Day five of our exclusive keto meal plan celebrates creative twists on classic favourites.

Begin your day with a creamy kefir bowl topped with crunchy coconut flax granola, offering a perfect balance of probiotics and texture. Lunch elevates the humble salad with a hearty Cobb salad loaded with bacon, chicken and a rich blue cheese dressing.

Dinner is the pièce de résistance: a pizza with a crispy cauliflower crust, topped with kale, guanciale, and a hint of spice. These dishes prove that indulgence and keto can go hand in hand.

Day five

Top your pre-made cauliflower crust with kale, cheese and guanciale for today’s delicious dinner, and you won’t even miss carb-heavy pizza.

Breakfast

Kefir bowl with granola

Serves: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

120ml (4fl oz) full-fat kefir

1 tbsp MCT oil

24g (1oz) protein powder

30g (1oz) coconut flax granola

Method:

1. Mix kefir, MCT oil and protein powder together in a bowl until thoroughly combined. Top with granola.

Nutrition per serving: 438 calories / 34.5g fat / 13.4g carbs / 3g fibre / 10.4g net carbs / 25g protein

Coconut flax granola

Makes: 675g (1½lb)

Servings: 24

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

135g (5oz) macadamia nuts, chopped

135g (5oz) hazelnuts, chopped

110g (4oz) pecans, chopped

40g (1½oz) pumpkin seeds, chopped

50g (1 ¾oz) ground golden linseeds (flax seeds)

40g (⅔ cup) shredded coconut

70g (2½oz) erythritol

1 egg white

60g (2oz) butter, melted

Salt

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 150C (300F). Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and stir. Spread in an even layer on a baking tray. Bake for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Cool. Add salt to taste. Store in an airtight container for up to a month.

Nutrition per serving: 155 calories / 15g fat / 6.8g carbs / 2.5g fibre / 4.3g net carbs / 3g protein

Lunch

Cobb salad

Serves: 1

Prep time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

85g (3oz) butter lettuce

170g (6oz) cherry tomatoes, halved

75g (2¾oz) shredded chicken from roast chicken with vegetables from day one (recipe here)

¼ red onion, sliced

100g (3½oz) bacon strips, cooked

85g (3oz) stilton, crumbled

1 large boiled egg, halved

60ml (¼ cup) blue cheese dressing (see below)

Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Place lettuce in a bowl or container and top with remaining ingredients. Drizzle with dressing. Season and serve.

Nutrition per serving: 1023 calories / 80g fat / 17.5g carbs / 10.4g fibre / 7.1g net carbs / 61.5g protein

Blue cheese dressing

Makes: 300ml (10fl oz)

Serving size: 40ml

Prep time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

60ml (¼ cup) buttermilk

60ml (¼ cup) sour cream

2 tbsp Avocado Oil Mayo (see below)

1 tbsp avocado oil

1 tsp white wine vinegar

115g (4oz) blue cheese, crumbled

1 tbsp finely chopped parsley

1 tbsp finely chopped shallot

Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Place buttermilk, sour cream, mayo, oil, vinegar and blue cheese in a bowl and whisk together until combined well. Fold in remaining ingredients. Season to taste. Store in fridge for up to a week.

Nutrition per serving: 117 calories / 12g fat / 2g carbs / 0g fibre / 2g net carbs / 1g protein

Avocado oil mayo

Makes: 200ml (7fl oz)

Serving size: 1 tbsp

Prep time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 large egg yolks (at room temperature)

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp salt

240ml (8fl oz) avocado oil

1½ tsp apple cider vinegar

Method:

1. Blend yolks, mustard and salt in a high-powered blender until thick and creamy. While blending, add 60ml (¼ cup) of oil, drop by drop, until the mixture begins to thicken, then add vinegar in a slow, steady stream, followed by the remaining oil. Blend until thick. Add more salt, to taste. Chill for a week.

Nutrition per serving: 136 calories / 14g fat / 3g carbs / 0g fibre / 3g net carbs / 0g protein

Dinner

Pizza with guanciale and kale

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 10-15 minutes

Ingredients:

30g (1oz) kale, stalks removed and leaves roughly chopped

Juice of ½ lemon

60ml (¼ cup) extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

1 cauliflower pizza crust (see below)

115g (4oz) mozzarella, grated

50g (1¾oz) pecorino, grated, plus extra for top

115g (4oz) guanciale, very thinly sliced

1-2 tbsp chopped Calabrian chilli or chilli flakes

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 200C (400F). Massage kale, lemon juice and 2 tablespoons oil together. Season. Top crust with half the cheese, the guanciale, chilli, garlic, remaining oil and kale, then top with the rest of the cheese. Bake for 10-15 minutes, until cheese is bubbly. Cut into eight slices and serve. Store any remaining slices in the fridge for another day.

Nutrition per serving: 328 calories / 29.1g fat / 5.4g carbs / 0.9g fibre / 4.5g net carbs / 13.6g protein

Cauliflower pizza crust

Cauliflower pizza crust is a delicious keto-friendly alternative to standard, flour-based pizza dough.

Makes: 8 slices

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

900g (2lb) cauli-rice (see below)

3 eggs

1½ tsp Italian seasoning

50g (½ cup) grated parmesan

55g (⅓ cup) grated mozzarella

1 tbsp MCT oil

1 tbsp olive oil

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 200C (400F). Place cauli-rice in a nut bag or in a piece of muslin (cheesecloth) and squeeze dry to remove excess water. Place in a large bowl along with the remaining ingredients and mix together. Spread mixture onto a lined baking tray into the shape of pizza crust and bake for 30-35 minutes, until dry and golden. Flip and bake for another 10 minutes. Add toppings and bake for 5-10 minutes, until cheese is bubbly.

Nutrition per untopped slice: 113 cals / 9g fat / 3.1g carbs / 0.7g fibre / 2.4g net carbs / 6.8 g protein

Cauli-rice

Prep time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 whole cauliflower (about 900g-1.4kg/2-3lb 1oz)

Method:

1. Chop florets off cauliflower, place in a food processor and pulse until florets are the size of rice grains. Alternatively, chop florets until they are the size of rice grains.

Recipes from ‘28 Days Keto: A Complete guide to living the keto lifestyle easily’ by Lisa Butterworth and Caroline Hwang (Smith Street Books, £15).