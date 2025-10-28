Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Autumn calls for the kind of dinners that warm from the inside out – the ones that fill the kitchen with the smell of butter and herbs, and make you grateful to be eating in.

This month’s Budget Bites delivers exactly that: golden-topped pies, bubbling bakes and flaky filo wonders that prove comfort food doesn’t have to cost the earth.

From a sunshine-bright Greek chicken and halloumi filo pie to a cinnamon-spiced lamb and couscous bake inspired by North African flavours, these are dishes that taste far more indulgent than their price tags suggest. And for those nights when only something cheesy and soothing will do, a twist on shepherd’s pie swaps regular spuds for sweet potatoes and tops them with halloumi for that perfect molten crunch.

Created in collaboration with the team at Sorted Food, these recipes are quick, affordable and endlessly satisfying – the kind of meals that make staying in feel like the best plan you’ve had all week.

Shopping list

3 brown onions

4 cloves garlic

3 medium carrot

2 large sweet potatoes

200g cherry tomatoes

1 lemon

30g fresh mint

30g fresh parsley

20g fresh thyme

2 chicken breasts

500g lamb mince

125g halloumi

75g unsalted butter

300g crème fraîche

270g ready rolled filo pastry

100g couscous

6 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp tomato purée

2 chicken stock cubes

1 beef stock cube

40g plain flour

400g tinned chopped tomatoes

350g jarred roasted red pepper

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

1 tsp ground cinnamon

2 tsp cumin seeds

2 tbsp sesame seeds

100ml white wine

Greek chicken and halloumi filo pie

open image in gallery Crisp filo and melting halloumi bring a taste of Greek sunshine to cold nights ( Sorted Food )

A Greek-inspired golden filo pie - sunshine comfort food, any night of the week.

Ingredients:

100g halloumi

2 chicken breasts

1 brown onion

1 medium carrot

150g jarred roasted red pepper

15g fresh mint

15g fresh parsley

10g fresh thyme

75g unsalted butter

2 tbsp plain flour

100ml white wine

1 chicken stock cube

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

150g crème fraîche

150g ready rolled filo pastry

2 tbsp sesame seeds

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220C. Line a large baking tray with baking paper.

2. Dice 100g of halloumi and 2 chicken breasts into roughly 2cm chunks. Place on the lined baking tray, season with salt and pepper. Roast for 10-12 minutes until just cooked through.

3. Peel and finely dice 1 brown onion. Dice 1 carrot and 150g of roasted red peppers from a jar into 1cm chunks. Finely chop 15g of mint, 15g of parsley and 10g of fresh thyme.

4. Heat 25g of butter in a large frying pan over a medium-high heat. Add the onion and carrot and cook for 6-8 minutes until softened. Stir in the roasted peppers and cook for another minute.

5. Once the chicken has rested, chop and shred it into small pieces. Add 2 tablespoons of plain flour to the pan and stir for 1 minute. Pour in 100ml of white wine and cook for 1-2 minutes, until the mixture is thick.

6. Crumble in 1 chicken stock cube and pour in 200ml of water. Add ¼ teaspoon of ground nutmeg and simmer for 3-4 minutes until the sauce clings to the veg.

7. Add 50g butter to a large mixing bowl and microwave for 30 seconds to melt. Grab 150g of filo pastry, tear it into strips, and toss it through the melted butter with a pinch of salt and a grind of black pepper.

8. Stir in 150ml of crème fraîche. Add the chicken, roasted halloumi and chopped herbs. Season with salt and remove from the heat. Place the filo over the filling in the pan, scrunching and layering it to fit. Scatter over 2 tablespoons of sesame seeds.

9. Bake for 15-18 minutes until golden and crisp, then serve.

Herby cinnamon, lamb and couscous filo bake

open image in gallery Fragrant spices and buttery pastry make this the ultimate one-dish wonder ( Sorted Food )

A fragrant North African-inspired bake with all the textures and flavours in one beautiful bowl.

Ingredients:

100g couscous

1 chicken stock cube

4 tbsp olive oil

1 brown onion

2 cloves garlic

2 tsp cumin seeds

250g lamb mince

1 tsp ground cinnamon

3 tbsp tomato purée

200g jarred roasted red pepper

15g fresh parsley

15g fresh mint

120g ready rolled filo pastry

200g cherry tomatoes

1 lemon

1 tbsp olive oil

Method:

1. Boil a kettle. Add 100g of couscous to a heatproof bowl. Crumble in 1 chicken stock cube and pour over just enough water to cover it. Stir to dissolve the stock cube, cover it with cling film, and let it stand for 5 minutes, then fluff it with a fork.

2. Meanwhile, peel and finely dice 1 brown onion. Peel and grate 2 cloves of garlic. Thinly slice 200g of roasted red peppers. Finely chop 15g of parsley and 15g of mint.

3. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large frying pan over a high heat along with 2 teaspoons of cumin seeds. Add the onion, garlic and 250g of lamb mince, season with salt and pepper and cook for 5-7 minutes, breaking it up with a spoon, until the veg is soft and golden and the lamb has browned.

4. Stir in 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon and 3 tablespoons of tomato purée. Cook for 2 minutes, until the mixture starts to stick, then pour in 150ml of water, add the roasted peppers and half the chopped herbs. Cook for another 2-3 minutes.

5. Preheat the oven to 200C. Spread half of the couscous evenly into the base of a medium baking dish. Spoon the lamb filling over it, then top with the remaining couscous. Press down gently to compact.

6. Drizzle the top layer with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and bake for 10-12 minutes until heated through and lightly crisp on top.

7. Meanwhile, unroll 120g of ready rolled filo pastry and scrunch into loose, ruffled sheets. Lay them on a lined baking tray, drizzle over 1 tablespoon of olive oil and toss to coat. Brush with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and bake for 8-10 minutes, until golden and crisp.

8. Set aside to cool, then break into small shards.

9. Halve 200g of cherry tomatoes and add them to a large bowl with the remaining chopped herbs. Squeeze in the juice of 1 lemon, drizzle over 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season with a pinch of salt. Toss to combine.

10. Spoon the couscous onto plates. Stir most of the crispy filo through the salad, then serve it alongside the couscous and scatter the remaining filo over the top. Tuck in!

Cheesy sweet potato shepherd’s pie

open image in gallery A sweet-and-savoury twist on a classic, crowned with golden halloumi ( Sorted Food )

All the comfort of a classic shepherd’s pie, but with a twist. Creamy, cheesy, and bubbling hot, this one’s guaranteed to hit the cosy sweet spot.

Ingredients:

2 large sweet potatoes

1 brown onion

2 cloves garlic

2 medium carrots

10g fresh thyme

1 tbsp olive oil

250g lamb mince

25g plain flour

1 beef stock cube

400g tinned chopped tomatoes

150g crème fraîche

125g halloumi

Method:

1. Peel and dice 2 sweet potatoes into chunks. Add to a large saucepan, cover with water and place over a high heat. Bring to a boil and cook for 12-15 minutes, until tender.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large frying pan over a medium-high heat. Add 250g of lamb mince, season with salt and pepper and cook for 3-4 minutes, breaking it up with a spoon, until browned all over.

3. Meanwhile, peel and finely dice 1 brown onion. Peel and grate 2 cloves of garlic. Trim and dice 2 carrots into small chunks. Finely chop 10g of thyme leaves.

4. Add the onion, garlic, and carrots, along with a pinch of salt, to the pan. Cook for 6-8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft and golden.

5. Scatter over 25g of flour and stir well. Cook for 1 minute, then crumble in 1 beef stock cube and pour in one 400g tin of chopped tomatoes. Add the thyme, stir well and bring to a simmer. Cook for 8-10 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened. Season with salt and pepper.

6. Preheat the grill to high. Drain the cooked sweet potatoes and return them to the pan. Add 150g of crème fraîche, season with salt and mash until smooth.

7. Spread the mash over the top of the lamb filling. Slice 125g of halloumi into thin strips and arrange on top.

8. Place under the grill for 5-7 minutes, until golden and bubbling. Take the whole pan to the table and dive in.

In response to the rising cost of living, we have teamed up with Sorted Food to bring you easy, affordable, quick and (most importantly) tasty recipes once a month. Find out more about Sorted and their nifty meal-planning app Sidekick, designed to help cancel boring dinners, at sortedfood.com/sidekick.