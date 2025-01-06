Day five of our exclusive five-day keto diet plan: gut-friendly recipes for family classics
Day five of our exclusive five-day keto meal plan brings creativity to the table with a probiotic-packed kefir bowl, a hearty Cobb salad and a delicious cauliflower-crust pizza topped with kale and guanciale. By Hannah Twiggs
Day five of our exclusive keto meal plan celebrates creative twists on classic favourites.
Begin your day with a creamy kefir bowl topped with crunchy coconut flax granola, offering a perfect balance of probiotics and texture. Lunch elevates the humble salad with a hearty Cobb salad loaded with bacon, chicken and a rich blue cheese dressing.
Dinner is the pièce de résistance: a pizza with a crispy cauliflower crust, topped with kale, guanciale, and a hint of spice. These dishes prove that indulgence and keto can go hand in hand.
Day five
Top your pre-made cauliflower crust with kale, cheese and guanciale for today’s delicious dinner, and you won’t even miss carb-heavy pizza.
Breakfast
Kefir bowl with granola
Serves: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes
Ingredients:
120ml (4fl oz) full-fat kefir
1 tbsp MCT oil
24g (1oz) protein powder
30g (1oz) coconut flax granola
Method:
1. Mix kefir, MCT oil and protein powder together in a bowl until thoroughly combined. Top with granola.
Nutrition per serving: 438 calories / 34.5g fat / 13.4g carbs / 3g fibre / 10.4g net carbs / 25g protein
Coconut flax granola
Makes: 675g (1½lb)
Servings: 24
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 45 minutes
Ingredients:
135g (5oz) macadamia nuts, chopped
135g (5oz) hazelnuts, chopped
110g (4oz) pecans, chopped
40g (1½oz) pumpkin seeds, chopped
50g (1 ¾oz) ground golden linseeds (flax seeds)
40g (⅔ cup) shredded coconut
70g (2½oz) erythritol
1 egg white
60g (2oz) butter, melted
Salt
Method:
1. Preheat oven to 150C (300F). Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and stir. Spread in an even layer on a baking tray. Bake for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Cool. Add salt to taste. Store in an airtight container for up to a month.
Nutrition per serving: 155 calories / 15g fat / 6.8g carbs / 2.5g fibre / 4.3g net carbs / 3g protein
Lunch
Cobb salad
Serves: 1
Prep time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
85g (3oz) butter lettuce
170g (6oz) cherry tomatoes, halved
75g (2¾oz) shredded chicken from roast chicken with vegetables from day one (recipe here)
¼ red onion, sliced
100g (3½oz) bacon strips, cooked
85g (3oz) stilton, crumbled
1 large boiled egg, halved
60ml (¼ cup) blue cheese dressing (see below)
Salt and pepper
Method:
1. Place lettuce in a bowl or container and top with remaining ingredients. Drizzle with dressing. Season and serve.
Nutrition per serving: 1023 calories / 80g fat / 17.5g carbs / 10.4g fibre / 7.1g net carbs / 61.5g protein
Blue cheese dressing
Makes: 300ml (10fl oz)
Serving size: 40ml
Prep time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
60ml (¼ cup) buttermilk
60ml (¼ cup) sour cream
2 tbsp Avocado Oil Mayo (see below)
1 tbsp avocado oil
1 tsp white wine vinegar
115g (4oz) blue cheese, crumbled
1 tbsp finely chopped parsley
1 tbsp finely chopped shallot
Salt and pepper
Method:
1. Place buttermilk, sour cream, mayo, oil, vinegar and blue cheese in a bowl and whisk together until combined well. Fold in remaining ingredients. Season to taste. Store in fridge for up to a week.
Nutrition per serving: 117 calories / 12g fat / 2g carbs / 0g fibre / 2g net carbs / 1g protein
Avocado oil mayo
Makes: 200ml (7fl oz)
Serving size: 1 tbsp
Prep time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
2 large egg yolks (at room temperature)
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1 tsp salt
240ml (8fl oz) avocado oil
1½ tsp apple cider vinegar
Method:
1. Blend yolks, mustard and salt in a high-powered blender until thick and creamy. While blending, add 60ml (¼ cup) of oil, drop by drop, until the mixture begins to thicken, then add vinegar in a slow, steady stream, followed by the remaining oil. Blend until thick. Add more salt, to taste. Chill for a week.
Nutrition per serving: 136 calories / 14g fat / 3g carbs / 0g fibre / 3g net carbs / 0g protein
Dinner
Pizza with guanciale and kale
Serves: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 10-15 minutes
Ingredients:
30g (1oz) kale, stalks removed and leaves roughly chopped
Juice of ½ lemon
60ml (¼ cup) extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper
1 cauliflower pizza crust (see below)
115g (4oz) mozzarella, grated
50g (1¾oz) pecorino, grated, plus extra for top
115g (4oz) guanciale, very thinly sliced
1-2 tbsp chopped Calabrian chilli or chilli flakes
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
Method:
1. Preheat oven to 200C (400F). Massage kale, lemon juice and 2 tablespoons oil together. Season. Top crust with half the cheese, the guanciale, chilli, garlic, remaining oil and kale, then top with the rest of the cheese. Bake for 10-15 minutes, until cheese is bubbly. Cut into eight slices and serve. Store any remaining slices in the fridge for another day.
Nutrition per serving: 328 calories / 29.1g fat / 5.4g carbs / 0.9g fibre / 4.5g net carbs / 13.6g protein
Cauliflower pizza crust
Cauliflower pizza crust is a delicious keto-friendly alternative to standard, flour-based pizza dough.
Makes: 8 slices
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 45 minutes
Ingredients:
900g (2lb) cauli-rice (see below)
3 eggs
1½ tsp Italian seasoning
50g (½ cup) grated parmesan
55g (⅓ cup) grated mozzarella
1 tbsp MCT oil
1 tbsp olive oil
Method:
1. Preheat oven to 200C (400F). Place cauli-rice in a nut bag or in a piece of muslin (cheesecloth) and squeeze dry to remove excess water. Place in a large bowl along with the remaining ingredients and mix together. Spread mixture onto a lined baking tray into the shape of pizza crust and bake for 30-35 minutes, until dry and golden. Flip and bake for another 10 minutes. Add toppings and bake for 5-10 minutes, until cheese is bubbly.
Nutrition per untopped slice: 113 cals / 9g fat / 3.1g carbs / 0.7g fibre / 2.4g net carbs / 6.8 g protein
Cauli-rice
Prep time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
1 whole cauliflower (about 900g-1.4kg/2-3lb 1oz)
Method:
1. Chop florets off cauliflower, place in a food processor and pulse until florets are the size of rice grains. Alternatively, chop florets until they are the size of rice grains.
Recipes from ‘28 Days Keto: A Complete guide to living the keto lifestyle easily’ by Lisa Butterworth and Caroline Hwang (Smith Street Books, £15).
