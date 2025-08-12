Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whether blistered in a pan, caramelised in a tart or muddled into your cocktail, tomatoes are at their peak – all sunshine and acidity, ready to brighten everything from midweek pastas to alfresco dinners.

To celebrate, we’ve rounded up recipes that put them front and centre: a low-effort, high-reward risotto from Eleanor Steafel, a punchy fish supper with cannellini mash, and a gloriously savoury tomato tarte tatin that begs for a picnic blanket.

There’s even a fermented salsa and a vodka soda that uses the vine for extra green perfume – proof that there’s no end to what you can do with a really good tomato.

Tangy tomato risotto

“Only minimal stirring is required in this easy, great-value tangy tomato risotto, bursting with juicy tomatoes,” says hosting pro Eleanor Steafel, author of The Art Of Friday Night Dinner. “It’s simple to scale up if needed too, so is perfect for feeding a crowd. Plus it’s low in saturated fat.”

Serves: 6

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 50 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

1 extra-large brown onion, finely chopped

2 celery sticks, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely sliced

1 (500g) pack baby plum tomatoes

1 pinch chilli flakes (optional)

450g arborio risotto rice

150ml dry white wine

1 (500g) pack passata

2 vegetable stock cubes, dissolved in 900ml boiling water (gluten free if required)

1½ tbsp balsamic vinegar

25g vegetarian hard cheese, grated

½ (30g) bunch basil, leaves picked and torn

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a large pan with a lid over medium-low heat. Add the onion and celery with a big pinch of salt and cook for 10 minutes or until softened.

2. Tip in the garlic; cook for 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes, chilli (if using) and another pinch of salt; cook for 2 minutes, stirring.

3. Increase the heat to medium, add the rice and cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the grains are toasted and translucent. Pour in the wine, let it bubble up, then add the passata and stock. Give it a good stir and turn the heat to low; cover and cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender (add a splash of water if needed).

4. Stir in the balsamic vinegar and cheese; season to taste. Serve in a large bowl or spoon into individual bowls; top with a drizzle of oil and some torn basil.

Pan-fried mackerel with cannellini garlic mash, sprouting broccoli and a lemon caper dressing

open image in gallery Roasted tomatoes and punchy lemon-caper dressing lift this quick midweek fish supper into dinner-party territory ( Ocado )

The purple sprouting broccoli adds colour and freshness to this full-flavoured fish dish. Cannellini beans make a great, lighter-feeling substitute for potatoes in the garlic-infused mash and the roasted tomatoes give bursts of juiciness, too. Ready in under half an hour, this is a great meal to add to the weeknight rotation.

Serves: 4

Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

300g of cherry tomatoes

300g of purple sprouting broccoli, ends trimmed

13 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil

2 sprigs rosemary

2 garlic cloves, bashed

2 x 400g tins cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

4 mackerel fillets

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4. Place the tomatoes and broccoli in a non-stick oven tray with 2 tbsp of the oil and some seasoning. Toss and cook for 15 minutes.

2. Place 5 tbsp oil into a saucepan along with the rosemary, garlic and some seasoning and warm over a low heat for 10 minutes, to infuse the oil with the flavours.

3. Remove the rosemary and garlic from the oil and discard. Add the beans to the pan and mash roughly with the flavoured oil, before warming through over a low heat.

4. When their cooking time is up, remove the tomatoes and broccoli from the oven and carefully tip just the juices into a bowl, then set the tray aside. To the same bowl, add the capers, lemon zest and juice, 4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, 1 tsp honey and 1 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley, and mix well.

5. Fry the mackerel fillets in 2 tbsp oil in a large non-stick frying pan, for 1-2 minutes per side.

6. To serve, spoon some bean mash onto each plate along with the broccoli and tomatoes, place the mackerel on top and drizzle over the dressing.

Tomato tarte tatin

open image in gallery Proof that the tomato can be just as showstopping as fruit in this savoury twist on a French classic – serve with salad for easy elegance ( Ocado )

The classic upside-down tart gets a summery, savoury makeover. These flavours work beautifully with a griddled salad – serve both at an al fresco picnic or barbecue. Using different types of tomatoes (we've gone for red and yellow cherry tomatoes) adds to the wow factor.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

2 tsp of light brown sugar

2 tsp of balsamic vinegar

2 tsp of thyme

375g of block puff pastry

1 handful of plain flour, for dusting

1 red onion, finely sliced

30g of butter

3 tsp of olive oil

600g of mixed tomatoes, cut in half and deseeded

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Make sure the tomato seeds are all removed – this will stop your pastry getting soggy.

2. Toss the onion and tomatoes in the olive oil and season with a little salt and pepper. Put out in a single layer on a baking sheet and roast for 20 minutes, until the tomatoes have dried out slightly, and the onions are golden.

3. Melt the butter in a 24cm non-stick, ovenproof frying pan. Add the garlic and fry for 1 min before adding the sugar and balsamic vinegar. Stir and allow to lightly caramelise.

4. Remove from the heat, sprinkle over the thyme and lay the tomato mixture in a single layer in the pan, tucking together tightly so as not to leave any spaces in between.

5. Increase the oven temperature to 220C/200C fan/gas 7. Roll the pastry on a lightly floured surface into a circle slightly larger than the pan – about 26cm wide.

6. Carefully lay the pastry over the tomatoes, tucking the excess down the sides. Prick the pastry all over with a fork. Transfer to the oven and bake for 20-30 minutes, until golden and crisp. Let it sit for 10 minutes, run a knife around the edge and carefully turn out onto a plate. Scatter with basil leaves and serve in slices.

Vegan ’nduja rigatoni with blistered tomatoes and basil

open image in gallery Blistered tomatoes bring a jammy sweetness that balances the heat of vegan ’nduja – add olives and capers for an extra savoury hit ( Ocado )

When a deliciously quick meal for two is called for, try this vegan ’nduja rigatoni with blistered tomatoes and basil, from The Art Of Friday Night Dinner by Eleanor Steafel. “There are few dishes that say kick back and relax quite like a deep bowl of pasta, and this spicy rigatoni with vegan ’nduja hits all the right notes. Plenty of fresh basil is a must.” For puttanesca vibes, add a handful of olives and capers, and swap the basil for finely chopped parsley. Looking for more pasta recipes? Look no further.

Serves: 2

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

220g rigatoni

2 tbsp (approx) olive oil

250g baby plum tomatoes

2 tsp vegan ’nduja

1 garlic clove, crushed or grated

1 lemon, juiced

1 handful basil leaves

2 tsp (approx) grated non-dairy cheese, to serve (optional)

Method:

1. Cook the rigatoni in boiling salted water until almost al dente – you want to undercook it a little, as it’ll keep cooking later in the sauce. Use a measuring jug to scoop out 100ml of the cooking water and set aside.

2. Meanwhile, heat a small splash of the oil in a large frying pan over a medium-high heat; add the tomatoes. Leave them undisturbed for 3 minutes so they brown and blister on the bottom, then shake the pan to turn them. Cook for another 2 minutes; remove and set aside.

3. Reduce the heat to low. Add another splash of oil, the vegan ’nduja paste and the garlic. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the lemon juice and cook for 1 min.

4. Drain the pasta; add to the pan with half the blistered tomatoes and the reserved pasta water. Turn the heat up a little and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 4 minutes, or until the liquid has reduced and the pasta is coated in a glossy sauce.

5. Top with the remaining tomatoes, basil leaves and cheese, if you like.

Grilled prawns and peaches with cherry tomatoes, feta and flatbreads

open image in gallery A high-summer dish that leans into sweet-savoury contrast – ideal for barbecues, picnics or lazy late-afternoon lunches ( Ocado )

Make this in high summer, when peaches are in season, or you could use nectarines or plums. If you can’t find shell-on prawns, thread raw shelled prawns on a skewer and cook until opaque and pink over a hot grill or barbecue for 4-5 minutes.

Serves: 4

Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

3 peaches, stoned and cut into 12 wedges

1 lemon, halved

400 g of cherry tomatoes, halved

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

200 g of feta, crumbled

1 large pinch of dried oregano

5 tbsp of olive oil

1 large pinch of chilli flakes, to taste

12 large shell-on raw prawns, heads on or off, defrosted if frozen (defrost in a cool box en route to the campsite)

4 flatbreads (or use pitta)

Method:

1. Prepare a charcoal or gas barbecue for cooking and heat to medium-high; if using charcoal, the barbecue is ready when the flames have died down to hot embers. Grill the peach wedges and lemon halves, flesh-side down, until slightly softened and charred in places: about 2-3 minutes each side for the peaches and 4-5 minutes for the lemons. Remove from the heat and keep warm.

2. In a bowl, mix together the tomatoes, onion, feta and oregano, then add the grilled peaches and squeeze in the juice of half the grilled lemon – still warm, it should release plenty of juice. Add the olive oil, chilli flakes and salt, to taste, mixing well to combine.

3. Season the raw prawns with salt and grill for 1½-2 minutes each side on the barbecue, until pink and cooked through. Remove from the heat and keep warm.

4. Warm the flatbreads over the grill for about 1 min on each side. Remove when they’re puffed and slightly charred.

5. Serve the prawns alongside the salad and flatbreads, with the remaining half of grilled lemon cut into 4 wedges, to squeeze over the prawns.

Fermented tomato and mango salsa

open image in gallery This zingy ferment adds depth and heat to everything from grilled meats to hot dogs – and keeps for weeks in the fridge ( Ocado )

“This fermented tomato and mango salsa is a zingy take on a classic fresh salsa,” says Japanese American cook and food writer Kenji Morimoto, author of Ferment, a guide to making pickles and ferments. “Try it spooned over a fresh-from-the-grill hot dog with Japanese mayo.” Allow for five to seven days fermenting. This recipe makes 1 x 500ml jar.

Makes: 1 x 500ml jar

Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

300g mango, diced

250g tomatoes, diced

½ red onion, thinly sliced (approx 70g)

1 jalapeño, sliced and deseeded

20g coriander, stems and leaves finely chopped

Method:

1. Place a mixing bowl on a kitchen scale and set it at zero. Add the mango, tomatoes, red onion, jalapeño and coriander, and note the weight. Calculate 2% of that figure and add this amount of salt to the salsa. Mix thoroughly and transfer to a sterilised 500ml jar. (To sterilise, wash the jars and lids; put on a tray in the oven at 180C/160C fan/gas 4 for 15 minutes.) Top with a piece of baking paper to minimise oxygen exposure.

2. Cover the jar, label with the date and put on a plate to catch any overspill. Set aside at room temperature, out of direct sunlight.

3. Over the next few days, keep an eye on it, ‘burping’ the jar now and then by briefly opening the lid to allow excess gas to escape; the colours will change and you’ll see bubbles. This all means fermentation is happening.

4. When you’re happy with the flavour, usually within a week, move to the fridge. This is best enjoyed within a month.

Tomato, melon and vodka soda

open image in gallery A savoury-sweet cocktail that uses the vine itself for a green, aromatic edge – surprisingly elegant, effortlessly refreshing ( Ocado )

“Using the vine in this elegant, blushing tomato, melon and vodka soda cocktail adds a verdant note to the fun, fruity flavour,” says chef and food writer Claire Thomson, author of Tomato: 80 Recipes Celebrating the Extraordinary Tomato.

Serves: 2

Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

6 vine tomatoes or other cherry tomatoes on the vine, halved, plus 2 extra to garnish

1 (2 cm-thick) slice cantaloupe, galia or honeydew melon, chopped, plus 2 small slices extra to garnish

90ml vodka

30ml sugar syrup

200ml soda water

Method:

1. Fill 2 tall glasses with ice. Put the tomatoes (including the vine) and melon in a cocktail shaker (or clean lidded jar); muddle for 1 min with a muddler or end of a wooden spoon to release the flavours.

2. Add the vodka and sugar syrup with a large handful of ice, secure the lid; shake vigorously for 20 secs.

3. Strain through a mesh sieve over a measuring jug.

4. Divide between the 2 glasses and top up with soda water. Garnish each with a tomato and a slice of melon, add straws if you like, and serve immediately.

Recipes originally appeared in OcadoLife