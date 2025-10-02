Six comfort food classics made healthier with a veggie twist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s something about comfort food that just sets the world to rights – creamy sauces, hearty stews, golden toppings. But this round-up proves that cosy doesn’t have to mean carb-laden or veg-free.

Here, the classics you crave are given a fresh twist, with leafy greens, beans and bold flavours sneaking their way into every bowl. Think a smoky Mexican casserole bulked out with kale and black beans, a miso-glazed salmon that pairs perfectly with crisped-up greens or a fragrant Thai-inspired chicken and cavolo nero soup that’s light yet deeply satisfying.

It’s not about swapping indulgence for virtue – there’s still creamy stroganoff, rich curry and a chowder that tastes like it’s been simmering all afternoon – but about reimagining the dishes we know and love in ways that make us feel good long after we’ve eaten them.

Cavolo nero, kale, spinach and leeks bring their nutrient-dense punch, while beans and turkey mince stand in for heavier meats without skimping on flavour.

These are the recipes to turn to on nights when you want something hearty but not heavy, comforting yet clever. Classics, yes – but with enough of a twist to keep things interesting, and enough greens to feel smug about going back for seconds.

Kale and black bean Mexican casserole

open image in gallery Spicy, smoky and finished with crunchy tortilla chips – proof that comfort food can still pack in the greens ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, crushed

3 tbsp sun-dried tomato paste

2 tbsp chipotle paste

1 x 400g tins chopped tomatoes

2 x 400g tins black beans, drained and rinsed

180g curly kale

100ml water

80g plain tortilla chips (to serve)

Method:

1. Heat the olive oil in a large deep frying pan or casserole dish over a medium heat.

2. Add the onion and cook for 8-9 minutes until softened. Stir in the garlic and cook for 1 minute more.

3. Stir through the sun-dried tomato paste and chipotle paste, cooking for 1-2 minutes until fragrant.

4. Pour in the chopped tomatoes and black beans. Bring to a simmer, then reduce the heat and cook gently for 12-15 minutes until the sauce thickens slightly.

5. Stir in the kale and cook for 3-4 minutes until just wilted. Season to taste.

6. Serve hot, topped with crunchy tortilla chips for dipping.

Miso-ginger salmon with crispy kale

open image in gallery A quick midweek dinner that tastes like it came from your favourite Japanese restaurant ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

4 salmon fillets (about 500g total), skin on

180g curly kale, tough stalks removed

2 tbsp white miso paste

2 tsp fresh ginger, grated

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tbsp toasted sesame oil

2 spring onions, finely sliced

250g cooked rice, to serve

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C (180C fan). Line a baking tray with baking paper

2. In a small bowl, whisk together the miso paste, grated ginger, garlic, and 1½ tbsp sesame oil

3. Place the salmon fillets skin-side down on the tray and brush generously with the miso mixture. Roast for 12-15 minutes, until almost cooked through

4. Meanwhile, toss the kale with the remaining sesame oil and spread it onto the tray around the salmon. Return to the oven for 5-7 minutes, until the kale is crisp at the edges and the salmon is cooked through

5. Serve the salmon and crispy kale over bowls of rice, topped with spring onions.

Cavolo nero and chicken Thai rice soup

open image in gallery Fragrant, soothing and zingy with lime – the kind of bowl that fixes everything from colds to long days ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 tsp fresh ginger, grated

4 tbsp green curry paste

1.4 litres chicken stock - amended volume

2 chicken breasts (300g), thinly sliced

100g jasmine rice, rinsed

200g cavolo nero, chopped

1 lime, juice only

1 red chilli, finely sliced

Method:

1. Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat. Add the garlic and ginger, cooking for 1 minute until fragrant.

2. Stir in the green curry paste and cook for another minute to release the flavours.

3. Pour in the chicken stock and bring to a simmer. Add the sliced chicken and jasmine rice, cover and cook gently for 15-18 minutes until the rice is tender and the chicken is cooked through.

4. Stir in the cavolo nero and simmer for 3-4 minutes until wilted and tender.

5. Squeeze in the lime juice and taste – adjust with more lime if needed.

6. Season to taste.

7. Ladle into bowls and scatter with sliced chilli.

Spinach and turkey kofta curry

open image in gallery Lean turkey mince and creamy coconut milk make this lighter curry just as satisfying as the takeaway ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

500g turkey mince

1 small onion, grated

3 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tsp fresh ginger, grated

2 tsp garam masala

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tbsp olive oil

1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes

200ml coconut milk

150g spinach leaves, washed and roughly chopped

2 tbsp plain yoghurt or coconut yoghurt

Method:

1. In a large bowl, mix the turkey mince with the grated onion, 1 clove of garlic, 1 tsp ginger, 1 tsp garam masala, and a pinch of black pepper. Shape into 12 small koftas.

2. Heat the olive oil in a large non-stick pan over medium heat. Add the koftas and cook for 4–5 minutes, turning, until browned all over (they don’t need to be fully cooked yet). Remove and set aside.

3. In the same pan, add the remaining garlic and ginger. Cook for 1 minute, then stir in the remaining spices.

4. Add the chopped tomatoes and coconut milk, bring to a simmer, and return the koftas to the pan. Simmer gently for 15 minutes until the koftas are cooked through and the sauce has thickened.

5. Stir in the spinach and cook for 2-3 minutes until wilted. Swirl through yoghurt just before serving.

Leek, spinach and smoked haddock chowder

open image in gallery Silky, smoky and soul-warming – the sort of dish that tastes like it’s been simmering all afternoon ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

2 medium leeks, sliced (300-350g)

3 cloves garlic, crushed

2 medium waxy potatoes (300g), peeled and diced

2 tsp fresh thyme leaves

1 litre vegetable stock - increased volume

2 smoked haddock fillets (300g), skin removed

150g spinach leaves

100ml milk or plant-based milk alternative

Method:

1. Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the leeks and cook for 5-6 minutes until softened. Stir in the garlic and thyme, cooking for 1 minute more.

2. Add the diced potatoes and stock. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 12–15 minutes until the potatoes are tender.

3. Gently place the smoked haddock into the pan and simmer for 5-6 minutes, until it flakes easily. Lift the fish out, break it into chunks, and return to the soup.

4. Stir in the spinach and milk, cooking for 1-2 minutes until the spinach wilts.

5. Season to taste and serve warm in deep bowls.

Cavolo nero and mushroom stroganoff

open image in gallery Classic stroganoff comfort with a clever veg twist – creamy, earthy and perfect with mash or rice ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, finely sliced

4 cloves garlic, crushed

400g mixed mushrooms, sliced (button, chestnut, or wild mix)

1 tsp smoked paprika

500ml vegetable stock - changed to 500ml

200g cavolo nero

150ml crème fraîche

10g fresh parsley, chopped

Method:

1. Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 8-9 minutes until softened.

2. Stir in the garlic and mushrooms, cooking for 6-8 minutes until the mushrooms release their liquid and turn golden.

3. Sprinkle over the paprika, stir well, then pour in the vegetable stock. Simmer gently for 5 minutes.

4. Add the cavolo nero and cook for 3-4 minutes until wilted and tender.

5. Stir in the crème fraîche and heat through gently.

6. Season to taste and scatter with parsley if using. Serve with rice, mash, or crusty bread.

Recipes from www.discovergreatveg.co.uk