil

150g dried pasta

1½ tbsp plain flour

100ml white wine

300ml milk

70g cheddar

¼ ciabatta (1x 250g)

2 large eggs

10g fresh parsley

Method:

1. Fill a kettle with water and put it on to boil. This will be for the pasta later.

2. Tip 140g of pancetta and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil into a medium saucepan and place it over a medium heat. Allow the fat to render from the meat, then fry for 6-7 minutes, until golden brown and crisp.

3. Tip 150g of pasta into another medium saucepan. Add a generous pinch of salt and cover this with boiling water from the kettle! Place the pan over a high heat and boil the pasta for 8-10 minutes, until soft but still with a slight bite. Once ready, drain through a colander over the sink and return to the pan. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

4. Once the pancetta is ready, transfer a quarter of it to a small bowl. We will top the pasta bake with this later.

5. Place the pan back over a medium heat and add 1.5 tbsp of flour. Fry the flour with the pancetta for 1-2 minutes, until it starts to stick to the bottom of the pan.

6. Whack the heat up to high, then whisk 100ml of white wine into the flour and pancetta to create a thick paste.

7. Reduce the heat to medium, then add 300ml of milk in three stages, beating well after each addition with a whisk to avoid lumps. Simmer for 1-2 minutes, until the sauce is smoothie-like in consistency.

8. Coarsely grate 70g of cheese and preheat the grill broiler to its highest temperature.

9. Add three-quarters of the cheese to the sauce and beat it in. We will use the rest later. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

10. Once the pasta has been cooked and drained, tip it into the sauce. Fold everything together to coat the pasta fully.

11. Tip the pasta into a medium roasting tray, top with the reserved pancetta and cheese from earlier and rip over bite-sized chunks from a quarter of a ciabatta. We will use the rest of the bread in another recipe this week if you haven't used it already. Wrap the rest up in cling film to keep it fresh!

12. Pop the tray under the grill and cook for 4-5 minutes, until golden. Fry your eggs in the next step.

13. Tip the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil into a large frying pan and place it over a high heat.

14. Once the oil starts to shimmer and loosen, crack in 2 eggs. Fry for 4-5 minutes, undisturbed, until the bottoms are crispy, the whites are set but the yolks still have a wobble. Roughly chop 10g of parsley while you wait, then crack on with a bit of washing up if you have time!

15. Divide the pasta bake between plates and top each portion with an egg. Scatter over the parsley and tuck in!

Harissa eggs cocotte with dippy potatoes and ciabatta soldiers

open image in gallery Proof that romance doesn’t have to mean complicated – soft eggs, spicy cream and plenty of dippy bits do most of the heavy lifting here ( Sorted Food )

This is a classic French recipe with a North African twist that would work well for a brunch or as a starter. Why not have some fun sharing?

Serves: 2

Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

350g new potatoes

1 red onion

100ml double cream

1 tbsp harissa paste

4 large eggs

50g cheddar

¾ ciabatt (1x 250g)

10g fresh parsley

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Fill a kettle with water and put it on to boil.

2. Cut 350g of potatoes in half and tip them into a medium saucepan along with a generous pinch of salt.

3. Pour boiling water from the kettle over the potatoes to cover them and place the pan over a high heat. Cook for 8-10 minutes, until soft but still with a slight bite. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

4. Halve, peel and finely dice 1 onion. Chuck it into a fine sieve and rinse under cold running water to remove some of its harshness, then shake off any excess moisture.

5. Divide three-quarters of the onion between 2 cereal-sized heatproof bowls or ramekins. We will use the rest for garnish later. Add 50ml of cream and ½ tablespoon of harissa to each ramekin, season with a pinch of salt, and beat to combine.

6. Crack 2 eggs into each of the ramekins.

7. Coarsely grate over 25g of cheese over each ramekin.

8. Transfer the ramekins or bowls to a deep-sided roasting tray that fits them. Pour hot water from the kettle around the bowls so it comes up the sides.

9. Carefully transfer the tray to the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes, until the egg whites are fully set but the yolks still have a wobble. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

10. Cut three-quarters of a 1 ciabatta into 1½cm thick slices we will use the remaining bread in another recipe this week if you haven’t used it already. Wrap it up in clingfilm to keep it fresh.

11. Finely chop 10g of parsley. If you are still waiting on the eggs, now would be a great time to crack on with a bit of washing up!

12. Once the eggs are ready, transfer the bowls to plates and top with the remaining onion and parsley. Serve with the ciabatta soldiers and warm potatoes, perfect for dipping.

Fennel and sausage cassoulet

open image in gallery Cosy, generous and deeply satisfying, this one-pan cassoulet delivers big French flavours without the traditional all-day commitment ( Sorted Food )

Generous portions, this cosy cassoulet of sausage, sweet fennel and creamy beans is finished with a herb crumb for the perfect crunchy-creamy contrast.

Serves: 2

Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

2 cloves garlic

2 tbsp olive oil

30g dried panko breadcrumbs

15g fresh flat-leaf parsley

6 pork sausages

1 fennel bulb

200g echalion shallots

15g unsalted butter

¼ tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp fennel seeds

100ml white wine

400g tinned cannellini beans

½ chicken stock cube

50g crème fraîche

Method:

1. Peel and finely slice 2 cloves of garlic. Place a large frying pan over a medium heat with 1½ tbsp of olive oil. Add the garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes, until golden brown.

2. Add 30g of panko breadcrumbs and cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring, until golden and crisp. Transfer to a small bowl. Finely chop 15g of flat leaf parsley, stir it into the crumb and set aside.

3. Return the pan to a medium-high heat with ½ tbsp of olive oil. Squeeze the meat from 6 pork sausages straight into the pan and fry for 4-5 minutes until browned all over. Discard the casings.

4. Meanwhile, trim and thinly slice 1 fennel bulb. Peel and finely dice 200g of shallots.

5. Add 15g of butter, then add the fennel, shallot, ¼ tsp of dried chilli flakes and 1 tsp of fennel seeds. Season well with salt and pepper. Cook for 6-8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until soft and golden.

6. Pour in 100ml of white wine and boil for 2 minutes. Add 1 undrained 400g tin of cannellini beans and crumble in ½ chicken stock cube. Simmer for 6-8 minutes, until the sausages are cooked through and the liquid loosely coats the veg.

7. Stir 50g of crème fraîche into the cassoulet, then taste and adjust the seasoning. Ladle it into bowls and top with the parsley breadcrumbs. Tuck in and enjoy!

Roasted pork fillet with pommes purée

open image in gallery A bistro classic done properly – silky mash, tender pork and a prune-and-apple gravy that feels quietly luxurious rather than showy ( Sorted Food )

Roasted pork fillet, broccoli, and pommes purée receive the French bistro treatment with a prune-and-apple gravy, making for a comforting yet elegant one-pan dinner.

Serves: 2

Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

400g loose white potatoes

30g unsalted butter

350g pork fillet

200g Tenderstem broccoli

1 Granny Smith apple

75g prunes

10g fresh thyme

1 tbsp plain flour

100100ml white wine

1 chicken stock cube

100g crème fraîche

100ml whole milk

2 tsp Dijon mustard

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C. Line a large roasting tray with baking paper. Put a large saucepan of water over a high heat, add a lid and bring to a boil.

2. Peel and cut 400g of potatoes into bite-sized chunks. Carefully add the potatoes to the pan of boiling water and cook for 15-18 minutes until very soft.

3. Heat 15g of butter in a large frying pan over a medium-high heat. Season 350g of pork fillets with salt and pepper. Fry for 6-8 minutes, turning regularly, until golden all over, then transfer to the roasting tray.

4. Trim 200g of Tenderstem broccoli and scatter it around the pork. Toss with any remaining butter from the pan, then season with salt and pepper.

5. Roast the pork and broccoli for 10-12 minutes until just cooked through. Once done, remove and rest on a clean chopping board for 5 minutes.

6. While the pork roasts, core 1 Granny Smith apple and cut into 1 cm chunks. Halve 75g of prunes. Finely chop 10g of thyme leaves.

7. Return the pork pan to a medium heat and melt 15g of butter. Add the apple, prunes and thyme. Cook for 2-3 minutes, then stir in 1 tbsp of plain flour and cook for 1 minute.

8. Pour in 100ml of white wine and boil for 2 minutes, then crumble in 1 chicken stock cube, pour in 300ml of water and simmer for 4-5 minutes until slightly thickened.

9. Drain the potatoes and return to the pan. Mash until very smooth, then fold in 100g of crème fraiche and 100ml of whole milk, adding a little extra milk if necessary to get a loose mash. Season well with salt and pepper.

10. Stir in 2 teaspoons of Dijon mustard into the sauce. Slice the pork fillet and serve with the pommes purée and roasted broccoli. Spoon over the prune and apple gravy. Tuck in!

Chicken chasseur with a crusty baguette

open image in gallery Rustic French comfort food at its best, where the real star is the sauce – and the bread you’ll inevitably use to mop it up ( Sorted Food )

Classic French chasseur gets a rustic twist: chicken thighs baked in a mushroom, sausage and tomato sauce, served with a crusty baguette.

Serves: 2

Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

30g unsalted butter

4 chicken thighs, bone-in, skin-on

200g button mushrooms

200g echalion shallots

10g fresh thyme

10g fresh parsley

2 pork sausages

200g cherry tomatoes

1 tsp caster sugar

2 tbsp tomato purée

1 tbsp plain flour

100ml white wine

½ chicken stock cube

1 baguette

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C.

2. Heat 15g of butter in a large, ovenproof frying pan over a medium-high heat. Add 4 chicken thighs, skin-side down, then cook for 4-5 minutes until the skin is golden. Turn and cook for another 4-5 minutes.

3. While the chicken fries, slice 200g of button mushrooms. Peel and finely chop 200g of shallots. Finely chop 10g of thyme and 15g of parsley.

4. Once done, transfer the chicken to a plate and keep the pan over the heat. Add another 15g of butter, squeeze in the meat from 2 sausages, discarding their skin, then fry for 2-3 minutes, until browned. Remember to wash your hands after handling raw meat!

5. Add the mushrooms, shallots and 200g of cherry tomatoes to the pan. Add 1 teaspoon of caster sugar, season with salt and pepper and cook for 5-7 minutes until soft.

6. Stir in the thyme, along with 2 tablespoons of tomato purée and 1 tablespoon plain flour and cook for another 2-3 minutes, until it begins to stick. Pour in 100ml of white wine, scraping up any stuck bits, then cook for 1 minute, until thickened.

7. Crumble in 1 chicken stock cube, pour in 250ml of water, then return the chicken thighs to the pan, half-submerging them in the liquid. Place the pan in the oven and bake for 12-15 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce has thickened.

8. Tear 1 baguette into big chunks and place on a baking tray. Warm through in the oven for 5-10 minutes, depending on how crisp you want it.

9. Stir the parsley into the sauce and serve with torn pieces of baguette on the side. Tuck in!

In response to the rising cost of living, we have teamed up with Sorted Food to bring you easy, affordable, quick and (most importantly) tasty recipes once a month. Find out more about Sorted and their nifty meal-planning app Sidekick at sortedfood.com/sidekick.