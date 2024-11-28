Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Christmas is a time for indulgence. But while tradition holds firm, there’s always room for a little reinvention, a twist that makes the feast feel fresh.

Take this recipe for roast turkey with figs, port and Seville orange marmalade. It’s the centrepiece reimagined, the sweet and tangy glaze lifting the bird into new realms of flavour, while the figs and rich roasting juices ensure every bite is worth savouring. For something simpler but equally satisfying, there’s a pigs in blankets traybake – a one-pan wonder that pairs crispy bacon and golden veg for a no-fuss crowd-pleaser.

If ham is more your thing, the spiced ginger ale and molasses recipe nods to the Caribbean, offering sticky, warming flavours that fill the kitchen with festive spice. Meanwhile, roasted salmon with jewelled slaw brings a lighter, brighter option, perfect for a Christmas Eve gathering. It’s colourful, quick to prepare and the leftovers might just make for the best Boxing Day salad yet.

Then there are the desserts: the glazed espresso torte – a chocolate lover’s dream – and the maple layer cake with chestnut cream, a showstopper for those wanting to impress. T

Whether hosting the masses or keeping it small, these dishes bring big flavours and a generous dose of festive cheer to any table.

Roast turkey with figs, port and Seville orange marmalade

For a unique twist on turkey, try this roast turkey recipe from chef and author Gill Meller. The sweet figs and slightly bitter marmalade pair beautifully with port and rosemary. Serve with glazed figs, moist turkey slices,and rich roasting juices.

Serves: 8

Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 2 hrs 30 mins

Tips: Allow at least 30 mins for the turkey to rest.

Ingredients:

4½ kg turkey (approx including giblets), at room temperature, giblets removed

50g salted butter, softened

10g rosemary, stripped and leaves finely chopped (stems reserved)

10g thyme, stripped and leaves finely chopped (stems reserved)

1 red onion, peeled and quartered

1 garlic bulb, halved widthways

3 tbsp Seville orange marmalade

300g dried soft figs

250ml port (any type)

650ml ready-made chicken stock

1 small handful bay leaves (fresh or dried), to garnish (optional)

2 tbsp plain flour

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Put the turkey in a roasting tin; rub with butter and season. Add the giblets to the tin; scatter the chopped herbs over the bird. Stuff the cavity with the herb stems, onion and garlic.

2. Place in the oven for 45 mins. Remove it and reduce the temp to 190C/170C fan/gas 5. Baste with the juices and spoon the marmalade loosely over the thighs and breast: it’ll melt to coat the bird in the oven. Scatter the figs around the edge; pour in the port and 250ml stock. Roast for 20 mins per kg, basting often. If the tray looks dry, add a splash of water. To test if done, pierce the thigh where it meets the body: the juices should run clear. If not, roast for 20 mins more; test again. Rest, covered loosely with foil, for at least 25-30 mins.

3. Transfer the turkey to a platter and arrange the figs around it. Garnish with the bay leaves (if using); cover.

4. Set the tin over a medium heat. Whisk the flour into the roasting juices; bubble for 1 min; add the remaining stock. Simmer for 5 mins; strain and season.

5. Carve the turkey and serve in slices with the figs, gravy and sides. Leftovers will keep covered and chilled for 5 days.

Pigs in blankets traybake

Why save pigs in blankets for the side dish – when they can take centre stage?

Pigs in blankets – a festive favourite! Lisa Faulkner’s traybake combines salty bacon and sweet veg in a hearty, simple dish. With minimal prep, just parboil the potatoes and carrots, then traybake for 50 minutes. Perfect for a tasty midweek meal.

Serves: 4

Cook time: 50 mins

Prep ahead: Parboil the potatoes for 10 mins, and the carrots until just becoming slightly tender.

Ingredients:

3 potatoes, quartered and parboiled

12 pigs in blankets, if small, or 6 if large

2 tbsp olive oil

3 carrots, halved lengthways, parboiled

2 leeks, cut into chunks

1 red onion, cut into wedges

8 brussels sprouts, halved

8 garlic olives

6 stuffing balls

300ml chicken stock

200g frozen peas

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 180C/160C fan/gas. Put the potatoes into a large roasting tin with a glug of oil and cook for 20 mins until they start to turn golden.

2. Add the rest of the ingredients (except stock and peas), toss in the oil, season with salt and pepper. Cook for 30-40 mins.

3. Give the tray a good shake and turn the veg, stuffing and pigs in blankets. Pour the stock and peas into the bottom of the tray and cook for a further 5-10 mins. Remove from the oven and serve.

Spiced ginger ale and molasses ham

A ham that proves the best Christmas traditions – often come with a modern twist

Sweet, earthy and sticky, spiced ginger ale and molasses ham is a classic in Caribbean households at Christmas. Chef Keshia Sakarah uses ginger ale, spices and fresh aromatics to infuse the meat with flavour. Leftovers are perfect for sandwiches, known as “cutters” in Barbados and “ham and hops” in Trinidad. For something more decadent, add diced ham into a velvety mac and cheese.

Serves: 10

Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 1 hr 30 mins

Ingredients:

2kg smoked or unsmoked gammon

2 litre ginger ale

50ml apple cider vinegar

1 tsp black peppercorns

5 cloves, plus extra for studding

5 bay leaves

4 thyme sprigs, plus extra to garnish

3 star anise

1 tbsp sea salt

½ scotch bonnet chilli

1 cinnamon stick

10g ginger, sliced

3 orange strip zests, zested

1 salad onion, roughly chopped

1½ tsp mixed spice

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

4 tbsp molasses or black treacle

2 tbsp demerara sugar

2 tbsp spiced rum (optional)

Method:

1. Place the gammon in a deep pan, keeping it in its string mesh. Add the ginger ale and vinegar, followed by the rest of the aromatics, from the peppercorns through to the salad onion. Place over a high heat and bring to the boil.

2. Once the liquid is boiling and frothy, reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for 45-50 mins (keep an eye on it in case the liquid evaporates faster than expected). Turn off the heat; leave the ham to cool in the poaching liquid.

3. Meanwhile, prepare the glaze. Add the mixed spice, mustard, molasses, sugar and rum (if using) to a bowl. Stir until evenly combined; set aside.

4. Once the ham is cool enough to handle, remove from the pot and place in an ovenproof dish; reserve the poaching liquid for later. Preheat the oven to 190C/170C fan/gas 5.

5. Remove the string mesh from the ham, then use a sharp knife to carefully help peel the skin off without cutting too deeply into the fat. Next, score the fat in a crisscross pattern, cutting no deeper than ½cm. Stud the ham with the extra cloves, pressing them into the fat where the scored lines intersect.

6. Spoon over half the glaze, covering the entire surface, then pour a little of the poaching liquid into the bottom of the dish, until the base is covered.

7. Bake for 15-20 mins, then remove the ham from the oven and spoon over the remaining glaze. Return to the oven for 15-20 mins more, or until the glaze has caramelised the fat on top. Cool before slicing. Keep in the fridge, sliced, for 3-5 days, or freeze for up to 3 months.

Roasted salmon with jewelled slaw and pistachio salsa

The answer to Christmas Eve – light, bright, and still packed with festive flair

This delightful Christmas Eve dish from author and chef Letitia Clark is perfect for feeding a crowd. Ready in just 30 minutes, it’s ideal when you need to serve something special but speedy. Any leftover salmon can be enjoyed cold in a quick salad with crisp leaves, fresh coriander, and a ginger, lemon and soy dressing.

Serves: 12

Prep time: 30 mins | Cook time: 30 mins

Ingredients:

1½ kg side of salmon, skin on

11 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp salt

1 tsp sweet smoked paprika

1 large red cabbage, finely sliced

5 small beetroot, julienned

2 heads of chicory, leaves separated

4 clementines, plus 2 peeled and sliced into rounds, plus 2 zested and juiced

2 bunches of flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped

2 bunches of mint, roughly chopped

2 small lemons, juiced, plus 1 zested

3 tsp honey

1 pomegranate, seeded

70g pistachios, roughly chopped

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Put the salmon skin-side down on a foil-lined tray; combine 1 tbsp of the oil and 1 tsp of the salt with the paprika and brush all over the fish. Roast for 20 mins.

2. For the slaw, add the cabbage, beetroot, chicory, sliced clementines and 1 bunch each of parsley and mint to a bowl. In a small bowl, mix the clementine zest and juice with half the lemon juice, 7tbsp oil, 2 tsp honey and the remaining 1 tsp salt. Toss with the veg and top with the pomegranate seeds.

3. For the salsa, combine the pistachios with 1 bunch each of parsley and mint, the remaining 3 tbsp oil, 1 tsp honey and the lemon zest and remaining juice; season with salt. Serve on top of the salmon with the slaw on the side.

Glazed espresso torte

Dark, rich and guaranteed to satisfy even the fussiest chocolate lover – at the table

Indulge in the rich, dark chocolate and hazelnut flavours of this decadent glazed espresso torte. This dessert features a glossy, gooey chocolate cake with a luscious layer of coffee cream, creating a delightful balance of deep chocolate and aromatic espresso. Perfect for making ahead and chilling, it’s an impressive treat to share with loved ones or serve at a dinner party during the festive season.

Serves: 16

Prep Time: 35 mins | Cook time: 50 mins

Tips: Allow extra time for cooling and at least 15 mins (or overnight) for chilling.

Ingredients:

300g dark chocolate (70-75%), plus extra shavings to decorate

280g unsalted butter

200g granulated sugar

4 large eggs

100g hazelnuts, blitzed to a fine crumb, plus extra chopped to decorate

20g cocoa powder

2 tbsp (approx) espresso-grade ground coffee, plus 50ml espresso, cooled

200ml double cream

2 tbsp icing sugar

2 tbsp maple syrup (or runny honey)

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4. Line a round 20 cm loose-bottomed cake tin with baking paper. Melt 200g chocolate and 200g butter in the microwave in bursts of 30 secs (or in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water).

2. In a bowl, beat the granulated sugar and eggs with an electric whisk for 5 mins or until pale and thickened.

3. Use a wooden spoon to fold in the melted chocolate and butter, followed by the blitzed hazelnuts, cocoa, 1-2 tbsp ground coffee and a pinch of salt, mixing gently until fully incorporated.

4. Pour into the prepared tin and bake for 45 mins. Leave on the side to cool completely, then remove from the tin.

5. To make the coffee cream, whip the cream and icing sugar to soft peaks. Pour in the cooled espresso and whip again to stiff peaks. Dollop it over the torte and smooth with a spatula to level. Chill for at least 15 mins or overnight.

6. For the glaze, melt the remaining 100g chocolate and 80g butter as in step 1, then stir in the maple syrup (or runny honey). Leave to cool for 10-15 mins. With the torte on a wire rack placed over a tray, pour the glaze over, letting it drip down the sides. Decorate with chocolate shavings and hazelnuts in any pattern you like.

Maple layer cake with chestnut cream

Because Christmas dessert should be as indulgent – as the day itself

For a delicate alternative to Christmas cake, indulge in this maple layer cake with chestnut cream by Edd Kimber. Featuring layers of genoise sponge and luscious chestnut cream, this cake is perfect for the festive season. Prepare the sponges and caramel a day ahead, then decorate with roasted chestnuts, edible gold leaf, and mini meringues for an extra wow factor.

Serves: 14

Prep Time: 50 mins | Cook time: 1 hr 50 mins

Ingredients:

85g plain flour

25g cornflour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp fine sea salt, plus an extra pinch

5 large eggs, separated, plus 1 large egg white for the meringue decorations (optional)

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

40g caster sugar, plus 80g for the meringue decorations (optional)

50ml whole milk

50ml vegetable oil

½ tsp cream of tartar

170ml amber maple syrup

675ml double cream

10g unsalted butter

1 large pinch salt flakes

175g chestnut purée (unsweetened)

50g icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

8 whole roasted chestnuts, to decorate

4 pieces edible gold leaf, to decorate

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 170C/150C fan/gas 3. Sift the flour, cornflour, baking powder and the ½tsp salt into a bowl; set aside. In a separate bowl, combine the 5 egg yolks, vanilla and 20g of caster sugar; beat with an electric whisk for 5-6 mins, until pale and fluffy. Gradually pour in the milk and oil, whisking on a slow speed for 5-6 mins more until combined. Whisk in the sifted flour mixture until smooth.

2. In another bowl, use a clean electric whisk to beat the 5 egg whites, cream of tartar and a pinch of salt until foamy. Scatter in another 20g caster sugar and whisk until the mixture holds stiff peaks.

3. Add the egg white mixture to the cake batter a quarter at a time, gently folding in until streak-free. Split equally (weigh for accuracy) between 2 x 20cm deep loose-bottomed cake tins – don’t use non-stick tins, or grease or line the tins, as the cake needs to cling to the sides.

4. Bake for 40-45 mins or until flat and level. Check that they spring back after a light touch and that a skewer inserted comes out clean. Turn the tins upside down on a wire rack to cool fully, then run a knife around the edge to release the cakes and turn out – cut the bases away too, if needed.

5. For the caramel, put 120ml of the amber maple syrup in a heavy-bottomed pan along with 75ml of the double cream, the butter and sea salt. Bring to a simmer over a medium heat, then bubble for 4-5 mins until thickened. Swirl the pan to ensure even cooking, but don’t stir. Transfer to a jug and leave to cool completely.

6. For the syrup, pour the remaining 50ml maple syrup into a jar along with 50ml water, then seal and shake to combine.

7. For the cream, put the chestnut purée in a bowl and mix well, breaking it up with the back of a spoon. Stir in 75ml of double cream until smooth. Add the remaining 525ml cream, the icing sugar and vanilla. Beat with an electric whisk to medium peaks.

8. To assemble, slice each cake horizontally through the middle with a serrated knife to make 4 layers in total. Place one layer on a serving plate, drizzle all over with a quarter of the syrup, then top with a little cream. Repeat with the remaining cakes, spreading the final quantity of cream over the top and sides of the cake. Chill for a few hrs.

9. Add the caramel just before serving: pour it evenly straight from the jug around the edge with a steady hand, teasing it over the sides to create a drip effect. Top with the roasted chestnuts and decorate with gold leaf. Best eaten on the day.

Recipes from Ocado.com