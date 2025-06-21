Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When the sun’s blazing and the air feels more Mediterranean than British, the last thing anyone wants is to be stuck in a hot kitchen.

These five simple salads are made for heatwave days: quick to prep, easy to cook and guaranteed to keep you cool. Each recipe takes no more than 10 minutes to get going and 20 to finish, leaving you plenty of time to bask in the sunshine.

There’s a zingy hummus, spinach and noodle salad; a refreshing mix of watermelon and grains topped with a perfectly poached egg; and a bright Asian-style chicken and kale number that’s ready in a flash.

For something heartier, there’s a chicken and tomato pasta salad that’s as satisfying as it is light, and a sweet chilli salmon bowl with edamame and rice that hits all the right notes. Fresh, fuss-free and packed with dark leafy greens – exactly what you want when the heat is on.

Hummus, spinach and noodle salad

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 5 mins

Ingredients:

1 nest egg noodles (60g)

3 tbsp houmous (60g)

2 tsp grated ginger

Juice 1 lime

2 tsp tahini

1 tsp soy sauce

½ x 250g bag Spinach

75g cherry tomatoes, halved

1 small carrot, grated (100g)

1 small courgette, grated (125g)

Method:

1. Cook the noodles according to the pack instructions, drain and run under cold water.

2. Meanwhile, whisk together the hummus, ginger, lime juice, tahini, and soy with 2 tablespoons of water. Season to taste.

3. In a large bowl, mix together the spinach, tomatoes, carrot, courgette and noodles. Toss in the dressing to serve.

Spinach, watermelon and grain salad

open image in gallery Sweet, juicy watermelon and hearty grains make this the ultimate desk lunch when it’s too hot to think ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 2 minutes

Ingredients:

250g pouch mixed grains

250g spinach

¼ small watermelon, diced

Juice ½ lemon

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 medium eggs

2 tbsp roughly chopped parsley

Method:

1. Heat the grains according to the pack instructions.

2. Place the spinach in a large bowl, cover with clingfilm and microwave for 2 minutes or until just wilted, then stir into the grains with the watermelon.

3. Whisk together the lemon juice and oil, season and toss into the salad.

4. Meanwhile, poach the eggs according to taste and place on top of the salad.

5. Sprinkle over the parsley and serve.

Asian-style shredded chicken and kale salad

open image in gallery A crunchy, tangy salad with a nod to Thai flavours – and a clever way to use up leftover roast chicken ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 3 minutes

Ingredients:

125g kale

1 small leek, shredded

Zest and juice 1 lime

3 tbsp coconut cream

1 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tsp Thai fish sauce

1 carrot, shredded

200g roast chicken, shredded

Method:

1. Cook the kale in boiling water for 2 minutes, add the leek and cook for 30 seconds, then drain and run under cold water. Pat dry with kitchen paper.

2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, mix together the lime zest and juice, the coconut cream, mayonnaise and fish sauce, toss in the carrot, chicken and kale mix, season to taste.

Spinach, chicken and tomato pasta salad

open image in gallery Like a picnic in a bowl: fresh dill, tender chicken and ripe tomatoes keep this pasta salad anything but boring ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

300g dried pasta of choice

2 large skinless chicken breasts (375g)

For the dressing:

5 tbsp low-fat Greek yoghurt

2 tbsp reduced-fat mayo

Juice 1 lemon

4 tbsp fresh dill, chopped

200g spinach, roughly chopped

200g cherry tomatoes, halved

Method:

1. Cook the pasta as per the pack instructions and drain.

2. Brush the chicken with a little oil and place under the grill. Cook for 7-8 minutes, then flip and cook for a further 4-5 minutes.

3. Chop up once cooled.

4. Mix the dressing ingredients in a jar. Season to taste.

5. In a large bowl, mix the pasta, chicken, spinach and tomatoes.

6. Now add the dressing and toss to combine.

Sweet chilli salmon, rice and spinach salad

open image in gallery Flaky salmon, nutty rice and an edamame crunch – a satisfying summer dinner that doesn’t demand an oven ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

200g aborio rice

2 skin-on salmon steaks (240g)

1 tbsp vegetable oil

For the salad:

300g frozen edamame

4 spring onions, sliced

200g spinach, roughly chopped

For the dressing:

3 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

1 tbsp toasted sesame oil

2 tbsp soy sauce

Method:

1. Cook the rice as per the pack instructions.

2. In the meantime, pan-fry the salmon steaks in a little oil for 3 minutes, skin-side down, flip and cook for a further 2 minutes.

3. Remove the skin and flake up when cool enough.

4. Add the edamame to a pan of boiling water and cook for 3-4 minutes. Drain.

5. To make the dressing, add all the ingredients to a jar and mix to combine.

6. To serve, add the cooked rice and edamame, spring onions and chopped spinach to a large bowl and add the flaked salmon. Pour over the dressing, and toss lightly to combine

Recipes from www.discovergreatveg.co.uk