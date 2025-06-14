Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

You’ve sorted the card, maybe even a present, but if you really want to make an impression this Father’s Day, start with brunch. These four knockout recipes prove you don’t need to spend hours in the kitchen to serve up something seriously good – they’re all ready in under half an hour, big on flavour and just indulgent enough to feel like a treat.

Whether your dad’s the spicy sausage taco type or more of a beans-on-toast traditionalist, there’s something here to make him feel spoiled. Even better, they’re all simple enough to rope in siblings (or the kids) and turn it into a family affair – minimal effort, maximum payoff.

Breakfast smash tacos

open image in gallery Proof that tacos really are the answer to everything – even breakfast ( Sorted Food )

Serves: 2 people

Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

15g fresh dill

20g fresh coriander

2 green chillies

1 clove garlic

1 lime

3 tbsp vegetable oil

1 small avocado

4 small flour tortillas

4 pork sausages

4 large eggs

Method:

1. Finely chop 15g of dill, 20g of coriander and 2 green chillies on your board. Peel and finely grate over 1 clove of garlic, then finely grate over the zest from 1 lime and squeeze over the juice.

2. Drizzle over 1 tbsp of vegetable oil and season with a generous pinch of salt. Mince everything together on the board like you would chop herbs until you reach a coarse, pesto-like consistency.

3. Use a knife to cut the avocado in half lengthwise around the stone. Then, use a spoon to scoop the flesh out of the other half of the skin. Dice the flesh into 1cm cubes, chuck into a bowl, and add the chopped pesto-like mix stir gently to coat. Season with salt and pepper if needed.

4. Remove 4 sausages from their casings, then add one sausage's worth of meat onto each tortilla. Spread the sausage meat out all over the tortillas, right to the edges, using the back of a spoon.

5. Put a large frying pan over a high heat and pour in 2 tbsp of vegetable oil. Preheat for a minute, then carefully crack in 4 eggs. Season them with a pinch of salt and black pepper.

6. Fry for 4-5 minutes until the whites are fully cooked, the bottoms are crispy and the yolks are still runny. If you aren't a fan of crispy eggs, cook them on a medium heat for a little longer. Set them aside on a plate until ready to serve.

7. In the same pan, add a tortilla, sausage-side down. Fry, pressing down with a flat spatula until golden brown, for 3-4 minutes, then flip and cook the tortilla side for 1 minute. Repeat with the remaining sausage tortillas.

8. Serve 2 tacos on each plate, each topped with a fried egg and the avocado salsa, then tear over the remaining dill and coriander. Enjoy!

Chilli cheesy beans on toast

open image in gallery The classic, levelled up – homemade beans and a spicy cheese crust your dad will talk about all year ( Sorted Food )

Serves: 2

Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

3 cloves garlic

2 tbsp tomato puree

1 tbsp hot sauce

1 tsp smoked paprika

400g tinned cannellini beans

1 tbsp cider vinegar

1 tsp caster sugar

1 red onion

10g fresh parsley

1 green chilli

100g cheddar

1 ciabatta (1x 250g)

Method:

1. Tip 2 tbsp of olive oil into a medium frying pan and place it over medium-low heat.

2. Peel and finely grate 3 cloves of garlic into the pan with the oil. Fry for 1-2 minutes, until fragrant.

3. Add 2 tbsp of tomato purée, 1 tbsp of hot sauce, and 1 tsp of paprika to the pan. Fry for a further 1-2 minutes, until dark and sticky.

4. Add 1 undrained 400g tin of cannellini beans to the pan, then add 1 tbsp of vinegar, 1 tsp of sugar and a generous pinch of salt.

5. Whack the heat up to a medium-high heat and simmer for 5-6 minutes, until the sauce coats the beans in a loose glaze. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

6. On a large cutting board, finely chop 1 red onion and 10g of parsley. Halve and remove the seeds from 1 green chilli, then finely chop. Keep the seeds in if you want it extra spicy. Coarsely grate 100g of cheddar cheese on the board and sprinkle over a pinch of salt and pepper. Give this a good mix on the board.

7. Preheat the grill broiler to its highest temperature and slice 1 ciabatta through the middle. Toast the bread under the preheated grill, cut-side up for 2-3 minutes, until golden and crisp.

8. Top each ciabatta halve with beans, then top each with the cheese mixture. Pop under the grill again for 2 minutes to melt the cheese.

9. Divide the cheesy beans on toast onto plates and tuck in

Sausage and caramelised onion jam sandos

open image in gallery Like the sausage sarnie you know, only sharper dressed and ready to impress ( Sorted Food )

Serves: 2

Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

2 red onions

1 red bell peppers

6 tbsp vegetable oil

25g unsalted butter

1 tbsp caster sugar

2 tbsp cider vinegar

4 pork sausages

1 ciabattas (1x 250g)

1 tsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp tomato ketchup

60g rocket

15g fresh parsley

1 tbsp olive oil

Half a lemon

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C. Halve, peel and thinly slice 2 red onions, then de-seed and thinly slice 1 red bell pepper.

2. Whack a large saucepan over a medium heat, then add in 1 tbsp of vegetable oil and 25g of butter. Let the butter melt and foam, then chuck in the pepper, the onion, 1 tbsp of sugar and 2 tbsp of vinegar.

3. Reduce the heat to low and fry for 20-25 minutes, until completely soft, golden brown and jammy. If the veg starts to stick to the bottom of the pan, pour in a splash of water.

4. Line a medium tray with foil and plonk on 4 sausages. Drizzle over 1 tbsp of oil and prick each of them with a fork. Roast for 10-12 minutes, until golden brown and cooked throughout. You can test this by cutting into one with a small knife - it should be opaque grey throughout.

5. Cut 1 ciabatta in half crosswise, then cut each half through the middle and open them out like books. Whack them into the oven with the sausages to warm through for 2-3 minutes.

6. Once the sausages are ready, cut each of them in half lengthwise.

7. Spread the onion and pepper jam onto one side of the ciabattas, then ½ tsp of mustard and 1 tbsp of ketchup onto the other. Plonk 2 halved sausages onto each.

8. Toss 60g of rocket and 15g of parsley into a large mixing bowl along with 1 tbsp of olive oil, the zest and juice of ½ a lemon and a good pinch of salt and grind of black pepper. Toss everything together.

9. Pile the salad onto plates alongside a sandwich and dive in.

Smoky menemen with pitta breads

open image in gallery Turkish-inspired, big on flavour – and just the right amount of messy ( Sorted Food )

Serves: 2

Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 brown onion

2 green bell peppers

50g unsalted butter

70g diced pancetta

3 pitta breads

3 tbsp tomato puree

1 tbsp smoked paprika

4 large eggs

1 clove garlic

10g fresh dill

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Halve, peel and finely dice 1 onion. Deseed and finely dice 2 green peppers.

2. Tip 50g of butter into a medium frying pan and place it over a medium heat, once the fat starts to foam, add in the onion, bell pepper and 70g of pancetta. Season with a pinch of salt. Fry for 6-8 minutes tossing occasionally, until softened and golden in places.

3. Cut 3 pittas in half crossways and lay them on a medium baking tray. Pop the tray into the oven and bake the pittas for 8-10 minutes, until deep golden brown.

4. Once the veg has softened, add 3 tbsp of tomato paste and 1 tbsp of paprika. Fry everything for a further 2-3 minutes, until the tomato paste starts to stick to the bottom of the pan. Add 100ml of water, scrape the bottom of the pan as the liquid comes to a boil to release any caramelised bits - this is where the flavour is! Season with a generous pinch of salt and a good grind of black pepper.

5. Once the liquid has come to a boil, reduce the heat to low and crack in 4 eggs. Slowly give everything a mix, creating large curds of white and yolk. Once the eggs are 75% cooked, take the pan off the heat while and allow the eggs to cook in the residual heat while you finish the dish.

6. Peel 1 clove of garlic, once the pittas are ready, rub the garlic all over the pittas and load them onto a serving plate. Give the eggs one final mix and rip over large fronds from 10g of dill. Take the pan and the plate with the breads to the table and tuck in family style.

Recipes are courtesy of the team at Sorted Food, who are on a mission to help people cook smarter, eat better and waste less. You’ll find these dishes and more on their Sidekick app.