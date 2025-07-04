Filipino food is having a moment – try these two bold, flavour-packed recipes
From zingy trout kinilaw to smoky chicken inasal, restaurateur Omar Shah shares two vibrant dishes that showcase why Filipino cuisine deserves a permanent place on your table
Filipino flavours are everywhere right now – from ube lattes and adobo sliders to viral TikTok recipes and a growing number of Filipino-inspired restaurants. But for Omar Shah, the restaurateur behind Ramo Ramen, Mamasons and the newly opened Belly in Kentish Town, this is far from a passing trend. He’s been championing the cuisine for over a decade, blending tradition with London-born creativity to serve food that’s bold, vibrant and rooted in heritage.
Here, he shares two of his favourite recipes: a citrusy, coconut-laced trout kinilaw that makes a perfect summer starter, and a punchy marinade for classic chicken inasal, ideal for the barbecue. Whether you’re already a fan or just starting to explore Filipino cooking, these dishes bring big flavour and even bigger energy to the table.
Trout kinilaw
This trout kinilaw is a crowd-pleasing starter that’s easy to prepare. With citrusy zest, creamy coconut and a hint of heat, it brings the lively spirit of traditional Filipino kinilaw to the table. Perfect for entertaining, it’s a refreshing way to kick off any meal or gathering.
Serves: 4 as a starter
Time: 30 minutes (plus 15-20 minutes curing)
Ingredients:
2 trout fillets (approximately 300-350g total; ask your fishmonger to prepare the fillets skinless)
For the kinilaw sauce:
50ml Datu Puti (cane sugar) vinegar (or you can use white vinegar)
25ml lime juice
50ml orange juice
5g peeled garlic
10g sea salt
225ml coconut milk
25ml olive oil
1 Thai red chilli, sliced
½g ground black pepper
For garnishing and plating (per portion):
A few pieces of seasonal fruit (orange, mango, grapefruit, or pomelo)
A few coriander and mint leaves (optional)
Drizzle of extra virgin olive oil
Light sprinkle of red chilli
Method:
To prepare the trout:
1. Cure the fillets in a 50/50 mix of sea salt and sugar, using enough to fully coat the fish.
2. Refrigerate for 15-20 minutes, then rinse gently, pat dry with paper towel, and dice.
3. Set aside until ready to dress with the kinilaw sauce.
To make the kinilaw sauce:
4. Blend all ingredients until smooth. Chill and reserve until ready to plate.
To make the garnish:
5. Mix the trout with the kinilaw sauce just before serving. For every 100g of trout, use approximately 40-60ml of sauce.
To dress the trout:
6. Just before serving, combine the diced cured trout with the chilled kinilaw sauce. Let it sit briefly to allow the acidity to gently cure the fish.
To plate and garnish:
7. Spoon the dressed trout onto a serving plate.
8. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil.
9. Garnish with seasonal fruits, coriander and mint leaves, and a touch of red chilli for brightness and aroma.
10. Serve immediately as a light, refreshing, and flavour-packed seafood starter.
Traditional Filipino chicken inasal marinade
This recipe is tailored to marinate four whole chickens (about 1.2kg each), or eight half chickens – perfect for a family gathering, backyard BBQ or special occasion. With a balance of tangy vinegar, fragrant lemongrass and punchy garlic, this marinade delivers the signature bold flavour of Filipino street-style Chicken Inasal.
Serves: 8 people (makes approximately 500g marinade for 4 whole chickens or 8 half chickens)
Prep time: 10 minutes (plus 4 hours for overnight marinating) | Cook time: 30-40 minutes (grilling)
Ingredients:
125ml coconut vinegar (or substitute apple cider vinegar for a milder tang)
40g fresh lemongrass stalks, bruised and finely chopped
50g spring onions, chopped
10g salt
2.5g ground black pepper
25ml fresh calamansi juice (or substitute lime juice)
7g chilli powder
50ml soy sauce
50g brown sugar
100ml vegetable or coconut oil
40g fresh garlic, minced
20g fresh ginger, minced
10g annatto powder or paste
Method:
1. Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Alternatively, finely chop all ingredients and mix thoroughly in a large bowl to create a fragrant marinade.
2. Reserve a small portion of the marinade to use for basting during grilling.
3. Coat chicken thoroughly with the remaining marinade, cover, and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or preferably overnight for deeper flavor.
4. Grill marinated chicken pieces over medium-high heat, turning regularly and brushing occasionally with the reserved marinade, until fully cooked and nicely charred, about 30-40 minutes.
5. Serve hot with steamed rice, traditional Filipino dipping sauce (soy sauce with calamansi or lime and chilli) and your choice of grilled vegetables.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments