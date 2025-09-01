Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The best bit about a takeaway isn’t the plastic tubs, the delivery fee or the fact your korma always arrives lukewarm – it’s the joy of having dinner that tastes like more effort than it actually was.

Enter the “fakeaway”: your favourite order, only faster, cheaper and (whisper it) often healthier. With food prices still biting, more of us are recreating Friday night favourites at home – a third of shoppers say they’re cooking more to save money, while one in five are already trying their hand at DIY versions of their go-to curry, stir-fry or pad Thai.

But here’s the twist: these fakeaways don’t just save you cash, they sneak in a whole lot of veg too. Kale, cavolo nero and spinach aren’t exactly the stars of your local takeaway menu, but with a bit of clever cooking, they add colour, crunch and goodness to the classics. Think kale stirred into a fiery prawn madras, cavolo nero tucked into a glossy pad Thai or chickpeas blitzed with greens for falafels that taste as good as they look.

Each of these recipes can be on the table in half an hour or less, meaning there’s no waiting around for a delivery driver to find your street. No compromises, no mystery ingredients – just vibrant, veg-packed dishes that feel like a treat without leaving the sofa.

Prawn and kale madras curry

open image in gallery A fiery, fragrant curry that hides a generous handful of kale among the prawns and chickpeas ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp oil

1 onion, chopped

250g mushrooms, halved

75g Pataks Madras Curry Paste

410g can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

400g can chopped tomatoes

200g bag ready-prepared kale

300g tiger prawns

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the onion for 4 minutes. Add the mushrooms and fry for 1-2 minutes.

2. Add the curry paste, then the chickpeas, tomatoes and 150ml water.

3. Cover and simmer for 5 minutes.

4. Add the prawns and kale and simmer covered for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

5. Serve with freshly cooked basmati rice.

Super veg pad Thai

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

150g shredded cavolo nero

150g folded rice noodles

1 tbsp oil

1 yellow pepper, sliced

1 red birds eye chilli, sliced

4 spring onions, thinly sliced

1 tbsp smooth peanut butter

2 tbsp reduced salt soy sauce

1 tbsp vegetarian fish sauce

2 tbsp chopped coriander

Juice 1 lime

To serve: chopped roasted peanuts, coriander leaves, lime wedges

Method:

1. Cook the cavolo nero in boiling water for 3 minutes, drain. At the same time, cook the noodles according to pack instructions until tender then drain.

2. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the pepper for 2-3 minutes, add the chilli and spring onions and cook for 1 minute.

3. Stir in the peanut butter, soy, fish sauce and 4 tbsp water.

4. Add the noodles and cavolo nero and stir to combine.

5. Stir in the coriander and lime juice.

6. Divide between 2 bowls and serve scattered with peanuts, coriander leaves and lime wedges.

open image in gallery A speedy fakeaway that tastes restaurant-ready, with glossy salmon and garlicky greens ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

½ small red onion, sliced

25g sushi ginger, shredded, plus 1 tbsp pickling juice

125g sushi rice

1 tbsp vegetable oil

2 salmon fillets

125g thick-cut cavolo nero

2 tsp toasted sesame oil

1 tbsp soy sauce

Method:

1. Mix the onion with the ginger juice and set aside.

2. Place the rice, 250ml water and a pinch salt in a small saucepan, cover and cook on a low heat for 15-20 minutes until just tender, leave the lid on and set aside.

3. Meanwhile, heat the vegetable oil in a frying pan and fry the salmon for 10 minutes, turning halfway until cooked through.

4. Cook the cavolo nero in boiling water for 3-4 minutes, drain well. Heat the sesame oil in a frying pan and fry half the onion for 2 minutes, add the ginger, cavolo nero, rice and soy and stir fry for 1-2 minutes.

5. Serve the salmon on top of the rice mixture and scatter with the remaining onion.

open image in gallery Tender turkey, coconut milk and a kick of Thai spice – proof a stir-fry can be hearty and healthy ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

1 onion, chopped

50g Thai green curry paste

500g pack diced turkey breast

1 red pepper, diced

400ml can reduced-fat coconut milk

200ml chicken stock

200g pack shredded kale

2 tsp Thai fish sauce

28g pack coriander, chopped

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the onion for 2-3 minutes, add the curry paste and cook for 30 seconds.

2. Add the turkey and pepper and fry for 5 minutes.

3. Stir in the coconut milk, stock and kale.

4. Cover and cook for 5 minutes.

5. Stir in the fish sauce and coriander and serve with cooked rice or noodles.

open image in gallery Golden, crisp falafels with a hidden veg twist, served on a bed of greens and spicy yoghurt ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

400g can chick peas, drained and rinsed

200g pack cavolo nero, thick stalks removed

1 tbsp tahini

1 clove garlic

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground coriander

2 tbsp vegetable oil

100g yoghurt alternative

1 tsp harissa paste

Method:

1. Place the chick peas in a food processor with the leaves from 2 stems cavolo nero, roughly chopped, the tahini, garlic and spices and blend to a coarse paste, season well.

2. Divide into 8 and roll into balls.

3. Heat the oil and fry the falafels for 2-3 minutes until golden, turning once halfway.

4. Remove and add the remaining Cavolo Nero, shredded and fry for 2-3 minutes, season.

5. Meanwhile, mix together the yoghurt and harissa.

6. Serve the falafels onto the Cavolo Nero and drizzle with the harissa yoghurt.

Recipes from www.discovergreatveg.co.uk