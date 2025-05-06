Jump to content
Independent
5 speedy dinner recipes that taste like you made an effort (but didn’t)

Short on time and fridge inspiration? These quick and easy recipes using kale and cavolo nero are here to save your weeknights – and your sanity

Hannah Twiggs
Tuesday 06 May 2025 01:00 EDT
Minimal effort, maximum fridge-clearing potential – weeknight gold
Minimal effort, maximum fridge-clearing potential – weeknight gold (Discover Great Veg)

We’ve officially hit peak “what’s for dinner?” fatigue. The average Brit now spends just 31 minutes making their evening meal – which, let’s be honest, is roughly how long it takes to realise there’s nothing in the fridge, panic-scroll for a recipe and then give up and eat toast.

But if your post-work appetite is bigger than your patience, salvation comes in the form of five brilliantly simple recipes from Discover Great Veg. They’re green, they’re good for you and, most importantly, they don’t ask for more than a quarter of an hour of your time.

Whether it’s a kale-laced chilli you can batch now and freeze for later, or a pasta sauce that’s basically just dinner in a blender, these are the kind of dishes that make it look like you’ve got your life together – even when you absolutely do not.

Below, five ways to get ahead without really trying.

Moroccan roasted vegetables with bulgur wheat

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 25-30 mins

Ingredients:

2 tbsp toasted sesame oil

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp tahini (20g)

1 tbsp harissa paste (20g)

1 carrot, cut into small chunks (100g)

1 red onion, cut into wedges (150g)

600g butternut squash, peeled and cut into small chunks

200g pack Cavolo Nero

50g pine nuts, toasted

150g bulgur wheat

Natural yogurt to serve

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 200C, gas mark 6.
  2. Mix together the oil, vinegar, tahini, harissa and 2 tbsp water and season.
  3. Mix the vegetables together on a large baking tray with the pine nuts, toss in the dressing and bake for 25-30 minutes, stirring halfway, until tender.
  4. While the vegetables are cooking, cook the bulgur wheat according to pack instructions, drain and set aside.
  5. Toss the grains into the vegetables. Serve with a dollop of natural yogurt.

Chicken and kale chilli

Proof that comfort food doesn’t need to take hours – or come from a tin
Proof that comfort food doesn’t need to take hours – or come from a tin (Discover Great Veg)

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 30 mins

Ingredients:

1 tbsp oil

1 leek, sliced

1 clove garlic, chopped

2 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp ground cumin

500g minced chicken or turkey

2 tbsp tomato puree

400g can chopped tomatoes

400g can black beans, drained and rinsed

250g bag kale

1 ripe avocado, diced

Soured cream and cooked rice to serve

Method:

  1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the leek and garlic for 1 minute. Add the spices and then the minced chicken and fry until browned.
  2. Add the tomato puree, chopped tomatoes along with ½ can of water and the beans. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, cook the kale in boiling water for 3-4 minutes, drain well then stir into the chilli. Season to taste.
  4. Serve topped with avocado, a spoonful of soured cream on a bed of rice.

Green kale pasta sauce

A pasta sauce so green and creamy, it feels like cheating (in a good way)
A pasta sauce so green and creamy, it feels like cheating (in a good way) (Discover Great Veg)

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 10 mins

Ingredients:

500g pasta

1 tbsp olive oil

280g kale

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

3 tbsp water

90g grated parmesan

240ml vegetable stock

180g low fat cream cheese

Method:

  1. Cook the pasta according to packet instructions.
  2. Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan heat the oil over a medium heat. Add the kale and garlic and fry for about 1-2 minutes, until the leaves start to wilt a little then add the water and keep stirring for a further couple of minutes.
  3. Transfer the kale and garlic to a food processor and blend for a few minutes then add the grated parmesan, vegetable stock and cream cheese. Blend at full speed until you have a bright green and creamy texture.
  4. Stir this in to your cooked pasta then warm through gently before serving.

Green veg and feta tabbouleh

Lunches you’ll actually look forward to – even on a Monday
Lunches you’ll actually look forward to – even on a Monday (Discover Great Veg)

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 5 mins

Ingredients:

200g bulgur wheat

250ml chicken stock

250g pack kale (or spinach)

4 tomatoes, diced

25g pack parsley, chopped

200g pack feta, crumbled

75g pomegranate seeds

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Method:

  1. Bring the bulgur wheat and stock to a simmer and cook for 2-3 minutes, covered. Remove from the heat and keep covered until cool slightly.
  2. Meanwhile, cook the kale in boiling water for 5 minutes, drain well and roughly chop.
  3. Mix the kale into the bulgur wheat along with the remaining ingredients and season to taste. Serve warm or chilled.

Mediterranean soup with cavolo nero

The 10-minute soup that makes you feel vaguely Mediterranean and very smug
The 10-minute soup that makes you feel vaguely Mediterranean and very smug (Discover Great Veg)

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 15 mins

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 red pepper, diced

1 litre vegetable stock

400g tin chopped tomatoes

410g tin cannellini beans, drained and washed

200g cavolo nero, shredded

Method:

  1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the onion and pepper for 4-5 minutes.
  2. Add the remaining ingredients and season.
  3. Bring to the boil, simmer covered for 6-8 minutes
  4. Serve with warm crusty bread.

Recipes from www.discovergreatveg.co.uk

