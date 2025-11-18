Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the days grow colder and nights draw in, there’s something especially comforting about home-cooked food filling the kitchen with rich, warming aromas. At this time of year, budgets can be tighter and inspiration harder to find, making it the perfect moment to get creative with greens like kale, cavolo nero, spinach and leeks.

Packed with flavour, nutrients and endlessly versatile, these vegetables are heroes of the kitchen. From easy traybakes and hearty soups to smoothies and stuffed jackets, Discover Great Veg shows how a handful of these greens can transform everyday ingredients into dishes that are both nourishing and delicious. They’re ideal for using up leftovers, keeping mealtimes exciting and adding a healthy boost to help you feel your best through the colder months.

Here are a few simple, flavour-packed ways to make these veg go further.

Load up your jackets

Take the humble baked potato to new heights with these cheesy cavolo nero-stuffed jackets. Melted cheese and cavolo nero come together for a rich, comforting dish that’s full of flavour and fibre. Cavolo nero contains vitamins A and C to support your immune system and is also a good source of lutein, which can help with eye health.

Cheesy cavolo nero-stuffed jackets

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 1¾ hours

Ingredients:

4 baking potatoes

150g cavolo nero, chopped

100g low-fat soft cheese

2 spring onions, finely sliced

75g cheddar cheese, grated

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C, gas mark 6.

2. Prick the potatoes with a fork and cook in the oven for 1½ hours or until tender, cool slightly then cut in half and scoop out the flesh into a bowl leaving a 1cm border around the edges. Place the shells on a baking tray.

3. Cook the cavolo nero in boiling water for 5 minutes, drain and mix into the potato flesh with the soft cheese, spring onions and seasoning. Spoon back into the potato shells and sprinkle over the cheddar. Bake for 15 minutes until golden.

Make the most of leftovers

If you’ve got a few leftover vegetables in the fridge, why not turn them into a hearty kale soup? This quick, budget-friendly recipe makes the most of what’s already on hand, with kale adding vibrant colour, fresh flavour and a natural boost of vitamin K, calcium and iron. It’s simple to make, freezes well, and is perfect for doubling up so you’ve got a nutritious meal ready for another day.

Hearty kale soup

open image in gallery A bowl of this hearty kale and barley soup is proof that leftovers can be pure magic ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

75g pearl barley

1.4 litre vegetable stock

1 leek, thickly sliced

1 carrot, diced

2 sticks celery, diced

250g pack of kale

2 tbsp chopped parsley

Method:

1. Cook the barley in the stock gently for 30 minutes in a large covered saucepan or until just tender. Add the vegetables, cover and cook for a further 5-8 minutes.

2. Stir in the parsley and season to taste.

Reinvent your fish supper

Crispy, golden and packed with goodness, these smoked haddock, potato and leek fish cakes cook in just 10 minutes and are proof that simple ingredients can deliver restaurant-worthy flavour. They’re also perfect for batch cooking – just make a double batch and freeze extras for quick, protein-packed dinners whenever you need them.

Smoked haddock, potato and leek fish cakes

open image in gallery Golden, crispy and packed with goodness – these fish cakes turn simple ingredients into something special ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

300g smoked haddock

800g King Edward potatoes, cut into chunks

1 tbsp oil

2 leeks, trimmed, washed and finely sliced

50g fresh breadcrumbs

Oil for shallow frying

Method:

1. Poach the fish in water for 6-7 minutes until just cooked through. Drain and cool and discard the bones and skin.

2. Meanwhile, cook the potatoes in boiling water for 12-15 minutes until tender, drain and return to the pan. Mash well and season.

3. Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the leeks for 4-5 minutes until softened, cool slightly before stirring into the mash with the fish. Divide into 8 fishcakes and chill for 10 minutes.

4. Press into the breadcrumbs to coat.

5. Heat a little oil in a frying pan and fry the fishcakes in 2 batches for 2 minutes each side until golden. Serve with salad.

Start your day green

Bright, fresh and zingy, this two-greens smoothie blends kale and spinach with apple and lime for a refreshing start to the day. Spinach is naturally rich in folate and a source of vitamin A, which promotes clear, healthy skin and vision, making it the perfect morning pick-me-up.

Two greens smoothie

open image in gallery A bright, zingy start to the day that proves greens can taste as good as they look ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tbsp rolled oats

400ml apple juice

75g spinach

25g kale

1 tbsp agave nectar

1 ripe banana, roughly sliced

Method:

1. Place the oats in a liquidiser with the apple juice and soak for 5 minutes.

2. Add all the remaining ingredients to the liquidiser and puree until smooth.

3. Pour into 2 glasses and serve.

Go green at lunch

Fast, fresh and full of flavour, this kale omelette makes a tasty lunch or light supper that’s both quick and affordable. Using just six ingredients and ready in around 10 minutes, it’s an easy way to enjoy one of your five-a-day, with kale adding colour and freshness to this simple classic.

Kale omelette

open image in gallery An easy, affordable lunch that brings colour, freshness and one of your five-a-day to the table ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 18 minutes

Ingredients:

2 medium waxy potatoes, diced

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, sliced

75g Kale, chopped

6 medium eggs, beaten

75ml milk

Method:

1. Boil the potatoes for 8-10 minutes until tender.

2. Drain. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a 24cm frying pan and fry the onion and Kale for 7-8 minutes.

3. Add the potatoes. Mix together the eggs, milk and seasoning. Pour into the frying pan and cook gently, covered for 7-8 minutes, finishing under a preheated grill for 1-2 minutes until cooked throughout.

Feed the family

This sausage, leek and potato traybake is an easy crowd-pleaser. It’s a great way to use up leftover vegetables, creating a hearty, fuss-free meal with minimal waste. With leeks adding gentle sweetness, vitamin C to support healthy bones, teeth and skin, and natural prebiotic fibre for gut health, it’s wholesome comfort food that’s as good for you as it tastes.

Sausage, leek and potato traybake

open image in gallery The definition of midweek comfort – minimal effort, maximum flavour and no wasted veg ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

500g baby new potatoes, halved

2 tbsp oil

454g pack Lincolnshire sausages

500g leeks, trimmed, washed and thickly sliced

1 red pepper, thickly sliced

2 tbsp chopped sage

1 tbsp wholegrain mustard

1 tbsp honey

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C, gas mark 6.

2. Cook the potatoes in boiling water for 7-8 minutes, drain.

3. Meanwhile, heat 1 tbsp oil in a frying pan and fry the sausages for 3-4 minutes to brown.

4. Place the potatoes, sausages, leeks, pepper and sage in a large roasting tray. Mix together the remaining oil with the mustard and honey and toss into the leek mixture, season.

5. Bake for 20 minutes.

Whether you’re cooking for two or feeding a family, these recipes show how quick, simple and delicious home-cooked meals can be, all while helping you waste less, spend wisely and eat better.

Recipes from www.discovergreatveg.co.uk