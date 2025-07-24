Beyond margaritas: Five cocktails to make this National Tequila Day
Tequila has come a long way from salt and lime. Celebrate National Tequila Day with these five eye-catching, agave-forward cocktails that prove there’s life beyond the classic margarita
Tequila has come a long way from its ancient origins in the highlands of Jalisco to becoming the go-to party spirit – and, increasingly, a premium sipper – across the globe.
Once relegated to regret-filled student nights and hastily licked salt rims, it’s now a spirit taken seriously by bartenders, collectors and agave aficionados alike. So, as National Tequila Day rolls around this Thursday 24 July, it’s worth pausing between sips of your spicy marg to appreciate where it all began – and just how far we’ve come.
Centuries before tequila shots and salt-lime rituals, the indigenous peoples of Mexico were already singing the praises of the agave plant. The Aztecs fermented its sap into a sacred, milky beverage known as pulque, drunk ceremonially and believed to be a gift from the gods. When Spanish conquistadors arrived in the 16th century, they brought with them European distillation methods – and, finding agave in abundance, used it to create what we now know as mezcal. Over time, a more specific version of this spirit emerged from the region surrounding the town of Tequila. And so, modern tequila was born.
By the 17th century, tequila was being produced on a larger scale, and in 1974, it was granted Denomination of Origin status – meaning that, like Champagne or Scotch whisky, true tequila can only come from certain regions in Mexico and must be made from 100 per cent Blue Weber agave. That same commitment to authenticity is what continues to define the best tequilas today, which are increasingly being enjoyed in the way they deserve: sipped slowly, savoured, and yes, mixed into cocktails that go far beyond the basic.
The tequila cocktail canon might be smaller than that of whisky or gin, but it’s certainly no less iconic. The Margarita – arguably the most famous of the bunch – rose to fame in the early 20th century, likely the result of American Prohibition-era drinkers heading south of the border for their boozy fix. Blending tequila with lime juice and orange liqueur, it’s a simple formula that remains a classic. But it wasn’t alone: cocktails like the Picador, Tequila Sour and El Diablo have all helped define tequila’s place behind the bar, while modern mixologists continue to push the boundaries with bold, unexpected flavour pairings.
Now, tequila is enjoying a renaissance, fuelled by a growing appreciation for agave spirits and a shift towards more thoughtful drinking. National Tequila Day isn’t just another excuse to imbibe – it’s a celebration of culture, craftsmanship and the diversity of a drink that can be everything from earthy and herbaceous to rich and caramel-sweet.
Whether you’re a diehard blanco purist or prefer yours aged and complex, these five cocktails will have you raising a glass to tequila’s past, present and very bright future.
Negroni
Serves: 1
Ingredients:
50ml El Mayor Tequila Reposado
25ml Campari
25ml Sweet Vermouth
To garnish:
Orange twist
Method:
Shake all, bar the orange, in a shaker with ice and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with the orange twist.
Spicy Paloma
Ingredients:
50ml El Mayor Tequila Reposado Tequila
50ml grapefruit juice
15ml lime juice
15ml jalapeño syrup
15ml Chile liqueur
Soda water
To garnish:
Grapefruit wheel
Method:
Shake tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, syrup and chile liqueur over ice. Strain into an ice-filled, tajin-rimmed glass and top with soda water. Garnish with a grapefruit wheel.
Carrot Margarita
Recipe by: “Margarita Queen” @join_jules
Serves: 1
Ingredients:
50ml El Mayor Tequila Blanco
50ml carrot juice
20ml lime juice
20ml orange liqueur
15ml agave
To garnish:
Tajin (Mexican seasoning), salt, lime wheel and edible flowers
Method:
Shake all ingredients, aside from garnish, with ice. Rim a rocks glass with lime juice and dip into a mix of tajin and salt. Strain shaker ingredients into glass and garnish with the lime wheel and edible flowers.
Jalapeño Smash
Ingredients:
50ml El Mayor Tequila Blanco
25ml jalapeño syrup
25ml lime juice
15ml blood orange juice
Soda water
To garnish:
Fresh coriander sprigs, lime wheels, jalapeños and tajin (Mexican seasoning)
Method:
Shake tequila, syrup, blood orange juice and lime juice over ice. Double strain into glass rimmed with tajin and top with soda water. Garnish with coriander, lime wheels, jalapeńo and coriander.
Pomegranate Tequila Sour
Ingredients:
50ml El Mayor Tequila Reposado
25ml pomegranate liqueur
25ml lemon juice
15ml sugar syrup
1 egg white
2-3 dashes bitters
Method:
Shake tequila, pomegranate liqueur, lemon juice, simple syrup and egg white for 30 seconds, add ice and shake again for 30 seconds, then strain into a coupe glass and add the bitters.
All recipes from El Mayor Tequila. Visit elmayor.com for more information and inspiration
