Summer lunches should be all about maximum flavour, minimum effort. Whether you’re working from home and in need of something fresh to break up the day, or heading outdoors for a weekend picnic, these 15-minute wonders from the team at Sorted Food are here to help you escape the dreaded sandwich rut.

The social media-born community of 3.5 million cooks has shared a set of sunshine-packed dishes from their Sidekick recipe app – perfect for quick lunches, family-style feasts and al fresco eating that doesn’t eat into your afternoon.

Ben Ebbrell, Sorted Food chef and co-founder, says it best: “Summer is the season to stop and make the most of lunchtime. On weekdays, if you’re working from home, why not take a break from your desk and make a quick lunch that you can enjoy outside? It’ll leave you feeling energised and get you out of that tuna sandwich rut.

“At the weekend, throw out the picnic blanket and gather friends and family for a delicious picnic – and our recipes won’t have you slaving for hours in the kitchen first, we’ve got speedy, easy dishes for every taste. Everything seems to taste better outside!”

Each of these fast, flavour-packed recipes is designed to reduce waste, stretch your budget and bring bold, global flavours to your kitchen without the hassle – whether you’ve got 15 minutes between meetings or are prepping for a park-side spread.

Spanish ‘BLT’

open image in gallery A sunny spin on the classic sandwich, ready in a flash ( Sorted Food )

Serves: 2

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 beef tomato

½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp caster sugar

1 ciabatta (1x 250g)

1 head little gem lettuce

4 tbsp mayonnaise

1 clove garlic

80g serrano ham

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C.

2. Slice 1 beef tomato into even-sized, and lay them on a kitchen towel on the board.

3. Season the slices with ½ tsp of smoked paprika, ½ tsp of sugar and a generous pinch of salt on the board. Set aside ready for later.

4. Cut 1 ciabatta nearly all the way through the middle and open it out like a book on a medium tray. Bake for 5-6 minutes in the oven, until hot and crisp in places. Get on with the rest of the dish in.

5. Cut and discard the root from 1 head of lettuce. Thinly slice what remains crossways.

6. Add 4 tbsp of mayonnaise to a large mixing bowl. Peel, then finely grate in 1 clove of garlic and beat everything together.

7. Transfer 3 tbsp of the mayo mix into a small bowl and toss the lettuce through what remains in the large bowl.

8. Spread the reserved mayo mix onto the ciabatta, then add 80g of ham, the tomatoes from earlier, and the lettuce mix.

9. To serve, halve crossways and serve

Chilled pea, cucumber and almond soup with pancetta

open image in gallery Light, punchy and perfect for heatwave lunches ( Sorted Food )

Serves: 2

Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

300g frozen peas

40g almond flakes

100g diced pancetta

3 tbsp olive oil

10g fresh chives

1 cucumber

1 clove garlic

1 tbsp cider vinegar

Method:

1. Fill the kettle with water and put it on to boil – this will be for the peas later.

2. Add 300g of peas and 40g of almonds to a large mixing bowl. Cover with boiling water from the kettle, set aside, and allow the peas to soften while you get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps.

3. Add 100g of pancetta and 1 tbsp of olive oil to a small frying pan. Place the pan over a medium heat.

4. Allow the fat to first render from the meat, then fry for 5-6 minutes, until golden and crisp.

5. Finely chop 10g of chives crossways, then roughly chop 1 cucumber.

6. Once the peas are soft, drain and rinse under cold running water through a colander. Return them to the bowl.

7. Add the cucumber to the bowl along with ½ the chives, 1 peeled clove of garlic, 2 tbsp of oil, 1 tbsp of vinegar, 100ml of water, and a generous pinch of salt.

8. Blitz until smooth with a hand blender and add a splash more water to loosen if necessary we are looking for a loose, soup-like texture. Season to taste with more salt and pepper if necessary.

9. Divide the soup between bowls, then top with the pancetta and some of its oil. Scatter over the remaining chopped chives and serve

Caesar wedge salad

open image in gallery Crunchy, salty, punchy – and absolutely not your average Caesar ( Sorted Food )

Serves: 2

Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

40g diced pancetta

3 tbsp olive oil

50g tinned anchovies

3 tbsp mayonnaise

1 lemon

1 clove garlic

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

3 heads little gem lettuces

10g fresh chives

20g dried panko breadcrumbs

10g hard Italian cheese

Method:

1. Add 40g of pancetta and 3 tbsp of olive oil to a small frying pan, and place over a medium heat. Allow the fat to first render from the meat, then fry for 5-6 minutes, until golden and crisp.

2. Add 1 drained 50g tin of anchovies to a large mixing bowl, then mash them until semi-smooth with a fork.

3. Add 3 tbsp of mayonnaise, then finely grate in the zest from 1 lemon and squeeze in its juice. Peel, then finely grate in 1 clove of garlic and add 1 tbsp of mustard.

4. Beat to combine, then season to taste with salt if necessary and plenty of black pepper.

5. Cut and discard the roots from 3 heads of lettuce, then cut them into quarters lengthways. Finely chop 10g of chives crossways.

6. Once the pancetta is ready, add 20g of breadcrumbs. Fry for a further 3-4 minutes, tossing regularly, until the crumbs are golden brown.

7. Add the lettuce to the bowl with the dressing and toss, ensuring each wedge is completely coated.

8. Arrange the wedges on plates, then scatter over the pancetta crumb. Finely grate over 10g of cheese, add the chives, and serve

Roasted chicken caesar salad

open image in gallery Big on flavour, low on effort – even the sprouts get a glow-up ( Sorted Food )

Serves: 2

Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

60g tinned anchovies

3 tbsp mayonnaise

1½ lemons

2 cloves garlic

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

60g hard Italian cheese

1 ciabattas (1x 250g)

4 chicken thighs, bone-in, skin-on

365g Brussels sprouts

Method:

1. Preheat your air fryer to 200C.

2. Add 1 drained 60g tin of anchovies to a measuring jug with 3 tbsp of mayonnaise. Finely zest in 1 lemon and squeeze in its juice. Peel, then throw in 2 cloves of garlic and add 1 tbsp of mustard.

3. Finely grate in 30g of hard Italian cheese, then, using a hand blender, whizz up the mix until smooth. Season to taste with salt if necessary and plenty of black pepper.

4. Rip 1 ciabatta into large 3cm chunks and pop them into the air fryer basket in an even layer.

5. Pop 4 chicken thighs into the bowl, tip on half the marinade and massage the mixture into the chicken – get under the skin too! Save half the marinade for the Brussels sprouts later. Make sure to wash your hands after handling raw meat.

6. Arrange the chicken on top of the bread, skin-side up. Remember to wash your hands after handling.

7. Pop into the air fryer and roast the chicken and bread for 20-25 minutes, until the chicken skin is golden and crisp, and when pierced, the juices run clear. Get on with the salad while you wait.

8. Finely shred 365g of Brussels sprouts and pop into a large mixing bowl.

9. Squeeze over the juice from ½ lemon and finely grate over 30g of hard Italian cheese and add the remaining marinade and season with a pinch of salt and black pepper. Give the shaved Brussels sprouts a good toss to coat well in the dressing.

10. Divide the Brussels sprout salad on plates and top with the crispy ciabatta and chicken. Pour any juices over the top. Enjoy!

Chorizo and new potato frittata with gem salad

open image in gallery Like quiche, but hotter – and with proper chorizo bite ( Sorted Food )

Serves: 2

Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

250g new potatoes

6 tbsp olive oil

125g chorizo

4 spring onions

4 large eggs

1 lemon

1 clove garlic

1 tsp Dijon mustard

30g cream cheese

10g fresh chives

2 heads little gem lettuces

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Cut 250g of potatoes into 0.5 cm thick slices. Chuck them into a large mixing bowl along with 1 tbsp of olive oil, a generous pinch of salt and toss everything together.

Cook the potatoes in the microwave on full power for 8-10 minutes, until soft. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

Finely chop 125g of chorizo, then add to a medium oven-proof frying pan along with 2 tbsp of olive oil and place it over a medium heat. Fry for 5-6 minutes, until nearly golden. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

Finely slice 4 spring onions, separating the whites from the greens.

Once the chorizo is ready, add the spring onion whites and fry for a further 1-2 minutes, until soft.

Beat 4 eggs in a large mixing bowl with a pinch of salt.

Once the potatoes are ready, fold them through the eggs, then fold through ¾ of the spring onion greens and the chorizo once it is ready. Reserve the rest of the spring onion greens for garnish later.

Add 2 tbsp of oil to the frying pan you used earlier and place it back over a medium heat. Once the oil starts to shimmer and loosen, tip in the egg mix. Fry undisturbed for 2-3 minutes, to give it a head start before the oven.

Once it is ready, whack the whole pan into the oven for 6-8 minutes, until the frittata is set and golden in a few places.

Add the remaining 1 tbsp of oil to the bowl you used to cook the potatoes in. Finely grate in the zest from 1 lemon, squeeze in its juice, then peel and finely grate in 1 clove of garlic, add 1 tsp of Dijon mustard, and 30g of cream cheese. Beat with a fork and season to taste with salt.

Finely chop 10g of chives and roughly shred 2 gem lettuces. When the frittata is nearly ready, toss the chives and the lettuce with the dressing. Crack on with a bit of washing up while you wait for the frittata.

Once the frittata is ready, turn it out onto a board and cut it into 6 wedges, then top with the remaining spring onions. Serve alongside a bowl of salad for everyone to help themselves

Smashed potato and tuna salad

open image in gallery The glow-up your potato salad’s been waiting for ( Sorted Food )

Serves: 2

Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

400g loose white potatoes

160g tinned tuna

2 tsp vegetable oil

70g diced pancetta

1 red onion

30g fresh parsley

20g fresh dill

100g Greek yoghurt

40g mayonnaise

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 lemon

Method:

1. Preheat the air fryer to 220C.

2. Cut 400g of potatoes into quarters, or bite-sized chunks depending on their size. Chuck them onto a microwave-safe plate, add a small splash of water, and cover with cling film. Microwave the potatoes on full power for 8-10 minutes, until soft throughout.

3. Drain 160g of tinned tuna into a sieve over the sink. Don’t forget to rinse the tin out and recycle it.

4. Add 2 tsp of vegetable oil to a small frying pan and then add in 70g of pancetta. Put it over a medium heat and cook the pancetta until crispy, about 6-8 minutes, then remove the pan from the heat.

5. When the potatoes are cooked, transfer them onto a cutting board. Using the flat bottom of a glass or a small pan, smash the potatoes down flat. Brush them all over with the reserved bacon fat from the pan.

6. Pop them into the air fryer for 12-15 minutes, until they are crispy and golden brown, tossing halfway.

7. Halve, peel, and finely dice 1 small red onion. Finely chop 30g of parsley and 20g of dill. Add all three to a large mixing bowl.

8. Add 100g of Greek yoghurt, 40g of mayonnaise, 1 tbsp of Dijon mustard, a big pinch of salt and a few grinds of black pepper. Finely grate in the zest of 1 lemon and its juice, then give it a good mix.

9. Add the drained tuna, bacon, and smashed potatoes to the bowl and mix it well.

10. Load the salad onto plates and dig in.

Asparagus and spring onion cheat’s quiche

open image in gallery A protein-packed bowl that makes ‘just a salad’ feel exciting ( Sorted Food )

Serves: 2

Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

6 spring onions

200g asparagus

2 tbsp olive oil

100g cream cheese

100g cheddar

30g hard Italian cheese

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

320g ready rolled puff pastry 1 sheet

30g fresh parsley

1 tbsp capers

Half a lemon

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 210C and line a large baking tray with baking paper. Trim 6 spring onions, cut them in half lengthways, and then into 3 thirds. Trim 200g of asparagus, then slice.

2. Heat 1 tbsp of olive oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat. Add the spring onions and asparagus with a pinch of salt. Fry for 3-4 minutes, until just tender.

3. Finely grate 100g of cheddar and 30g of hard Italian cheese into a large mixing bowl, whisk together with 100g of cream cheese and 1 tbsp of Dijon mustard until smooth. Season with a generous pinch of salt and a good grind of black pepper.

4. Unroll 1 sheet of ready-rolled puff pastry onto the lined tray. Roll in the edges by about 2-3cm to create a raised crust, like a pizza.

5. Spread the cheesy mixture over the pastry base, leaving the raised crust exposed. Carefully lay the spring onions and asparagus on top.

6. Bake in the oven for 15-18 minutes, until golden brown all over.

7. Add 30g of fresh parsley, 2 tbsp of capers, 1 tbsp of Dijon mustard, 2 tbsp of olive oil, and the juice of ½ lemon to a measuring jug.

8. Blend with a hand blender until smooth. Adjust the consistency with a splash of water if needed.

9. Drizzle the parsley sauce over the baked tart, then slice up and dig in!

Speedy chickpea salad with goat’s cheese dressing

open image in gallery ( Sorted Food )

Serves: 2

Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

400g tinned chickpeas

1 tbsp smoked paprika

2 tbsp olive oil

70g pumpkin seeds

45g goat’ss cheese

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp honey

1 tbsp cider vinegar

2 heads little gem lettuces

20g rocket

1 Granny Smith apple

1 medium carrot

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220C and line a medium baking tray with tin foil.

2. Drain and rinse 1 400g tin of chickpeas through a sieve, then tip them onto the lined tray. Sprinkle over 1 tbsp of smoked paprika and season with salt and pepper. Drizzle over 1 tbsp of olive oil, then mix everything to evenly coat.

3. Roast the chickpeas in the oven for 10-15 minutes, until dry and slightly crisp. Chuck your pumpkin seeds in for the final 2-3 minutes to toast. You can make the rest of the salad while you wait.

4. Grab a small bowl and chuck in 45g of goat’s cheese. Use a whisk to beat the cheese to a creamy paste, then beat in 1 tbsp of Dijon mustard, 2 tsp of honey and 1 tbsp of cider vinegar. Slowly whisk in 1 tbsp of olive oil. Depending on how soft your cheese is, you may want to add a small splash of warm water to loosen it to the consistency of mayo.

5. Cut 2 heads of lettuce into quarters lengthwise and separate them into individual leaves. Chuck them into a large mixing bowl along with 20g of rocket.

6. Coarsely grate 1 apple into the bowl, making sure to grate around its core, then coarsely grate in 1 carrot – no need to peel them.

7. Drizzle the dressing over the salad, toss everything together and season with a small pinch of salt.

8. Divide between serving bowls, scatter over the crispy chickpeas and seeds, then serve.

In response to the rising cost of living, we have teamed up with Sorted Food to bring you easy, affordable, quick and (most importantly) tasty recipes once a month. Find out more about Sorted and their nifty meal-planning app Sidekick, designed to help cancel boring dinners, at sortedfood.com/sidekick.