5 speedy dinner recipes that taste like you made an effort (but didn’t)
Short on time and fridge inspiration? These quick and easy recipes using kale and cavolo nero are here to save your weeknights – and your sanity
We’ve officially hit peak “what’s for dinner?” fatigue. The average Brit now spends just 31 minutes making their evening meal – which, let’s be honest, is roughly how long it takes to realise there’s nothing in the fridge, panic-scroll for a recipe and then give up and eat toast.
But if your post-work appetite is bigger than your patience, salvation comes in the form of five brilliantly simple recipes from Discover Great Veg. They’re green, they’re good for you and, most importantly, they don’t ask for more than a quarter of an hour of your time.
Whether it’s a kale-laced chilli you can batch now and freeze for later, or a pasta sauce that’s basically just dinner in a blender, these are the kind of dishes that make it look like you’ve got your life together – even when you absolutely do not.
Below, five ways to get ahead without really trying.
Moroccan roasted vegetables with bulgur wheat
Serves: 4
Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 25-30 mins
Ingredients:
2 tbsp toasted sesame oil
1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
1 tbsp tahini (20g)
1 tbsp harissa paste (20g)
1 carrot, cut into small chunks (100g)
1 red onion, cut into wedges (150g)
600g butternut squash, peeled and cut into small chunks
200g pack Cavolo Nero
50g pine nuts, toasted
150g bulgur wheat
Natural yogurt to serve
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 200C, gas mark 6.
- Mix together the oil, vinegar, tahini, harissa and 2 tbsp water and season.
- Mix the vegetables together on a large baking tray with the pine nuts, toss in the dressing and bake for 25-30 minutes, stirring halfway, until tender.
- While the vegetables are cooking, cook the bulgur wheat according to pack instructions, drain and set aside.
- Toss the grains into the vegetables. Serve with a dollop of natural yogurt.
Chicken and kale chilli
Serves: 4
Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 30 mins
Ingredients:
1 tbsp oil
1 leek, sliced
1 clove garlic, chopped
2 tsp chilli powder
1 tsp ground cumin
500g minced chicken or turkey
2 tbsp tomato puree
400g can chopped tomatoes
400g can black beans, drained and rinsed
250g bag kale
1 ripe avocado, diced
Soured cream and cooked rice to serve
Method:
- Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the leek and garlic for 1 minute. Add the spices and then the minced chicken and fry until browned.
- Add the tomato puree, chopped tomatoes along with ½ can of water and the beans. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, cook the kale in boiling water for 3-4 minutes, drain well then stir into the chilli. Season to taste.
- Serve topped with avocado, a spoonful of soured cream on a bed of rice.
Green kale pasta sauce
Serves: 4
Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 10 mins
Ingredients:
500g pasta
1 tbsp olive oil
280g kale
3 cloves of garlic, chopped
3 tbsp water
90g grated parmesan
240ml vegetable stock
180g low fat cream cheese
Method:
- Cook the pasta according to packet instructions.
- Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan heat the oil over a medium heat. Add the kale and garlic and fry for about 1-2 minutes, until the leaves start to wilt a little then add the water and keep stirring for a further couple of minutes.
- Transfer the kale and garlic to a food processor and blend for a few minutes then add the grated parmesan, vegetable stock and cream cheese. Blend at full speed until you have a bright green and creamy texture.
- Stir this in to your cooked pasta then warm through gently before serving.
Green veg and feta tabbouleh
Serves: 4
Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 5 mins
Ingredients:
200g bulgur wheat
250ml chicken stock
250g pack kale (or spinach)
4 tomatoes, diced
25g pack parsley, chopped
200g pack feta, crumbled
75g pomegranate seeds
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
Method:
- Bring the bulgur wheat and stock to a simmer and cook for 2-3 minutes, covered. Remove from the heat and keep covered until cool slightly.
- Meanwhile, cook the kale in boiling water for 5 minutes, drain well and roughly chop.
- Mix the kale into the bulgur wheat along with the remaining ingredients and season to taste. Serve warm or chilled.
Mediterranean soup with cavolo nero
Serves: 4
Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 15 mins
Ingredients:
1 tbsp olive oil
1 onion, chopped
1 red pepper, diced
1 litre vegetable stock
400g tin chopped tomatoes
410g tin cannellini beans, drained and washed
200g cavolo nero, shredded
Method:
- Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the onion and pepper for 4-5 minutes.
- Add the remaining ingredients and season.
- Bring to the boil, simmer covered for 6-8 minutes
- Serve with warm crusty bread.
