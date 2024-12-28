Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Christmas and Italianfood may not seem like the most obvious pairing, but they share one vital thing in common: both are about abundance. From the overloaded festive table to the multi-course Italian feast, the focus is firmly on feeding, sharing and enjoying. And with that abundance inevitably comes leftovers – but this doesn’t mean boring repeats of turkey sandwiches and reheated veg.

Instead, these recipes give classic Christmas staples a Mediterranean twist, turning leftovers into three simple yet satisfying dishes. Think turkey thigh meatballs served over creamy polenta with a rich tomato sauce – a comforting dish with a new take on tradition. Or cacciatore-style chicken thighs paired with a silky bread sauce, transforming your roast leftovers into a vibrant Italian-inspired centerpiece. And for something lighter, there’s turkey and mushroom orzotto, a speedy risotto-like dish that swaps rice for orzo pasta and feels just the right side of indulgent.

Shopping list

1 brown onion, finely sliced

2 red bell peppers, deseeded and thinly sliced

8 cloves garlic, minced or thinly sliced

30g fresh parsley, finely chopped

200g wild mushrooms, torn into bite-sized pieces

4 chicken thighs (bone-in, skin-on)

500g turkey thigh mince

850ml milk

80g hard Italian cheese, finely grated

100g panko breadcrumbs

400g tinned chopped tomatoes

1 tsp cider vinegar

½ tsp caster sugar

75g coarse dried polenta or coarse cornmeal

2 tbsp tomato purée or tomato paste

187ml red wine

2 beef stock cubes

200g orzo

10 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp ground allspice

Turkey meatballs with polenta and tomato sauce

open image in gallery A festive twist on comfort food – these turkey meatballs pair perfectly with creamy polenta and a rich, tangy tomato sauce ( Sorted )

If you can’t find polenta, swap it out for cheesy mashed potato.

Ingredients:

50g dried panko breadcrumbs

450ml milk

250g turkey thigh mince

½ tsp ground allspice

4 cloves garlic

2 tbsp olive oil

400g tinned chopped tomatoes

1 tsp cider vinegar

½ tsp caster sugar

75g coarse dried polenta/coarse cornmeal 15g fresh parsley

30g hard Italian cheese

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C and line a medium tray with baking paper this will be for the meatballs later.

2. Tip 50g of breadcrumbs and 75ml of the milk into a large mixing bowl mix to combine. We will use the rest of the milk later on.

3. Tip 250g of turkey mince into the bowl with the milk and breadcrumbs. Season with ½ tsp of allspice and a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Mix to combine.

4. Shape the mix into 6 even-sized balls with moistened hands and plonk them onto the lined tray. Remember to wash your hands after handling raw meat!

5. Bake in the oven for 12-15 minutes, until golden in places and cooked throughout. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

6. Tip the remaining 375ml of milk and a generous pinch of salt into a medium saucepan and place it over a medium-high heat. While the milk comes up to a simmer, get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps.

7. Peel and thinly slice 4 cloves of garlic.

8. Fry the garlic in a medium frying pan over a medium heat in 2 tbsp of olive oil for 2-3 minutes, until golden in places. Crack on with a bit of washing up while you wait.

9. Tip in 1 400g tin of tomatoes. Add 1 tsp of vinegar, ½ tsp of sugar and a generous pinch of salt.

10. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 8-10 minutes, until reduced by half. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

11. Once the milk on the stove has come to a simmer, slowly stream in 75g of polenta, beating all the while with a whisk.

12. Turn the heat down to very low and continue to cook the grains for 5-8 minutes, stirring every few minutes, until the mix slightly dries and has the consistency of loose mashed potato. Add a splash of milk if it starts to get too thick. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

13. Finely chop 15g of parsley. While you wait for the rest of the dish to cook, crack on with a bit of washing up!

14. Once the polenta is ready, take the pan off the heat and finely grate over 30g of cheese. Add 3⁄4 of the parsley and fold everything together we will use the rest of the parsley for garnish.

15. Divide the polenta between plates and add the meatballs. Spoon over the tomato sauce, scatter over the parsley and serve.

Cacciatore-style chicken thighs with bread sauce

open image in gallery A hearty dish that blends Italian flair with festive staples – perfect for using up roast dinner leftovers in a fresh, bold way ( Sorted )

Chicken cacciatore is a classic Italian dish that usually takes AGES to cook. Whip up this cheat’s version in no time!

Ingredients:

5 tbsp olive oil

4 chicken thighs, bone-in, skin-on 1 brown onions

4 cloves garlic

2 red bell peppers

2 tbsp tomato purée/tomato paste 187ml red wine

1 beef stock cube

50g dried panko breadcrumbs

400ml milk

½ tsp ground allspice

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C.

2. Add 2 tbsp of the olive oil to a large, oven-proof frying pan and add 4 chicken thighs, skin-side down lightly season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Place the pan over a medium heat, allow the fat to render from the skin and fry for 8-10 minutes, until golden. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

3. Halve, peel and thinly slice 1 onion and 4 cloves of garlic. Deseed and thinly slice 2 red peppers.

4. Once the chicken thighs are golden, transfer them to a plate. Fry the veg in the residual fat for 6-8 minutes, tossing occasionally, until soft. Crack on with a bit of washing up while you wait.

5. Once the veg is soft, add 2 tbsp of tomato paste. Fry everything for a further 2-3 minutes, until dark and sticky.

6. Whack the heat up to high and tip 187ml of wine into the pan. Reduce by 1⁄2, stirring all the while.

7. Crumble in a beef stock cube and lay on the thighs, skin side up.

8. Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce has reduced by 1⁄2. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

9. Tip 50g of breadcrumbs into a medium saucepan. Add 400ml of milk, ½ tsp of allspice, a generous pinch of salt and a good grind of black pepper.

10. Place the pan over a high heat and bring everything to a boil. Lower the heat to medium and simmer for 3-4 minutes, until thickened we are looking for a loose mashed potato-like consistency.

11. Divide the bread sauce between plates and spoon on the chicken cacciatore, making sure to serve 2 thighs on each plate. Tuck in!

Turkey and mushroom orzotto

open image in gallery Quick, cosy and packed with flavour, this dish is the ultimate way to reinvent turkey and mushrooms for a satisfying midweek meal ( Sorted )

If you aren’t feeling turkey, why not swap it out for sausage meat?

Ingredients:

200g wild mushrooms

3 tbsp olive oil

250g turkey thigh mince

200g orzo

1 beef stock cube

15 g fresh parsley

50g hard Italian cheese

Method:

1. Rip 200g of wild mushrooms into bite-sized chunks.

2. Tip 2 tbsp of olive oil into a large frying pan and place it over a high heat.

3. Once the oil starts to shimmer and loosen, add the mushrooms and 250g of turkey mince. Fry for 6-8 minutes, until golden in places.

4. Add 200g of orzo to the pan and toss to coat it in the oil.

5. Crumble over 1 beef stock cube and add 700ml of water. Bring everything up to a boil.

6. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer for 8-10 minutes, stirring regularly, until the orzo is soft but still has a slight bite. The liquid should ve reduced to a loose glaze that coats the grains add a splash of water if it gets a little thick. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait!

7. Finely chop 15g of parsley while you wait for the orzo to cook.

8. Once the orzo is ready, take the pan off the heat and finely grate over 40g of cheese we will use the rest later. Chuck in the parsley and fold everything together. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

9. Divide the orzotto between plates and finely grate over the remaining 10g of cheese. Tuck in!

