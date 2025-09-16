Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

September always feels like a reset. The sandals are shoved to the back of the wardrobe, the diaries fill up again and suddenly the lure of ice cream for lunch feels a little less appealing than something that will actually see you through the day.

Helping us rethink what healthy really looks like is Emily English, aka Em the Nutritionist to her 1.9 million Instagram followers, who has built a career on proving that eating well doesn’t mean giving up on pleasure.

Her debut cookbook Live to Eat, published in May this year, is packed with recipes that are as practical as they are nourishing – the sort of food you actually want to cook when life gets busy.

Among the standouts are her apple crumble oat pots, a breakfast that tastes like pudding but is loaded with protein and fibre; a salmon and spinach quiche that swaps heavy pastry for light filo and a clever cottage cheese base; or savoury granola bars spiked with Parmesan, rosemary and olives that make supermarket cereal bars look sad by comparison.

All three are designed for the season we’re in: make-ahead, packable, satisfying and just indulgent enough to feel like a treat. If September is about getting back into a routine, these recipes prove it doesn’t have to be a joyless one.

Apple crumble oat pots

open image in gallery Breakfast that tastes like pudding – these apple crumble pots sneak in protein and fibre to keep you going through busy mornings ( Clare Winfield )

“This recipe combines the flavours of apple crumble but incorporates lots of healthy protein- and fibre-rich ingredients to keep things balanced. Topped with an almond and oat crumble, this is perfect for a make-ahead breakfast that can be batch-cooked.”

Sevres: 2

Nutrition: under 461kcal, 16g protein per serving

Ingredients:

80g (⅔ cup) jumbo oats

200g (scant 1 cup) thick strained-style yoghurt (Greek or Skyr)

1 large apple, grated (with skin)

1 tbsp chia seeds

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tbsp honey or maple syrup, or to taste

For the crumble top:

1 heaped tbsp ground almonds

1 tsp jumbo oats, roughly blitzed

2 tsp butter, cold

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 tbsp brown sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Method:

In a bowl, combine the oats, yoghurt, grated apple, chia seeds, cinnamon and honey or maple syrup. Mix well until all the ingredients are fully combined. Divide evenly between 2 jars or bowls. For the crumble top, in a separate bowl, rub the ground almonds, oats, butter, cinnamon, sugar, vanilla extract and salt with your fingers until the mixture forms a crumbly texture. Sprinkle 1 heaped teaspoon of the crumble top mixture evenly over each oat pot. You can store the oat pots in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days.

Salmon and spinach filo cottage cheese quiche

open image in gallery A lighter take on quiche, with filo layers and a creamy cottage cheese base – perfect for lunchboxes or a weekend bake to slice up through the week ( Clare Winfield )

“Quiche is a classic lunchtime staple, and I wanted to give it my signature twist and transform your standard recipe into one full of protein, healthy fats and balanced nutrition. Blending the cottage cheese to form a creamy custard base is the secret here, as well as using light filo layered with olive oil. I like to bake this in a deep cake tin, but you can bake it into individual muffin cases; adjust the cooking time accordingly.”

Serves: 6

Nutrition: under 255kcal, 20g protein per serving

Ingredients:

Spray oil, for greasing

300g (1¼ cups) cottage cheese

100ml (scant ½ cup) milk

5 medium free-range eggs

100g (3½ oz) baby spinach leaves, wilted and chopped

10g (¼oz) chopped chives

100g (3½oz) smoked salmon, chopped

Zest of 1 lemon

4 sheets of filo (phyllo) pastry, each cut in half

50g (1¾oz) feta cheese, crumbled

Salt and pepper

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan (350F)/gas mark 4. Lightly spray a 20cm (8-inch) deep springform cake tin (pan) with oil. In a blender or food processor, blend the cottage cheese with the milk until smooth. Transfer to a large mixing bowl. Add the eggs to the bowl and whisk until well combined. Stir in the wilted spinach, chives, smoked salmon, lemon zest and salt and pepper to taste. Mix until all the ingredients are evenly distributed. Layer the halved filo sheets into the oiled cake tin, spraying each sheet lightly with oil as you go. Ensure the sheets are layered evenly to form a sturdy crust, overlapping to cover any gaps. Pour the cottage cheese and egg mixture into the prepared filo crust. Tuck the edges of the filo back in on themselves to create a neat edge – you can be rough with this; dont worry about it being perfect. Sprinkle the crumbled feta evenly over the top of the filling. Bake in the oven for 60 minutes, or until the filling is just set. It will continue to set as it cools, so allow the quiche to cool slightly before serving. This also makes it easier to slice.

Savoury granola bars with parmesan, rosemary and green olives

open image in gallery Granola, but make it savoury – these bars are packed with Parmesan, olives and seeds for a snack that actually satisfies ( Clare Winfield )

“These savoury granola bars are a brilliant twist on the traditional sweet version, packing in lots of plant protein, healthy fats and fibre. Full of the umami flavours of Parmesan, rosemary and green olives, they make for a perfect snack, and you can also adapt and swap around any of the flavours to suit you. To boost the protein content I have added some quinoa and chickpea flour.”

Makes: 12 bars

Nutrition: under 210kcal, 8g protein per serving

Ingredients:

200g (1½ cups) rolled oats

100g (3½oz) cooked quinoa

50g (1¾oz) chickpea (gram) flour

100g (3½oz) Parmesan cheese, grated

50g (1¾oz) green olives, pitted and finely chopped

2 tbsp rosemary leaves, finely chopped

50g (scant ½ cup) sunflower seeds

50g (scant ½ cup) pumpkin seeds

2 large free-range eggs

3 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp honey

½ tsp each of salt and pepper

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan (400F)/gas mark 6. Line a 23x33cm (9x13 inch) baking tin (pan) with nonstick baking paper. In a large bowl, combine the oats, quinoa, chickpea flour, Parmesan, olives, rosemary, sunflower and pumpkin seeds. Mix well to ensure even distribution. In a separate bowl, beat together the eggs, olive oil and honey until well combined. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Add the salt and pepper and mix thoroughly until all the ingredients are well combined. Transfer the mixture to the prepared tin and press down firmly to ensure it is compact and evenly spread. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes or until the edges are golden brown and the centre is set. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tin for about 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Once cooled, cut into 12 bars and store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week.

Recipes from ‘Live to Eat’ by Emily English (Seven Dials, £25)