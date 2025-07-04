Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Filipino flavours are everywhere right now – from ube lattes and adobo sliders to viral TikTok recipes and a growing number of Filipino-inspired restaurants. But for Omar Shah, the restaurateur behind Ramo Ramen, Mamasons and the newly opened Belly in Kentish Town, this is far from a passing trend. He’s been championing the cuisine for over a decade, blending tradition with London-born creativity to serve food that’s bold, vibrant and rooted in heritage.

Here, he shares two of his favourite recipes: a citrusy, coconut-laced trout kinilaw that makes a perfect summer starter, and a punchy marinade for classic chicken inasal, ideal for the barbecue. Whether you’re already a fan or just starting to explore Filipino cooking, these dishes bring big flavour and even bigger energy to the table.

Trout kinilaw

open image in gallery A vibrant take on kinilaw: citrus-cured trout with coconut, chilli and seasonal fruit – proof that Filipino flavours can be both elegant and bold ( Supplied )

This trout kinilaw is a crowd-pleasing starter that’s easy to prepare. With citrusy zest, creamy coconut and a hint of heat, it brings the lively spirit of traditional Filipino kinilaw to the table. Perfect for entertaining, it’s a refreshing way to kick off any meal or gathering.

Serves: 4 as a starter

Time: 30 minutes (plus 15-20 minutes curing)

Ingredients:

⁠2 trout fillets (approximately 300-350g total; ⁠ask your fishmonger to prepare the fillets skinless)

For the kinilaw sauce:

⁠50ml Datu Puti (cane sugar) vinegar (or you can use white vinegar)

⁠25ml lime juice

⁠50ml orange juice

⁠5g peeled garlic

⁠10g sea salt

⁠225ml coconut milk

⁠25ml olive oil

⁠1 Thai red chilli, sliced

⁠½g ground black pepper

For garnishing and plating (per portion):

⁠A few pieces of seasonal fruit (orange, mango, grapefruit, or pomelo)

⁠A few coriander and mint leaves (optional)

⁠Drizzle of extra virgin olive oil

⁠Light sprinkle of red chilli

Method:

To prepare the trout:

1. ⁠Cure the fillets in a 50/50 mix of sea salt and sugar, using enough to fully coat the fish.

2. ⁠Refrigerate for 15-20 minutes, then rinse gently, pat dry with paper towel, and dice.

3. ⁠Set aside until ready to dress with the kinilaw sauce.

To make the kinilaw sauce:

4. Blend all ingredients until smooth. Chill and reserve until ready to plate.

To make the garnish:

5. Mix the trout with the kinilaw sauce just before serving. For every 100g of trout, use approximately 40-60ml of sauce.

To dress the trout:

6. Just before serving, combine the diced cured trout with the chilled kinilaw sauce. Let it sit briefly to allow the acidity to gently cure the fish.

To plate and garnish:

7. Spoon the dressed trout onto a serving plate.

8. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil.

9. Garnish with seasonal fruits, coriander and mint leaves, and a touch of red chilli for brightness and aroma.

10. Serve immediately as a light, refreshing, and flavour-packed seafood starter.

Traditional Filipino chicken inasal marinade

This recipe is tailored to marinate four whole chickens (about 1.2kg each), or eight half chickens – perfect for a family gathering, backyard BBQ or special occasion. With a balance of tangy vinegar, fragrant lemongrass and punchy garlic, this marinade delivers the signature bold flavour of Filipino street-style Chicken Inasal.

Serves: 8 people (makes approximately 500g marinade for 4 whole chickens or 8 half chickens)

Prep time: 10 minutes (plus 4 hours for overnight marinating) | Cook time: 30-40 minutes (grilling)

Ingredients:

⁠125ml coconut vinegar (or substitute apple cider vinegar for a milder tang)

⁠40g fresh lemongrass stalks, bruised and finely chopped

⁠50g spring onions, chopped

⁠10g salt

⁠2.5g ground black pepper

⁠25ml fresh calamansi juice (or substitute lime juice)

⁠7g chilli powder

⁠50ml soy sauce

⁠50g brown sugar

⁠100ml vegetable or coconut oil

⁠40g fresh garlic, minced

⁠20g fresh ginger, minced

⁠10g annatto powder or paste

Method:

1.⁠ ⁠Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Alternatively, finely chop all ingredients and mix thoroughly in a large bowl to create a fragrant marinade.

2.⁠ ⁠Reserve a small portion of the marinade to use for basting during grilling.

3.⁠ ⁠Coat chicken thoroughly with the remaining marinade, cover, and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or preferably overnight for deeper flavor.

4. Grill marinated chicken pieces over medium-high heat, turning regularly and brushing occasionally with the reserved marinade, until fully cooked and nicely charred, about 30-40 minutes.

5. Serve hot with steamed rice, traditional Filipino dipping sauce (soy sauce with calamansi or lime and chilli) and your choice of grilled vegetables.