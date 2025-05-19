If your plan for summer involves anything more strenuous than lying horizontal with a negroni, you’re probably thinking about getting more protein on your plate. And rightly so. A higher-protein diet doesn’t just support muscle growth – it helps with everything from feeling fuller for longer to keeping your energy up and your blood sugar steady. But we’re not here to preach about macros. We’re here to eat well.

These recipes make getting more protein into your diet feel like something to look forward to. Think rich, red wine-slicked rigatoni with walnuts and lentils; a velvety gochujang soup that delivers big flavour with very little effort; salmon tikka bowls with crunchy cabbage pickle; and even cinnamon buns that just happen to sneak in a bit of Greek yoghurt in the dough. There’s also a low-carb pizza omelette for when you’re trying to be virtuous, and some outrageously fudgy quinoa brownies for when you’re not.

Whether you’re trying to get in shape, stay in shape or just want to eat food that does more than fill a hole, these are clever, satisfying, protein-packed dishes that’ll leave you feeling well-fed – not weighed down.

open image in gallery High-protein rigatoni ( Andrew Burton/PA )

High-protein rigatoni

The walnut, tempeh, Puy lentil blend in this recipe delivers on the protein and fibre needs for your gut wellbeing, and the texture and flavour of this combination are phenomenal.

With red wine and mixed herbs plus a bit of time you get a gorgeous bowl of food that is nourishing and delicious. Try it with different pasta varieties if you wish and, for more protein, use a lentil or bean-based pasta.

Recipe by: Dr Rupy Aujla

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil, plus extra to serve

100g onion, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 tsp dried mixed herbs

2 tbsp tomato purée

100ml red wine

100g walnuts, roughly chopped or pulsed into a coarse crumb

200g tempeh, roughly chopped or pulsed into a coarse crumb

200ml vegetable stock

200ml passata

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

200g cooked Puy lentils

100g cavolo nero, stalks removed, and leaves massaged and roughly chopped

150g dried rigatoni pasta

20g Parmesan, finely grated, to serve

Method:

1. Heat the olive oil in a large lidded casserole pan over a medium heat, add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes until softened and starting to turn golden. Add the garlic and plenty of seasoning and cook for another minute before adding the mixed herbs and tomato purée. You want to cook the purée for three to four minutes to intensify the flavour.

2. Pour the red wine into the pan and cook for another three minutes until there is no smell of alcohol and the mixture becomes thick and sticky. Add the walnuts and tempeh and stir to coat them in the sticky mixture. Cook for two minutes, stirring, then pour in the stock, passata and vinegar and add the lentils. Reduce the heat to low–medium, stir until combined and simmer, part-covered with the lid, for 15 minutes.

3. Toss in the massaged cavolo nero for the last two minutes of cooking. Meanwhile, cook the pasta in plenty of boiling salted water according to the packet instructions. Drain, reserving a mugful of the cooking water. Add the pasta to the sauce with enough of the pasta cooking water to loosen.

4. Serve in bowls, drizzled with olive oil and with the Parmesan scattered over.

Protein boost: Add more tempeh or walnuts. You can also use lean beef mince instead of tempeh, just add 150g mince to the onions, garlic, tomato purée and herbs, and cook for five minutes before adding the red wine.

Recipe from ‘Healthy High Protein’ by Dr Rupy Aujla (Ebury Press, £26).

Baked paprika chicken with brown rice

open image in gallery A high-protein hero for big appetites – paprika chicken with spinach, olives and peppers in a rich stock, served with brown rice for slow-release energy ( Martin Poole )

This is a bit of a heavier high-protein meal for that big hunger. I make this when I’m training hard every day and I want to keep my muscles fed with protein and my energy up. Good fuel.

Recipe by: Tyrone Brennand

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

2 chicken breasts or 4 boneless thighs – with skin for more flavour and fat, or skinless if you prefer

1 red onion, diced

4 tbsp paprika, or to taste

1 tsp tomato paste (puree)

570ml chicken stock

2 big handfuls of baby spinach

2 roasted red (bell) peppers from a jar, roughly chopped

Small handful of black olives

100g brown rice

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C/350F/gas mark 4. Add the olive oil to a frying pan over a medium heat. Add the chicken and cook, turning, for 8-10 minutes until starting to brown nicely.

2. Transfer the chicken to a roasting pan, leaving as much oil behind in the pan as possible. In the same pan, fry the onion for 10-12 minutes until softened and starting to caramelise, then add the paprika and tomato paste and stir to coat.

3. Add the stock to the pan, stir and bring to the boil. Pour the sauce over the chicken. Put the chicken into the oven and bake for 45 minutes. Ten minutes before the end of cooking, add the spinach leaves, red (bell) pepper and olives to the roasting pan around the chicken and finish cooking.

4. Meanwhile, bring a pan of water to the boil and cook the brown rice according to the packet instructions.

5. Remove the chicken, spinach, peppers and olives from the oven and serve with the rice.

Recipe from ‘Be The Fittest’ by Tyrone Brennand (Quadrille, £15).

Thai-style chicken with gingery veg and brown rice

open image in gallery This Thai-style dish combines protein-packed chicken breast, fibre-rich brown rice and vibrant veg to keep you fuller for longer ( Gousto )

Lean chicken breast meets fragrant coconut, zingy lime and crunchy veg in this vibrant Thai-inspired bowl. It’s light, bright and loaded with protein to help keep your energy up long after lunch.

Recipe by: Gousto

Serves: 2

Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

Red chilli

100g brown long-grain rice

15g fresh root ginger

15ml soy sauce

2 x chicken breasts

25g solid creamed coconut

5g coriander

80g sugar snap peas

150g spring greens

Spring onion

Garlic clove

Lime

Red pepper

You’ll also need:

Salt, vegetable oil, water (or dietary alternatives)

Method:

1. Before you start cooking, take the chicken out of the fridge and let it air. Rinse the brown rice, add it to a pot with plenty of cold water, and bring to a boil over high heat. Once boiling, reduce the heat to medium and cook for 20-25 minutes or until tender with a slight bite. Drain, return to the pot, and keep covered until serving. Boil half a kettle.

2. Trim and slice the spring onions. Peel and roughly chop the garlic. Cut the red chilli in half lengthways, deseed, and chop finely. Chop the coriander finely, separating leaves and stalks.

3. In a pestle and mortar (or food processor), grind the spring onion, garlic, chilli, and coriander stalks with a pinch of salt into a paste – this is your Thai-style paste. Dissolve the creamed coconut in boiled water and add soy sauce – this is your coconut stock.

4. Heat a large, wide-based pan with 1/2 tbsp of vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the chicken and cook for 3 minutes on each side or until browned.

5. Add the Thai-style paste to the browned chicken and cook for 2-3 minutes or until fragrant. Add the coconut stock and cook for 10-12 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce thickens. Add the juice of half a lime and stir. Cut the remaining lime into wedges.

6. Wash and slice the spring greens into thin strips. Deseed the pepper and cut it into thin strips. Slice the sugar snap peas lengthways. Peel and finely chop (or grate) the ginger.

7. Heat a separate pan with 1 tbsp of vegetable oil over high heat. Add the spring greens and pepper strips with a pinch of salt, and cook for 4-6 minutes until starting to soften. Add the ginger and sugar snap peas and cook for another 2 minutes – this is your gingery veg.

8. Slice the chicken and serve with brown rice and gingery veg. Drizzle with sauce, garnish with coriander leaves, and serve with a lime wedge.

Oyster sauce beef and tenderstem broccoli chow mein

open image in gallery The broccoli adds a crunchy texture while the oyster sauces gives a rich taste ( Tenderstem )

This speedy stir-fry is a classic for a reason – tender steak, crisp greens and noodles all tossed in umami-rich oyster sauce. The beef and broccoli combo brings serious protein power to your midweek menu.

Serves: 2 or 4 if shared with other dishes

Ingredients:

For the noodles:

1 tbsp groundnut oil

3 cloves of garlic, peeled and finely chopped

1 knob of ginger, peeled and grated

1 fresh red cayenne chilli, sliced

1 free range or organic sirloin steak, excess fat trimmed off, slice into 1cm slices

1 tbsp Shaosing rice wine or dry sherry

​250g Tenderstem broccoli, sliced into 1-inch pieces on the angle

2 tsp dark soy sauce

​400g cooked egg noodles

1 large handful of beansprouts

2 tbsp low sodium light soy sauce

1 tbsp oyster sauce

For the garnish:

1 spring onion, top and tailed, finely sliced on diagonal

Method:

1. Heat a wok over high heat. When the wok is smoking, add the groundnut oil. Give the oil a swirl in the wok and then quickly add in the garlic, ginger and chilli and stir-fry a few seconds. Quickly add the beef and stir-fry together for a few seconds.

2. As the beef starts to brown, add the Shaosing rice wine and follow quickly with the Tenderstem®. Stir-fry together for 30 seconds and then add the dark soy sauce and toss well.

3. Add in the egg noodles and give it a good mix, then add in the beansprouts. Toss together and season with low sodium light soy sauce and oyster sauce, cook tossing and stirring for less than a minute then serve immediately.

Sweet potato gochujang soup with crispy chickpeas

open image in gallery Bold, spicy and sneakily packed with protein – you’ll never look at soup the same way again ( Kimberly Espinel )

This is the perfect soup to slurp in colder months.

Where to begin? It combines the earthy sweetness of sweet potatoes with the bold flavour of gochujang paste, creating a rich and aromatic broth. Silken tofu adds creaminess while nutritional yeast contributes an umami depth of flavour. It takes roughly 30 minutes to make and you’ll honestly never guess that it is packed with so much protein!

In fact, this warming soup contains 25g of protein per serving.

Recipe by: Gigi Grassia

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients:

1 small-medium onion, finely chopped

2-3 garlic cloves, very finely chopped

1 tbsp gochujang paste

350g sweet potatoes, chopped into 1cm cubes

450-600ml vegetable stock

1 x 400g tin of chickpeas, drained and patted dry

1 heaped tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp ground cumin

1 tsp onion granules

300g silken tofu

2-3 tbsp nutritional yeast

200g vermicelli rice noodles

Olive oil, for cooking and drizzling

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve:

Sesame seeds

Spring onions, finely chopped

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220C/200C fan/425F/gas mark 7 and line a baking tray with baking parchment.

2. Heat a glug of olive oil in a saucepan over a medium heat and fry the onion, garlic and gochujang paste for five to eight minutes until the onions are soft and golden.

3. Add the sweet potatoes and a splash of stock to prevent sticking, then stir and cover. Cook for 20-30 minutes, or until fork tender, adding a little more stock to prevent sticking.

4. Meanwhile, toss the chickpeas in a bowl with a drizzle of olive oil, the paprika, cumin, onion granules and salt. Spread the chickpeas out on the prepared baking tray. Roast them in the oven for 35-40 minutes, then turn on the grill and grill for five to 10 minutes to ensure they’re crunchy. Alternatively, if you have an air fryer, you can air-fry the chickpeas at 200C for 15-20 minutes.

5. In a food processor, combine the cooked sweet potato mixture, silken tofu, nutritional yeast, vegetable stock and a pinch of salt and pepper. Blend until creamy. You might have to do this in batches.

6. Cook the rice noodles according to the packet instructions.

7. Assemble the bowls by ladling in the creamy soup, followed by the noodles. Garnish with the crispy chickpeas

Recipe from ‘Plant Protein: 80 Healthy And Delicious High-Protein Vegan Recipes’ by Gigi Grassia (Greenfinch, £22).

Cinnamon buns

open image in gallery Yes, these buns are high in protein – no, you won’t be able to stop at one ( Ellis Parrinder )

You just can’t beat fluffy cinnamon buns with a cream cheese icing, so I’ve made a high-protein version using my trusty two-ingredient dough to add protein but still keep the amazing texture.

Recipe by: Christina Kynigos

Serves: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 8 minutes

Ingredients:

40g 0% fat Greek yoghurt

40g self-raising flour, plus extra for dusting

2 tsp light butter, melted

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp granulated sweetener (or sugar)

For the cream cheese icing:

25g light cream cheese

1 tsp icing sugar

Method:

1. In a bowl, mix the yoghurt and flour together to form a dough. Flour the work surface and using a rolling pin, roll it out into a rectangle, around the thickness of a pound coin.

2. Brush over the melted butter, then evenly sprinkle over the cinnamon and sweetener. Roll up the dough into a log, then slice in half.

3. With the sliced side facing up, use your hand to gently press down and flatten each piece slightly. Using the brush you used earlier for the butter, brush any remaining butter around a small baking dish, then place the cinnamon buns inside.

4. Air-fry at 170C for eight minutes until golden and cooked, then let them cool for a few minutes.

5. Mix the icing ingredients together in a small bowl. Spread the cream cheese icing over the buns and devour.

Recipe from ‘Healthy Air Fryer Feasts: Fast, Easy, High-Protein Recipes in 30 Mins or Less’ by Christina Kynigos (HQ HarperCollins, £20).

Overnight protein porridge with cinnamon, turmeric and cacao

open image in gallery Grab-and-go breakfast, but better – loaded with fibre, flavour and anti-inflammatory spice ( Andrew Burton )

I pack my overnight oats with two key anti-inflammatory spices, cinnamon and turmeric. Soaking increases the digestibility of the oats and the cacao and hemp seeds provide a nice dose of protein.

Have fun with this one. You can make a few jars at a time and they’ll keep nicely in the fridge for a high-fibre, high-protein grab-and-go breakfast. A dollop of natural yoghurt or kefir is a beautiful contrast to the rich chocolatey-ness.

Recipe by: Dr Rupy Aujla

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

30g shelled hemp seeds

20g jumbo rolled oats

20g cacao powder

½ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground turmeric

15g flaked almonds

15g walnuts, crumbled

10g desiccated coconut

100ml whole milk or plant-based alternative

2 prunes, roughly chopped

To serve:

80g mixed berries

20g pumpkin seeds or nut butter of choice

1 tbsp thick natural yoghurt

Method:

1. Add all the dry ingredients together to a large glass jar. Screw the lid on and shake vigorously to mix all the components together.

2. Remove the lid and stir in the milk, 50ml water and the prunes. Replace the lid and place in the fridge overnight.

3. In the morning, add a splash more milk if needed, and serve topped with the berries, pumpkin seeds or nut butter and yoghurt.

Protein boost: Add more cacao powder; pumpkin seeds or nut butter. You can also use an unflavoured protein powder.

Recipe from ‘Healthy High Protein’ by Dr Rupy Aujla (Ebury Press, £26).

Marry me lentils

open image in gallery Legend says one bite of this rich, creamy dish could lead to a proposal – don’t say we didn’t warn you ( Kimberly Espinel )

Legend has it that if you make this dish for someone, they’ll want to marry you after tasting it!

Usually made with chicken, in this version the red lentils soak up and carry the rich flavours of the sun-dried tomatoes and rosemary to create a perfect mouthful. In just 20 minutes, you can have a flavourful, protein-packed dish that I hope will become one of your go-to recipes.

Recipe by: Gigi Grassia

Serves: 2-4

Ingredients:

1 small-medium carrot, diced

½ celery stick, diced

1 small onion, diced

2-3 garlic cloves, very finely chopped

1 sprig of rosemary

10-12 sun-dried tomatoes, chopped, plus extra to serve

1 tbsp tomato purée

300g split red lentils, washed

700ml vegetable stock

200ml soya milk

4-5 tbsp nutritional yeast

Handful of baby spinach

Olive oil, for cooking

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve:

Plant-based cream or yoghurt

Small handful of basil

Plant-based parmesan-style cheese

Method:

1. Heat a good glug of oil in a saucepan over a medium heat and fry the carrot, celery, onion, garlic, rosemary, sun-dried tomatoes and tomato purée for five to eight minutes until the onion has softened and the flavours have infused. If it starts to dry out, add a splash of water.

2. Remove the rosemary and add the lentils, stirring for one to two minutes to toast the lentils. Slowly pour in the vegetable stock, stirring frequently, then add the soya milk and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring frequently.

3. Once the lentils are cooked, season with salt and pepper, then add the nutritional yeast and spinach and stir until the spinach has wilted.

4. Serve with plant-based cream or yoghurt, more sun-dried tomatoes, basil and plant-based parmesan-style cheese.

Recipe from ‘Plant Protein: 80 Healthy And Delicious High-Protein Vegan Recipes’ by Gigi Grassia (Greenfinch, £22).

Salmon tikka bowls with quick fennel and cabbage pickle

open image in gallery A one-tray wonder that brings the crunch, the spice and the omega 3s ( Andrew Burton )

Every Tuesday in the Doctor’s Kitchen household, it’s salmon bowl night. In this recipe we use a single tray to make the most delicious and easy bowls, packed with vegetables, grains and high-protein oily fish. It’s something I always look forward to. You can easily use an air fryer to cook the salmon instead in half the time.

The brassica vegetables with spices, fruity Kashmiri chilli and sharp red cabbage pickle are a delicious combination of contrasting flavours that work harmoniously for your health and taste buds.

Recipe by: Dr Rupy Aujla

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 tbsp tikka masala paste or mild curry paste

300g salmon, skin on, cut into thick 4cm chunks

300g cauliflower, broken into 2cm florets

1 tsp mustard seeds

½ tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp Kashmiri chilli or sweet paprika

1 tbsp olive oil, plus extra to drizzle

For the fennel and cabbage pickle:

100g red cabbage, finely shredded with a mandoline

2 tsp fennel seeds

4 tsp red wine vinegar

4 tsp apple juice or 1 tsp sugar

½ tsp salt

To serve:

150g cooked short-grain brown rice, warmed

2 tbsp Greek yoghurt

100g rocket leaves

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C fan.

2. Smother the salmon in the curry paste and cover with foil in a bowl. Leave to marinate in the fridge for 20 minutes (it’s even better overnight).

3. Add the cauliflower to a baking tray, sprinkle over the spices and drizzle over the olive oil and mix well. Then season well and bake for 15 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, add the cabbage, fennel seeds, vinegar, apple juice or sugar and salt to a mixing bowl and scrunch everything together with your hands for 30 seconds. Set aside.

5. Remove the tray from the oven, toss the cauliflower florets and turn up the heat to 220C fan. Nestle the salmon, skin-side up, between the cauliflower florets and bake for another 10-12 minutes until the salmon is cooked through and golden coloured with some charring.

6. Build your bowls with the warmed rice, fennel and cabbage pickle, dollops of yoghurt, salmon and cauliflower, and rocket leaves with a drizzle of oil.

Protein boost: Add more salmon

Recipe from ‘Healthy High Protein’ by Dr Rupy Aujla (Ebury Press, £26).

Quinoa protein brownies

open image in gallery Fudgy, chocolatey and secretly saintly – the kind of brownie that justifies seconds ( Kimberly Espinel )

These brownies are perfect for those seeking a wholesome indulgence.

Bursting with plant-based protein from quinoa, peanut butter and yoghurt, naturally sweetened with banana and maple syrup and enriched with cacao powder, they’re a protein-packed treat perfect for any time of day.

I love changing the toppings depending on my mood! Chocolate chips? Peanut butter swirls or dried raspberries? What’s it going to be next time?

Recipe by: Gigi Grassia

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

120g tricolour quinoa

10g ground flaxseeds

100g high protein plant-based yoghurt

90g overripe banana

40g raw cacao powder

40ml maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

50g smooth peanut butter

1 tsp baking powder

Handful of dark chocolate chips

Method:

1. Put the quinoa into a bowl and pour over enough hot water to fully cover it. Leave to soak for at least one hour.

2. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/400F/gas mark 6 and line a 15 x 20cm baking tin with baking parchment.

3. In a small bowl, combine the ground flaxseeds with 40ml water. Stir and set aside to rest for 10 minutes. With time it will form a slurry.

4. Drain the quinoa and put it into a food processor with the yoghurt, banana, cacao powder, flaxseed slurry, maple syrup, vanilla extract, peanut butter and baking powder and blend until smooth. Stir in some chocolate chips.

5. Transfer the batter to the prepared baking tin and top with more chocolate chips. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out with just a little crumb on it (it should be cooked but still moist).

6. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely before slicing and serving.

Recipe from ‘Plant Protein: 80 Healthy And Delicious High-Protein Vegan Recipes’ by Gigi Grassia (Greenfinch, £22).

Veggie meatball chilli

open image in gallery Quick, hearty and hidden veg galore – a family-friendly way to up your protein without the meat ( Joe Wicks )

A classic chilli gets a twist using Asda’s frozen protein-rich veggie meatballs plus hidden extra veg in the tomato sauce, topped with diced pepper and served with rice.

Recipe by: Joe Wicks

Serves: 4-6

Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 low-salt beef stock cube

500g boil-in-the-bag basmati rice (4 pack)

2 medium carrots, quartered (about 200g)

400g tin chopped tomatoes

400g pack meat-free meatballs (frozen)

400g tin red kidney beans, drained

1 red or yellow pepper, deseeded and diced

Method:

1. Cook the rice according to pack instructions, adding the carrots to the water too. Remove the carrots once very soft and mash well with a fork.

2. Meanwhile, add the chopped tomatoes, cumin, paprika and stock cube to a large saucepan. Fill the tomato can halfway with water then stir in along with the mashed carrot and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and blitz with a hand blender until smooth.

3. Add the meatballs to the sauce and simmer over medium heat for 10-12 minutes, covered, until the meatballs are cooked through. Stir in the kidney beans and cook, uncovered, for another two minutes.

4. To serve, add the rice to bowls, spoon over the meatballs and scatter with the pepper.

Cook’s tip: Boiling the carrot with the rice saves time and is a super speedy way to add more veggies to your meals. Serve with lime wedges and chopped fresh coriander, if you like.

Leftover tip: Spoon leftover sauce onto baked potatoes or rice.

Low-carb pizza omelette

open image in gallery Everything you love about pizza, minus the dough – and with a whole lot more protein ( British Lion Eggs )

Using a large omelette instead of pizza dough and topping it with chestnut mushrooms, goat’s cheese and black pepper creates this low-carb, protein-packed alternative to a traditional pizza.

Recipe by: Tom Daley

Serves: 3-4

Prep time: 5 mins | Cook time: 10 mins

Ingredients

2 tsp olive oil

200g chestnut mushrooms, finely sliced

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

4 sprigs thyme, leaves picked

8 eggs

100g goat’s cheese, crumbled

Small handful rocket

Salad to serve

Method:

1. Heat the grill to high. Heat 1 tsp oil in medium non-stick frying pan over a medium-high heat, add the mushrooms, season and cook for 10 minutes until soft and golden. Add the garlic and half the thyme for the last two minutes.

2. Meanwhile heat 1 tsp oil in another large (28cm) non-stick ovenproof frying pan. Beat the British Lion eggs together in a bowl and season, tip into the pan. Cook over a low to medium heat for four mins, stirring occasionally until the eggs are almost set.

3. Place under the grill for approx one minute until set and puffed up. Scatter with mushrooms and cheese, season with black pepper then grill again for one-two minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbling.

4. Transfer to a plate, sprinkle over extra thyme leaves and the rocket, cut into wedges and serve with salad.

Cook’s tip: Also delicious cold, so pop any leftovers in lunchboxes either sliced or cut into bitesize pieces and serve with salsa to dip.

Veggie breakfast burrito

open image in gallery Halloumi, eggs and salsa wrapped in an omelette – breakfast (or lunch) done right ( British Lion Eggs )

Burritos are a quick and easy way to fuel your day, whether it’s at breakfast, lunch or even dinner. Tom Daley’s veggie burrito uses an “egg tortilla” instead of a traditional tortilla – giving that extra protein fix – wrapped around halloumi cheese, salsa sauce and fresh peppers for full flavour.

Recipe by: Tom Daley

Serves: 2

Prep time: 5 mins | Cook time: 15 min

Ingredients

3 tsp olive oil

1 yellow pepper, ½cm thick slices

¼ tsp chilli powder

¼ tsp ground cumin

100g young leaf spinach

3 eggs

125g halloumi, ½cm thick slices

100g tomato salsa or chopped tomatoes

Small handful fresh coriander, leaves picked

½ lime

Method

1. Add a tsp of oil to a non-stick frying pan and sauté the sliced pepper over a medium to high heat for one minute, then stir through the chilli powder and cumin. Continue to cook for a further four minutes until charred and softened.

2. Scatter over the spinach and cook for a final minute to wilt. Set aside and cover to keep warm.

3. Beat the British Lion eggs together in a bowl and season. Return the frying pan to a medium heat with another tsp oil. Pour half the egg mix to the pan and swirl the pan to coat the base, before cooking for two-three minutes until set and lightly golden.

4. Remove the egg “tortilla” from the pan and store on a plate. Repeat to make one more.

5. Wipe the pan with a kitchen towel and return to a medium heat, then add the cheese.

6. Allow to pan fry for two-three minutes until golden-brown then flip and repeat on the other side.

7. Lay out the egg ‘tortillas’ and top with the peppers and spinach, halloumi slices and spoon over the salsa or tomatoes.

8. Squeeze over a little lime and scatter with coriander leaves before tucking one side of the egg “tortilla” up and rolling up to serve.

Cook’s tip: Make ahead. Cooking for a crowd or mornings are a rush? Cook your omelettes the night before, stack on a plate, cover and store in the fridge. You can even cook the peppers and spinach and store in the fridge. To reheat place the omelettes in the microwave for one each, and the veggies for 1 and ½ mins. Cook the halloumi fresh to avoid it being tough.

Mix up your toppings and try: asparagus and gruyere: garlic mushrooms and onion; mushroom; ham and goat’s cheese; spinach, feta and sun-dried tomato.