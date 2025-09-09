Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rice: the ultimate shape-shifter of the kitchen cupboard. It’s there for quick weeknight dinners, lazy Sunday brunches and, if you’re in the mood, even dessert.

This National Rice Week (8-14 September), the humble grain gets its moment in the spotlight with five new recipes designed to prove just how versatile it can be – no matter the occasion.

Across cultures and kitchens, rice takes on many forms. Aromatic basmati, with its long, fluffy grains, makes the perfect bed for sticky miso-glazed aubergine. Short, starchy carnaroli delivers the creaminess needed for pesto rice topped with a golden cheddar crumb. Medium-grain bomba soaks up smoky paprika and chicken stock like it was made for it. And yes, even sushi rice has its turn – though here it stars in a sundae layered with mango, coconut and lime.

It’s not just about flavour. Rice is naturally low in fat, cholesterol and sodium, but big on energy, vitamins and minerals. It cooks quickly, batches beautifully and, contrary to kitchen myth, is perfectly safe to reheat the next day – ideal for turning last night’s dinner into tomorrow’s lunch.

So, whether you’re after a punchy breakfast bowl crowned with crispy eggs, a one-pan Mediterranean crowd-pleaser, or something sweet to finish, these recipes will help you see rice in a whole new light. Think of it as the grain that keeps on giving – affordable, adaptable and endlessly delicious.

Spanish chicken and bomba rice with sweet peppers and smoky paprika

A vibrant one-pan rice dish bursting with paprika, sweet peppers and golden chicken.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 20-25 mins

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

4 boneless, chicken thighs (approx 450g; skin on)

2 red peppers, sliced thinly

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tsp smoked paprika

300g Bomba rice

3 tbsp sun-dried tomato purée

850ml hot chicken stock - add more if needed

200g frozen peas

Pinch of saffron (optional)

Sliced lemon wedges, to serve (optional)

Method:

Heat olive oil in a shallow casserole dish. Season chicken to taste, including the paprika. Sear for 3-4 minutes per side until golden. Remove and set aside. Add the garlic and peppers to the same pan. Sauté for 3-4 minutes until softened. Stir in tomato purée, smoked paprika, then add the rice and saffron (if using). Mix to coat. Pour in hot stock, stir, then return chicken to the pan, pressing gently into the rice. Simmer, uncovered, over medium heat for approximately 18 minutes, or until rice is just tender and most of the liquid absorbed. Stir in peas for the final 2-3 minutes. Season to taste and serve with lemon wedges and fresh parsley.

Cook’s tip: If you’re short on time, pre-soak the bomba rice in warm water for 15-20 minutes to speed up cooking. You can also slice the chicken thighs into smaller pieces for faster cooking and more flavour in the rice. Leftovers are delicious cold or turned into arancini-style rice cakes the next day.

Jewelled basmati rice with sticky miso-maple aubergine (vegan)

open image in gallery Proof that plant-based doesn’t mean boring – glossy aubergine, sweet pops of pomegranate and basmati’s perfume make this a Friday-night showstopper ( Rice Association )

Aromatic basmati tossed with lemony sultanas and fresh herbs, topped with irresistibly sticky, roasted aubergine slices and finished with a pop of pomegranate.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

300g basmati rice

2 medium aubergines, sliced into 4 lengthwise and scored

2 tbsp white miso paste

1 tbsp maple syrup

2 tbsp soy sauce/tamari

3 tbsp olive oil

60g sultanas

4 tbsp pomegranate seeds

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

20g fresh parsley, chopped

Method:

Preheat oven to 200C. Mix the miso, maple, soy sauce, and 2 tbsp of olive oil. Place aubergine on a tray, brush with the glaze. Roast for 30 minutes, flipping halfway, until golden and sticky. Rinse rice well, then cook in salted water until fluffy. Drain, then stir in the sultanas, lemon zest, 1 tbsp olive oil and parsley. Season to taste. Spoon rice onto plates and top with sticky aubergine and pomegranate.

Cook’s tip: Add extra crunch and protein by topping with toasted almonds, pine nuts, or crispy chickpeas. Swap sultanas for chopped dried apricots or cranberries for a slightly tangier note. The miso glaze works beautifully on tofu or mushrooms if you fancy a mix.

Creamy carnaroli pesto rice with peas and crispy cheddar crumb (vegetarian)

open image in gallery Comfort food with a twist: pesto and peas stirred through velvety carnaroli, finished with a golden, cheesy crunch ( Rice Association )

Super creamy, pesto rice with bursts of sweet peas, finished with a golden, crunchy cheddar topping.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

300g carnaroli rice

200g frozen peas

6 tbsp green pesto

Juice and zest of ½ lemon

40g mature cheddar, grated

45g breadcrumbs (fresh)

1 tsp olive oil

Method:

Cook the rice in boiling water for 18-20 minutes until tender but with a little bite. Drain and return to the pan. Boil the peas for 2 minutes, then drain. Stir the pesto, peas and lemon zest into the hot rice. Season to taste. Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Add breadcrumbs and toast for 2-3 minutes until golden and crisp. Remove from the heat and stir through the grated cheddar - the residual heat will melt it just enough to create a crunchy crumb. Spoon the pesto rice into bowls and top generously with the cheddar crumb.

Cooks tip: For an extra punch, stir a little finely grated garlic or a handful of spinach through the pesto before adding it to the rice. The cheddar crumb can be made in advance and stored in an airtight jar for sprinkling over soups, pasta, or even roasted veg.

Savoury rice breakfast bowl with crispy fried eggs and sriracha yoghurt (vegetarian)

open image in gallery A grain bowl worth getting out of bed for – crispy eggs, fiery yoghurt and fluffy rice prove breakfast doesn’t need toast to shine ( Rice Association )

Think grain bowl meets brunch - fluffy rice with herby oil, crispy-edged eggs, creamy yogurt, and a fiery swirl of sriracha.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

240g long-grain rice

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp chopped chives or parsley

4 eggs

120g thick Greek yoghurt

Zest of 1 lemon

1 tbsp sriracha (adjust to taste)

Method:

Cook rice according to pack instructions. Transfer to a bowl and mix with 1 tbsp olive oil, herbs, salt and pepper. Mix the yoghurt with lemon zest and sriracha. Fry eggs in remaining oil until whites are crisp and yolks are to your taste. Serve rice in bowls, topped with eggs and a big spoonful of yoghurt sauce. Drizzle with extra sriracha if you like it hot.

Cook’s tip: This is a great way to use up leftover rice – just warm it in a pan with a splash of olive oil or stock. You can swap in soft-boiled or poached eggs if you prefer. Add sliced avocado, sautéed mushrooms or roasted cherry tomatoes to turn this into a brunch platter.

Coconut and mango sushi rice sundaes (vegan)

open image in gallery Who said rice can’t do dessert? Tropical, creamy and surprisingly light – this is summer in a jar ( Rice Association )

Lush coconut rice layered with ripe mango, lime zest and toasty coconut - fresh, creamy and delicious served in jars. Perfect for on the go!

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

200g sushi rice

400ml full-fat coconut milk

200-300ml plant-based milk of choice

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 ripe mango, diced

Zest of 1 lime

2 tbsp toasted coconut flakes

Method:

Rinse rice and place in a saucepan with coconut milk and plant milk. Bring to a simmer, cover and cook gently for 20–25 mins until sticky and creamy. Stir in maple syrup and half the lime zest. Cool slightly. Layer in jars or glasses with chopped mango. Finish with toasted coconut and remaining lime zest.

Cook’s tip: For extra indulgence, layer in a spoonful of coconut yoghurt or cashew cream. You can also use tinned mango or swap for pineapple or poached pears in colder months. This makes a lovely breakfast or snack and keeps well in the fridge for up to 3 days.

For more tips on maximising rice in your meals and further recipe inspiration to rice up your life, head to www.riceassociation.org.uk/recipes