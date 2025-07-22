Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When the sun’s out, the last thing you want to be doing is faffing about with fiddly food. That’s where these easy savoury bakes come in. They’re relaxed, reliable and gloriously satisfying – the sort of thing you can knock up in the morning, take on a picnic or serve up in the garden with minimal effort and maximum reward.

There’s something inherently summery about baking that doesn’t demand perfection. Think golden brioche buns, ready to be piled high with whatever’s fresh from the BBQ. Or a batch of everything bagels, chewy, salty, crisp on the outside – ideal for stuffing with cold ham or cream cheese and tomato. And then, of course, there are sausage rolls – but not just any sausage rolls. These ones come with the genius addition of bacon, giving you all the joy of pigs in blankets, but wrapped in flaky, buttery pastry and best eaten warm from the oven with a blob of mustard on the side.

So roll up your sleeves, preheat the oven and get stuck in – this is summer baking at its most deliciously low-effort.

Easy brioche slider buns

Makes: 30-40 sliders

Ingredients:

470g all-purpose white flour

100g milk

110ml water

7g dried yeast (1 sachet)

80g butter (unsalted, at room temperature)

2 eggs (plus one at the end for glazing)

3 tbsp sugar

Method:

1. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, add all of your ingredients for the brioche dough, but keep the butter back.

2. Set the mixer going on a slow speed for 5 minutes to make sure all ingredients are incorporated.

3. Turn the mixer up to a medium fast speed and let it run for a further 8 minutes – adding the butter in chunks after 2 minutes. The dough should be silky and shiny after this time, and it should be pulling itself away from the bowl nicely.

4. Pop the dough in a bowl and cover with clingfilm before leaving to rise for at least an hour, until doubled in size – this may take longer depending on the temperature of your house, don’t panic if it does!

5. Once the dough has doubled in size, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and gently flatten it out with your hands.

6. Use a sharp knife or dough scraper to divide the dough into portions – you want them to be no bigger than about a tablespoon of dough. If you do wish to weigh these, I like to aim for 20g per portion, but these can be larger if you wish.

7. Use the heel of your hand to roll these across the counter to make a smooth ball. The rolling motion is to tuck the rough edges underneath the ball.

8. Place them on a lined baking tray and give each plenty of space to rise so they don’t batch together in baking – I sometimes like to use a bun tin for these to make sure they’re absolutely perfect. Cover the trays lightly with cling film and leave to rise again for another 45 minutes. Preheat the oven to 200C (180C fan).

9. Use your finger or a pastry brush to glaze the sliders with a little beaten egg or milk, then bake for 15-20 minutes or until well risen and golden brown.

10. Cool on a wire rack and fill with your favourite mini fillings before serving.

Everything bagels

open image in gallery Chewy, salty and full of crunch, these homemade everything bagels make the humble sandwich feel like something special ( Matthews Cotswold Flour )

Makes: 12 smaller size bagels

Ingredients:

For the everything bagels:

450g bread flour

50g dark rye or organic dark rye

7g dried yeast (1 sachet)

1 tbsp black treacle

8g salt

1 tbsp oil or butter

300ml lukewarm water

For the everything bagel seasoning:

4 tbsp poppy seeds

2 tbsp sesame seeds

2 tsbp black sesame seeds

3 tsp salt (fine salt is best)

2 tbsp dried garlic

1 tsbp dried onion granules

Note: This makes a lot of everything bagel seasoning! I like to make a big batch and store it in a jar. It’s perfect for seasoning things like eggs or avocado as well, so don’t limit it just to bagels.

Method:

1. Weigh out the water, add the treacle and yeast and mix, then put to the side while you get the other ingredients ready.

2. In a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook attachment, add the flours, salt, and oil. Once the water mixture is foaming, pour that over too.

3. Mix on a slow speed for 3 minutes before turning up the speed for a further 8 minutes of mixing – the dough should be smooth and supple by this point.

4. Place in a bowl and cover – then leave to rise for 45 minutes in a warm place.

5. Line a baking sheet with paper, then sprinkle over some of your bagel seasoning. This makes sure that the bottoms are also full of flavour!

6. After the 45 minutes is up, tip your dough out onto the counter and divide into 12 even pieces. Try not to use extra flour or it will make them hard to shape.

7. Get a saucepan of water on to boil, so it’s ready as soon as you’re done shaping.

8. Use the heel of your hand to make each piece into a smooth ball, then roll it out into a sausage about the length of both your hands as you roll it. Wrap the dough once around your hand to make a circle, and continue to roll gently to seal the seam up.

9. Gently place each of the bagels into the boiling water a few at a time, and boil just until they rise up to the surface – this should only take 40 seconds or so. When you remove them from the water, place them gently onto the baking tray – right on top of all the seasoning.

10. Sprinkle with more seasoning and bake at 200 degrees Celsius (180 Fan) for 30-40 minutes, or until they’re a dark golden brown colour - enjoy with cream cheese schmear for an authentic bite!

Perfect pigs in blankets sausage rolls

open image in gallery Think pigs in blankets, but better – wrapped in buttery pastry and ideal with a dollop of mustard and a cold drink in the sun ( Matthews Cotswold Flour )

Makes: 12-16 sausage rolls

Ingredients:

200g all-purpose flour

200g salted butter (diced and cool)

100g cold water

6 pork sausages (chipolatas are best, try for the best quality your budget can bear)

6 rashers of smoked streaky bacon

Method:

1. In a large bowl, gently begin rubbing the fat into the flour – you are not looking for breadcrumbs here, you just want to flatten the butter enough that it looks like big flakes in the flour.

2. Make a well in the centre of the flour and pour in 100g of cold water. Use a fork or knife to mix it in until it forms a shaggy dough.

3. Tip the dough out onto a counter and knead it gently just until it’s completely come together.

4. Roll the dough out to a rectangle of about 2cm thickness. Fold the bottom third of the dough upwards towards the middle, then the top third down on top of that. Wrap the folded dough in clingfilm and leave to chill in the fridge for 30 minutes.

5. Remove the dough from the fridge, and with the seam on the right side of you, roll the dough carefully into a rectangle of the same size as before, then repeat the folds and place it back into the fridge to rest.

6. Repeat the last step one final time before placing it into the fridge to rest again .

7. Get your other ingredients prepared by removing the casings from your sausages and cutting the rashers of bacon in half so they are a shorter length.

8. Pull the pastry from the fridge and roll it out into a larger rectangle of about a 1cm thickness. Place the rashers of bacon in a row across the pastry, starting about 5cm from the top. Follow this by placing the sausages in a line across the bacon.

9. Roll the pastry down over both the sausages and bacon, and mark where the filling stops. Leaving a “foot” of pastry of about 5cm, trim the rest off (you may have enough to repeat this process a few times, or you could make something else with the rest).

10. Use a floured fork to press down on the pastry overhang to mark it, similarly to if you were decorating the edge of a pie.

11. Use a sharp knife to cut the sausage rolls to the size you would like, and place them on a baking tray.

12. Brush the tops with an egg wash or milk, then place in the fridge for 15 minutes while the oven heats to 190C (170C fan).

13. Bake the sausage rolls for 15-20 minutes, or until golden brown and well puffed up.

14. Leave to cool slightly before tucking in!

