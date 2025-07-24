Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tequila has come a long way from its ancient origins in the highlands of Jalisco to becoming the go-to party spirit – and, increasingly, a premium sipper – across the globe.

Once relegated to regret-filled student nights and hastily licked salt rims, it’s now a spirit taken seriously by bartenders, collectors and agave aficionados alike. So, as National Tequila Day rolls around this Thursday 24 July, it’s worth pausing between sips of your spicy marg to appreciate where it all began – and just how far we’ve come.

Centuries before tequila shots and salt-lime rituals, the indigenous peoples of Mexico were already singing the praises of the agave plant. The Aztecs fermented its sap into a sacred, milky beverage known as pulque, drunk ceremonially and believed to be a gift from the gods. When Spanish conquistadors arrived in the 16th century, they brought with them European distillation methods – and, finding agave in abundance, used it to create what we now know as mezcal. Over time, a more specific version of this spirit emerged from the region surrounding the town of Tequila. And so, modern tequila was born.

By the 17th century, tequila was being produced on a larger scale, and in 1974, it was granted Denomination of Origin status – meaning that, like Champagne or Scotch whisky, true tequila can only come from certain regions in Mexico and must be made from 100 per cent Blue Weber agave. That same commitment to authenticity is what continues to define the best tequilas today, which are increasingly being enjoyed in the way they deserve: sipped slowly, savoured, and yes, mixed into cocktails that go far beyond the basic.

The tequila cocktail canon might be smaller than that of whisky or gin, but it’s certainly no less iconic. The Margarita – arguably the most famous of the bunch – rose to fame in the early 20th century, likely the result of American Prohibition-era drinkers heading south of the border for their boozy fix. Blending tequila with lime juice and orange liqueur, it’s a simple formula that remains a classic. But it wasn’t alone: cocktails like the Picador, Tequila Sour and El Diablo have all helped define tequila’s place behind the bar, while modern mixologists continue to push the boundaries with bold, unexpected flavour pairings.

Now, tequila is enjoying a renaissance, fuelled by a growing appreciation for agave spirits and a shift towards more thoughtful drinking. National Tequila Day isn’t just another excuse to imbibe – it’s a celebration of culture, craftsmanship and the diversity of a drink that can be everything from earthy and herbaceous to rich and caramel-sweet.

open image in gallery A Mexican twist on the classic Negroni, made with El Mayor Reposado for a smooth, spiced finish ( El Mayor Tequila )

Whether you’re a diehard blanco purist or prefer yours aged and complex, these five cocktails will have you raising a glass to tequila’s past, present and very bright future.

Negroni

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

50ml El Mayor Tequila Reposado

25ml Campari

25ml Sweet Vermouth

To garnish:

Orange twist

Method:

Shake all, bar the orange, in a shaker with ice and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with the orange twist.

Spicy Paloma

open image in gallery A fiery, grapefruit-forward refresher with a kick of jalapeño and a tajín rim for extra zing ( El Mayor Tequila )

Ingredients:

50ml El Mayor Tequila Reposado Tequila

50ml grapefruit juice

15ml lime juice

15ml jalapeño syrup

15ml Chile liqueur

Soda water

To garnish:

Grapefruit wheel

Method:

Shake tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, syrup and chile liqueur over ice. Strain into an ice-filled, tajin-rimmed glass and top with soda water. Garnish with a grapefruit wheel.

Carrot Margarita

open image in gallery This eye-catching carrot margarita adds a vegetal twist to the classic, balanced with agave and lime ( El Mayor Tequila )

Recipe by: “Margarita Queen” @join_jules

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

50ml El Mayor Tequila Blanco

50ml carrot juice

20ml lime juice

20ml orange liqueur

15ml agave

To garnish:

Tajin (Mexican seasoning), salt, lime wheel and edible flowers

Method:

Shake all ingredients, aside from garnish, with ice. Rim a rocks glass with lime juice and dip into a mix of tajin and salt. Strain shaker ingredients into glass and garnish with the lime wheel and edible flowers.

Jalapeño Smash

open image in gallery Bright, punchy, and loaded with citrus and heat – this smoky smash is summer in a glass ( El Mayor Tequila )

Ingredients:

50ml El Mayor Tequila Blanco

25ml jalapeño syrup

25ml lime juice

15ml blood orange juice

Soda water

To garnish:

Fresh coriander sprigs, lime wheels, jalapeños and tajin (Mexican seasoning)

Method:

Shake tequila, syrup, blood orange juice and lime juice over ice. Double strain into glass rimmed with tajin and top with soda water. Garnish with coriander, lime wheels, jalapeńo and coriander.

Pomegranate Tequila Sour

open image in gallery A silky, tart sour with a vibrant colour and a dramatic bitters finish, perfect for after-dark sipping ( El Mayor Tequila )

Ingredients:

50ml El Mayor Tequila Reposado

25ml pomegranate liqueur

25ml lemon juice

15ml sugar syrup

1 egg white

2-3 dashes bitters

Method:

Shake tequila, pomegranate liqueur, lemon juice, simple syrup and egg white for 30 seconds, add ice and shake again for 30 seconds, then strain into a coupe glass and add the bitters.

All recipes from El Mayor Tequila. Visit elmayor.com for more information and inspiration