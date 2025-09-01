Fakeaway recipes that beat the takeaway – and sneak in extra veg
Why wait for delivery when you can whip up your favourite curry, stir-fry or falafel at home? These five speedy fakeaway recipes are cheaper, healthier and packed with hidden greens – all ready in 30 minutes or less
The best bit about a takeaway isn’t the plastic tubs, the delivery fee or the fact your korma always arrives lukewarm – it’s the joy of having dinner that tastes like more effort than it actually was.
Enter the “fakeaway”: your favourite order, only faster, cheaper and (whisper it) often healthier. With food prices still biting, more of us are recreating Friday night favourites at home – a third of shoppers say they’re cooking more to save money, while one in five are already trying their hand at DIY versions of their go-to curry, stir-fry or pad Thai.
But here’s the twist: these fakeaways don’t just save you cash, they sneak in a whole lot of veg too. Kale, cavolo nero and spinach aren’t exactly the stars of your local takeaway menu, but with a bit of clever cooking, they add colour, crunch and goodness to the classics. Think kale stirred into a fiery prawn madras, cavolo nero tucked into a glossy pad Thai or chickpeas blitzed with greens for falafels that taste as good as they look.
Each of these recipes can be on the table in half an hour or less, meaning there’s no waiting around for a delivery driver to find your street. No compromises, no mystery ingredients – just vibrant, veg-packed dishes that feel like a treat without leaving the sofa.
Prawn and kale madras curry
Serves: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
1 tbsp oil
1 onion, chopped
250g mushrooms, halved
75g Pataks Madras Curry Paste
410g can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
400g can chopped tomatoes
200g bag ready-prepared kale
300g tiger prawns
Method:
1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the onion for 4 minutes. Add the mushrooms and fry for 1-2 minutes.
2. Add the curry paste, then the chickpeas, tomatoes and 150ml water.
3. Cover and simmer for 5 minutes.
4. Add the prawns and kale and simmer covered for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
5. Serve with freshly cooked basmati rice.
Super veg pad Thai
Serves: 2
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
150g shredded cavolo nero
150g folded rice noodles
1 tbsp oil
1 yellow pepper, sliced
1 red birds eye chilli, sliced
4 spring onions, thinly sliced
1 tbsp smooth peanut butter
2 tbsp reduced salt soy sauce
1 tbsp vegetarian fish sauce
2 tbsp chopped coriander
Juice 1 lime
To serve: chopped roasted peanuts, coriander leaves, lime wedges
Method:
1. Cook the cavolo nero in boiling water for 3 minutes, drain. At the same time, cook the noodles according to pack instructions until tender then drain.
2. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the pepper for 2-3 minutes, add the chilli and spring onions and cook for 1 minute.
3. Stir in the peanut butter, soy, fish sauce and 4 tbsp water.
4. Add the noodles and cavolo nero and stir to combine.
5. Stir in the coriander and lime juice.
6. Divide between 2 bowls and serve scattered with peanuts, coriander leaves and lime wedges.
Serves: 2
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
½ small red onion, sliced
25g sushi ginger, shredded, plus 1 tbsp pickling juice
125g sushi rice
1 tbsp vegetable oil
2 salmon fillets
125g thick-cut cavolo nero
2 tsp toasted sesame oil
1 tbsp soy sauce
Method:
1. Mix the onion with the ginger juice and set aside.
2. Place the rice, 250ml water and a pinch salt in a small saucepan, cover and cook on a low heat for 15-20 minutes until just tender, leave the lid on and set aside.
3. Meanwhile, heat the vegetable oil in a frying pan and fry the salmon for 10 minutes, turning halfway until cooked through.
4. Cook the cavolo nero in boiling water for 3-4 minutes, drain well. Heat the sesame oil in a frying pan and fry half the onion for 2 minutes, add the ginger, cavolo nero, rice and soy and stir fry for 1-2 minutes.
5. Serve the salmon on top of the rice mixture and scatter with the remaining onion.
Serves: 4
Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
1 tbsp rapeseed oil
1 onion, chopped
50g Thai green curry paste
500g pack diced turkey breast
1 red pepper, diced
400ml can reduced-fat coconut milk
200ml chicken stock
200g pack shredded kale
2 tsp Thai fish sauce
28g pack coriander, chopped
Method:
1. Heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the onion for 2-3 minutes, add the curry paste and cook for 30 seconds.
2. Add the turkey and pepper and fry for 5 minutes.
3. Stir in the coconut milk, stock and kale.
4. Cover and cook for 5 minutes.
5. Stir in the fish sauce and coriander and serve with cooked rice or noodles.
Serves: 2
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
400g can chick peas, drained and rinsed
200g pack cavolo nero, thick stalks removed
1 tbsp tahini
1 clove garlic
½ tsp ground cumin
½ tsp ground coriander
2 tbsp vegetable oil
100g yoghurt alternative
1 tsp harissa paste
Method:
1. Place the chick peas in a food processor with the leaves from 2 stems cavolo nero, roughly chopped, the tahini, garlic and spices and blend to a coarse paste, season well.
2. Divide into 8 and roll into balls.
3. Heat the oil and fry the falafels for 2-3 minutes until golden, turning once halfway.
4. Remove and add the remaining Cavolo Nero, shredded and fry for 2-3 minutes, season.
5. Meanwhile, mix together the yoghurt and harissa.
6. Serve the falafels onto the Cavolo Nero and drizzle with the harissa yoghurt.
