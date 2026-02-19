Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fibre has had a glow-up in recent years – dragged out from the worthy, bran flakes corner of nutrition and reframed as a quiet hero of gut health, energy, weight management and long-term wellbeing.

And yet, despite all the kombucha, kefir and microbiome chat, most of us still aren’t eating anywhere near enough of it. Only 4 per cent of UK adults hit the recommended 30g a day, according to national data – a shortfall the NHS links to higher risks of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and bowel cancer.

Part of the problem is that fibre still feels abstract. It’s something you’re told to “get more of”, without much guidance on how to do that in real life – on a Tuesday night, when you’re hungry, tired and trying to cook something everyone will actually eat.

That’s where these recipes come in. They’re not about punishment salads or performative health food, but about quietly upping your fibre intake through everyday meals you already recognise: falafels, chilli, pilaf, pasta bakes and fajitas.

Leafy greens such as cavolo nero, kale and spinach do a lot of the heavy lifting here. They’re naturally high in fibre, easy to cook, and slot neatly into dishes without demanding a total rethink of how you eat.

As expert nutritionist and dietitian Jo Travers puts it: “Fibre is such an overlooked yet vital nutrient – offering benefits for almost every aspect of our wellbeing. So it’s really important we all up our intake to the recommended 30g a day. Vegetables including leafy greens like cavolo nero, kale and spinach, as well as pulses and fruits, are your friend when it comes to increasing your fibre intake.”

Think of this collection as a reset, not a regime: simple, flavour-led recipes that make getting more fibre feel doable – and, crucially, enjoyable.

Cavolo nero and chickpea falafels with harissa

open image in gallery A high-fibre dinner that doesn’t feel like one, with chickpeas and leafy greens doing the gut-health heavy lifting behind the scenes ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes

Fibre: 11g per serving

Ingredients:

400g can chick peas, drained and rinsed

200g pack cavolo nero, thick stalks removed

1 tbsp tahini

1 clove garlic

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground coriander

2 tbsp vegetable oil

100g yoghurt alternative

1 tsp harissa paste

Method:

1. Place the chick peas in a food processor with the leaves from 2 stems cavolo nero, roughly chopped, the tahini, garlic and spices and blend to a coarse paste, season well.

2. Divide into 8 and roll into balls.

3. Heat the oil and fry the falafels for 2-3 minutes until golden, turning once halfway.

4. Remove and add the remaining Cavolo Nero, shredded and fry for 2-3 minutes, season.

5. Meanwhile, mix together the yoghurt and harissa.

6. Serve the falafels onto the Cavolo Nero and drizzle with the harissa yoghurt.

Mexican vegetable chilli with spicy cavolo nero crisps

open image in gallery Proof that fibre doesn’t mean boring, with beans and greens adding bulk, flavour and staying power to a weeknight chilli ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes

Fibre: 11g per serving

Ingredients:

250g bag cavolo nero

2 tbsp chilli oil

1 red pepper, diced

1 tsp mild chilli powder

400g can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

400g can chopped tomatoes

1 tbsp tomato puree

1 vegetable stock cube

Cooked rice to serve

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C, gas mark 6.

2. Place 100g cavolo nero in a large bowl, removing any thick stalks, toss in 1 tbsp oil and season. Spread out onto a large baking tray and bake for 10-12 minutes until crispy but not too browned.

3. Meanwhile, heat the remaining oil in a large frying pan and fry the onion and pepper for 4-5 minutes. Add the chilli powder and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the kidney beans, tomatoes, tomato puree and stock cube. Add 150ml water and bring to the boil. Simmer, covered for 10 minutes.

4. Stir in the remaining cavolo nero and cook for a further 5 minutes, covered then season.

5. Top with the cavolo nero crisps and serve with cooked rice.

Ginger-harissa roasted vegetable pilaf

open image in gallery A fibre powerhouse in disguise, combining wholegrains, seeds and cavolo nero for a dish that keeps you fuller for longer ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes

Fibre: 24g per serving

Ingredients:

2 parsnips, diced

2 carrots, diced

1 onion, diced

2 tbsp olive oil

5cm piece root ginger, grated

1 tbsp harissa paste

200g pack sliced Cavolo Nero

250g pouch super seeds with quinoa & chia

200g brown basmati rice

Juice 1 lime

Yoghurt to serve

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C, gas mark 6.

2. Place the parsnips, carrot and onion on a large baking tray and toss with 1 tbsp oil, ginger and harissa, season and roast for 20 minutes. Add the cavolo nero, the seeds mix and toss in the remaining oil, roast for a further 10 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, cook the rice in boiling water for 20-25 minutes until tender and drain well.

4. Stir the rice into the vegetable mixture with the lime juice, season and serve with the yoghurt.

Beef pastitsio

open image in gallery Wholewheat pasta and greens quietly boost the fibre count in this comforting bake, balancing richness with everyday nutrition ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 45 minutes

Fibre: 10g per serving

Ingredients:

200g wholewheat pasta shapes

500g minced beef

1 leek, diced 200g

1 aubergine, diced 200g

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp dried oregano

400g can chopped tomatoes

200g pack Cavolo Nero

1 medium egg, beaten

250g Greek yogurt

25g Parmigiano Reggiano, finely grated

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C, gas mark 6.

2. Cook the pasta in simmering water for 12 minutes, drain.

3. Meanwhile, fry the beef, leek and aubergine in a large saucepan for 5 minutes until browned. Stir in the cinnamon and oregano and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the tomatoes plus ½ the can filled with water and the Cavolo Nero, cover and cook for 12-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, season to taste.

4. Mix together the egg, yoghurt and half the parmesan.

5. Place half the mince in a 2 litre serving dish, top with the pasta and then the remaining mince. Spoon over the yoghurt mixture and spread it evenly. Sprinkle with the remaining parmesan and bake for 25-30 minutes until golden.

Veggie fajitas with cavolo nero

open image in gallery An easy fibre win using familiar flavours, where beans and leafy greens slot seamlessly into a crowd-pleasing favourite ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 15 minutes

Fibre: 12g per serving

Ingredients:

4 flour or corn tortillas

2 red onions, sliced into strips

1 tbsp veg oil

3 cloves garlic, sliced

1 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp smoked paprika

Pinch chilli flakes

1 tsp ground coriander

2 peppers, cut into slices.

1 240g tin black beans, drained and rinsed

2 tbsp sun-dried tomato paste

200g bag of cavolo nero

1 ripe avocado, sliced

3 tbsp reduced-fat sour cream

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 180C and wrap 4 medium tortillas in foil.

2. Firstly, slice the onion into strips, then add it along with the oil to a frying pan. Fry on a medium heat for 7-8 minutes until soft.

3. Now add the garlic and spices and stir to combine and cook for a minute, then add the pepper to the pan. Cook for 5 minutes, then add the black beans, sun-dried tomato paste and cavolo nero.

4. Stir and cook for a further 2-3 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, put the tortillas in the oven to heat up for 5 minutes.

6. Season to taste.

7. Serve the tortillas with the fajita mix, avocado and sour cream.

