5 quick and fresh salad recipes to keep you cool during a heatwave
Beat the heat with these simple salads, ready in under 30 minutes from prep to plate. Packed with leafy greens, light dressings and summery flavours, they’re just what you need when it’s too hot to cook
When the sun’s blazing and the air feels more Mediterranean than British, the last thing anyone wants is to be stuck in a hot kitchen.
These five simple salads are made for heatwave days: quick to prep, easy to cook and guaranteed to keep you cool. Each recipe takes no more than 10 minutes to get going and 20 to finish, leaving you plenty of time to bask in the sunshine.
There’s a zingy hummus, spinach and noodle salad; a refreshing mix of watermelon and grains topped with a perfectly poached egg; and a bright Asian-style chicken and kale number that’s ready in a flash.
For something heartier, there’s a chicken and tomato pasta salad that’s as satisfying as it is light, and a sweet chilli salmon bowl with edamame and rice that hits all the right notes. Fresh, fuss-free and packed with dark leafy greens – exactly what you want when the heat is on.
Hummus, spinach and noodle salad
Serves: 2
Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 5 mins
Ingredients:
1 nest egg noodles (60g)
3 tbsp houmous (60g)
2 tsp grated ginger
Juice 1 lime
2 tsp tahini
1 tsp soy sauce
½ x 250g bag Spinach
75g cherry tomatoes, halved
1 small carrot, grated (100g)
1 small courgette, grated (125g)
Method:
1. Cook the noodles according to the pack instructions, drain and run under cold water.
2. Meanwhile, whisk together the hummus, ginger, lime juice, tahini, and soy with 2 tablespoons of water. Season to taste.
3. In a large bowl, mix together the spinach, tomatoes, carrot, courgette and noodles. Toss in the dressing to serve.
Spinach, watermelon and grain salad
Serves: 2
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 2 minutes
Ingredients:
250g pouch mixed grains
250g spinach
¼ small watermelon, diced
Juice ½ lemon
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2 medium eggs
2 tbsp roughly chopped parsley
Method:
1. Heat the grains according to the pack instructions.
2. Place the spinach in a large bowl, cover with clingfilm and microwave for 2 minutes or until just wilted, then stir into the grains with the watermelon.
3. Whisk together the lemon juice and oil, season and toss into the salad.
4. Meanwhile, poach the eggs according to taste and place on top of the salad.
5. Sprinkle over the parsley and serve.
Asian-style shredded chicken and kale salad
Serves: 2
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 3 minutes
Ingredients:
125g kale
1 small leek, shredded
Zest and juice 1 lime
3 tbsp coconut cream
1 tbsp mayonnaise
1 tsp Thai fish sauce
1 carrot, shredded
200g roast chicken, shredded
Method:
1. Cook the kale in boiling water for 2 minutes, add the leek and cook for 30 seconds, then drain and run under cold water. Pat dry with kitchen paper.
2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, mix together the lime zest and juice, the coconut cream, mayonnaise and fish sauce, toss in the carrot, chicken and kale mix, season to taste.
Spinach, chicken and tomato pasta salad
Serves: 4
Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
300g dried pasta of choice
2 large skinless chicken breasts (375g)
For the dressing:
5 tbsp low-fat Greek yoghurt
2 tbsp reduced-fat mayo
Juice 1 lemon
4 tbsp fresh dill, chopped
200g spinach, roughly chopped
200g cherry tomatoes, halved
Method:
1. Cook the pasta as per the pack instructions and drain.
2. Brush the chicken with a little oil and place under the grill. Cook for 7-8 minutes, then flip and cook for a further 4-5 minutes.
3. Chop up once cooled.
4. Mix the dressing ingredients in a jar. Season to taste.
5. In a large bowl, mix the pasta, chicken, spinach and tomatoes.
6. Now add the dressing and toss to combine.
Sweet chilli salmon, rice and spinach salad
Serves: 4
Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
200g aborio rice
2 skin-on salmon steaks (240g)
1 tbsp vegetable oil
For the salad:
300g frozen edamame
4 spring onions, sliced
200g spinach, roughly chopped
For the dressing:
3 tbsp sweet chilli sauce
1 tbsp toasted sesame oil
2 tbsp soy sauce
Method:
1. Cook the rice as per the pack instructions.
2. In the meantime, pan-fry the salmon steaks in a little oil for 3 minutes, skin-side down, flip and cook for a further 2 minutes.
3. Remove the skin and flake up when cool enough.
4. Add the edamame to a pan of boiling water and cook for 3-4 minutes. Drain.
5. To make the dressing, add all the ingredients to a jar and mix to combine.
6. To serve, add the cooked rice and edamame, spring onions and chopped spinach to a large bowl and add the flaked salmon. Pour over the dressing, and toss lightly to combine
