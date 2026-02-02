Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For years, the Mediterranean diet has held court as the gold standard of healthy eating – olive oil, tomatoes, fish, nuts, repeat. Now there’s a new contender quietly crossing the North Sea: the Nordic diet.

Think smoked fish instead of olives, rye instead of sourdough, berries instead of citrus. It’s colder, darker and arguably more pragmatic – but the health profile is similar: wholegrains, oily fish, seasonal produce and minimal added sugar.

The shift isn’t just anecdotal. In the UK, interest in Scandinavian-style eating has surged. According to Waitrose data, searches for all things “Scandinavian” on its website are up 80 per cent year-on-year, with rye bread and smoked fish searches jumping 133 per cent and 50 per cent respectively, and recipes for “rye with smoked salmon” up 261 per cent in the past month.

“The popularity of the Scandinavian breakfast directly ries into the Smörgåsbord trend, where visual appeal is everything – it’s a feast for the eyes,” says Lizzie Haywood, trend innovation manager at Waitrose. “This style allows [people] to easily pick and choose, building their ideal breakfast with minimal fuss. It’s the ultimate concept for a quick, attractive breakfast that effortlessly caters to everyone’s preferences.

“The Scandi-bakery boom also shows no signs of slowing down,” Harwood adds, pointing to recent launches like Ole & Steen, making “that iconic ‘Copenhagen-cool’ breakfast more accessible than ever.”

Sales of rye bread, herring and sliced ham are also climbing. Social media is doing its part, too, with the smörgåsbord aesthetic – berries, eggs, trout, crispbread, dill – popping up on feeds and brunch menus from Clapham to East Dulwich.

What’s driving it? Partly the health halo. Nordic diet research – including work from the University of Copenhagen and the Norwegian Institute of Public Health – has linked it to improved cholesterol, better blood sugar control and modest weight loss when compared to more Westernised patterns of eating. Partly it’s aesthetics and convenience: a breakfast that looks good, comes together in minutes and doesn’t feel like “diet food”. And partly it reflects a broader shift towards whole foods and away from ultra-processed breakfast cereals and pastries.

If the Mediterranean diet made us drizzle olive oil over everything, the Nordic diet might yet have us reaching for dill, rye and smoked trout instead.

Easy mustard herring

open image in gallery Proof the Nordic diet isn’t all salmon and rye – herring brings omega-3s and acidity to the breakfast table, and takes minutes to prepare ( Waitrose )

Every Swedish Midsommar table features herring. Pickling your own is possible but it’s a labour-intensive task for smaller quantities. This recipe by Brontë Aurell is quick to prepare and is lovely served with crispbread or buttered rye bread.

Serves: 4

Time: 15 minutes, plus marinating

Ingredients:

2 x 140g jars Elsinore Herring in Dill Marinade

1 tbsp caster sugar

2 tbsp white wine vinegar

2 tbsp wholegrain mustard

1 tsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp double cream

1 tbsp crème fraîche

1 small shallot, finely chopped

100ml sunflower oil

2 tbsp chopped dill, plus extra to serve

1 tbsp chopped chives, plus extra to serve

Method:

1. Drain the herring and discard the onion pieces; set aside.

2. In a bowl, mix together all the remaining ingredients except for the oil and herbs; season.

3. Slowly whisk in the oil until emulsified. Stir in the chopped herbs, then carefully fold through the herring.

4. Cover and leave to marinate in the fridge for a few hours. Scatter over the extra herbs to serve.

Salmon with Norwegian Sandefjordsmør sauce

open image in gallery A classic Norwegian pairing that shows the indulgent side of “healthy”: rich butter sauce meets lean, wild salmon ( Waitrose )

Diana Henry's salmon recipe with a rich sauce is perfect for summer.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 10 mins

Ingredients:

2 x 220g packs No 1 Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon Fillets

15g butter, melted, plus 200g cold, cut into 1cm cubes

60ml double cream

Lemon juice, to taste

2 tbsp finely chopped parsley leaves (about ½ x 25g pack)

Pinch cayenne pepper

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 190C, gas mark 5. Put a sheet of foil onto a baking sheet with a lip around it. Brush the area where you will put your fillets with some melted butter. Arrange the fish on top, skin-side down, and brush with the remaining melted butter. Season.

2. Bake for 8-10 minutes, until the fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork. If your fillets are flat, they will take 8 minutes. If they’re chunky, they’ll take 10 minutes, maybe a little more. Cover the fillets with foil and a couple of thick tea towels to keep them warm.

3. Heat the cream in a small saucepan over a high heat until it comes to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium, then whisk in 2-3 chunks of the cold butter, whisking all the time. Allow each chunk to melt before you add more. The sauce will begin to thicken – don’t allow it to boil. When you’ve added ½ the cold butter, add a squeeze of lemon juice and season with ground white pepper and salt. Taste. It’s easy to overdo the lemon (most recipes for this suggest using the juice of ½ a lemon – that’s much too acidic).

4. Continue to whisk as you add the rest of the cold butter. Stir in the parsley. Taste and adjust the seasoning, adding a bit more lemon juice if the sauce needs it. Add a little cayenne pepper too (that is also traditional). Put the fillets on warmed plates and spoon over the sauce. Serve any extra in a small jug, with boiled baby potatoes and green beans, if liked.

Cook’s tip: Make sure the butter is cold – don’t add it too fast and whisk all the time.

Rye with smoked salmon and cream cheese

open image in gallery Open sandwiches are the real gateway to Nordic eating – quick, balanced and quietly elegant ( Waitrose )

This Scandi-inspired open sandwich celebrates the harmonious combination of smoked salmon, cream cheese and beetroot to offer an elegant weekend brunch. Fresh dill and a simple vinaigrette perfectly cut through the richness of the toppings.

Serves: 2

Time: 10 mins

Ingredients:

2 slices No 1 Rye & Wheat Dark Sourdough Bread

60g Paysan Breton Cream Cheese

¼ x 20g pack dill, roughly chopped, plus extra to serve

4 radishes

2 baby beetroot in a horseradish marinade

1 tsp white wine or cider vinegar

1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

100g smoked salmon

Method:

1. Toast the bread, then set aside for a couple of minutes to cool. Mix together the cream cheese, dill and some black pepper

2. Using a mandolin or swivel-style peeler, thinly slice the radishes and beetroot. Transfer to a plate and drizzle with the vinegar and oil.

3. Spread the cream cheese onto the toast, then place the salmon on top. Arrange the radish and beetroot slices over the salmon, grind over some black pepper, then sprinkle with a little extra dill and serve.

Recipes from www.waitrose.com