Three 30-minute vegan recipes you’ll actually want to cook

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Who says vegan cooking has to involve 12-hour cashew soaking marathons or almond milking that makes you question your life choices? These 30-minute recipes from Sorted Food are here to save your sanity – and your stomach.

Creamy tomato pasta, salt-and-pepper tofu and a cauliflower curry with crisps (yes, crisps!) prove that fast, plant-based meals can be packed with flavour and a bit of fun.

We’ve even included a handy shopping list for all the ingredients, so all you have to do is grab what you need and get cooking. Maximum taste, minimum effort – no pretentious food prep required.

Shopping list

1 brown onion

1 cauliflower (approx 800g each)

8 cloves garlic

20g fresh ginger

20g fresh chives

200g fresh spinach

1 large avocado

1 lime

2 red chillies

280g extra firm tofu

2 flatbreads

400g tinned coconut milk

400g tinned cannellini beans

15 tbsp vegetable oil

4 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp cumin seeds

2 tsp curry powder

20g almond flakes

5 tbsp plain flour

2 tbsp tomato purée

50g salted crisps

250g microwave brown rice

200g dried pasta

Creamy vegan tomato pasta recipe

open image in gallery Blended beans as the secret to creaminess? Genius ( Sorted )

We use blended cannellini beans to get a cream-like texture in this recipe, but butter beans also work well.

Ingredients:

5 cloves garlic

200g dried pasta

4 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp tomato purée

400g tinned cannellini beans

10g fresh chives

Method:

1. Fill the kettle with water and put it on to boil - this will be for the pasta later.

2. Peel and mince 5 cloves of garlic.

3. Add 200g of dried pasta to a large frying pan, season with salt and cover with boiling water from the kettle.

4. Place the pan over a high heat and boil for 8-10 minutes, until soft but still with a slight bite. Reserve a mugful of pasta cooking water for later. Get on with the rest of the dish while you wait.

5. Add the garlic to a medium saucepan along with 4 tbsp of oil. Place the pan over a medium high heat and fry for 2-3 minutes, until starting to colour.

6. Add 2 tbsp of tomato paste to the pan. Fry for a further 3-4 minutes, until darkened and sticky.

7. Add 1 400g undrained tin of cannellini beans and 100ml of the pasta’s cooking water. Simmer for 3-5 minutes, until the beans are piping hot. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

8. Finely chop 10g of chives crossways. We will use this for garnish later.

9. Once the beans are ready, take the pan off the heat and blitz until smooth and loose mashed potato-like with a hand blender. Season to taste with salt.

10. Use tongs or a slotted spoon to transfer the pasta into the sauce. Give everything a good mix and loosen with more pasta water if necessary. We are looking for a light, creamy sauce that coats the pasta.

11. Divide the pasta between plates, top with the chives and serve.

Salt and pepper tofu with avocado dressing recipe

open image in gallery Crispy tofu, zingy avocado dressing, and a touch of chilli heat – this dish is quick to make but big on satisfaction ( Sorted )

We use pre-cooked microwave brown rice in this recipe, but if you have the energy, feel free to boil your own from scratch!

Ingredients:

280g extra firm tofu

5 tbsp plain flour

250g microwave brown rice

1 large avocado

1 lime

10 tbsp vegetable oil

2 red chillies

Method:

1. Cut 1 280g block of tofu into 6 slices crossways.

2. Add 5 tbsp of flour to a plate, then grind over 1 tbsp of black pepper. Season generously with salt and give everything a quick mix.

3. Coat the tofu in the seasoned flour and leave it on the plate, ready for frying later.

4. Cook 1 250g pouch of rice in the microwave as per the manufacturer’s instructions.

5. Use a small knife to cut 1 avocado in half lengthwise around the stone. Use a tablespoon to scoop out the stone, then use the spoon to scoop the flesh out of the skin into a measuring jug. Finely grate in the zest from 1 lime and squeeze over its juice.

6. Blitz until smooth with a hand blender, then season to taste with salt and pepper.

7. Add 10 tbsp of oil to a large frying pan and place it over a medium-high heat.

8. Once the oil starts to shimmer and loosen, carefully lay in the tofu. Fry on 1 side for 2-3 minutes, until golden, before flipping and repeating on the next. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

9. Thinly slice 2 red chillies into neat rounds.

10. Divide the avocado dressing between plates and push the dollops out to form discs. Spoon on the rice, top with the tofu, and garnish with the red chilli rounds. Tuck in!

Roast cauliflower, spinach, ‘potato’ and coconut curry recipe

open image in gallery Curry with crisps? This bold and comforting cauliflower number breaks all the rules in the best possible way ( Sorted )

This recipe works really well with the same weight of peeled and cubed butternut squash if you aren’t a cauliflower fan.

Ingredients:

1 brown onion

3 cloves garlic

20g fresh ginger

5 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tbsp cumin seeds

1 cauliflowers (approx 800g each)

2 tsp curry powder

400g tinned coconut milk

200g fresh spinach

50g salted crisps

20g almond flakes

10g fresh chives

2 flatbreads

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220C.

2. Halve, peel, and roughly dice 1 onion. Peel and mince 3 cloves of garlic and 20g of ginger.

3. Add 2 tbsp of the oil to a medium saucepan and place it over a medium heat.

4. Once the oil starts to shimmer and loosen, add the onion, 1 tbsp of cumin, garlic, and ginger. Fry for 6-8 minutes, until soft. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

5. Cut and discard any green leaves from 1 cauliflower. Cut small, bite-sized florets from the stalk straight into a large roasting tray. We don’t need the leaves or stalk in this recipe, but it makes great soups.

6. Toss the cauliflower in the tray with 3 tbsp of oil, 2 tsp of curry powder, and a generous pinch of salt. Ensure everything is well coated and spread out on the tray.

7. Roast for 10-15 minutes, until soft and charred in places. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

8. Add 1 400g tin of coconut milk to the pan.

9. Add 200g of spinach, 50g of salted crisps, 20g of almonds, and 10g of chives.

10. Simmer for a further 8-10 minutes, until the spinach and crisps start to break down. Get on with the rest of the dish while you wait.

11. Bake the flatbreads in the oven for 4-5 minutes, until golden and crisp in places. Crack on with a bit of washing up while you wait.

12. Blitz the coconut sauce until smooth and soup-like. Season to taste with salt if necessary, but remember, you have already seasoned it well with the crisps.

13. Divide the curry sauce between bowls and top with the roast cauliflower florets. Serve with 1 flatbread per portion.

In response to the rising cost of living, we have teamed up with Sorted Food to bring you easy, affordable, quick and (most importantly) tasty recipes once a month. Find out more about Sorted and their nifty meal-planning app Sidekick at sortedfood.com/sidekick.