Shrove Tuesday is here, and the annual tradition of pancake flipping, as well as the familiar sight of plastic lemon juice bottles, once again takes centre stage across the UK. While the classic sugar and lemon crêpe remains a beloved staple, its simplicity, much like a margherita pizza, offers competence without true culinary ambition.

This year, however, presents an opportunity to transcend the ordinary and embrace a more adventurous approach to your Pancake Day feast. For those seeking a more substantial offering, American-style buttermilk pancakes, perhaps even paired with chorizo, or the cloud-like Japanese soufflé pancakes, promise a truly indulgent experience. Health-conscious diners need not miss out, with options ranging from gluten-free and vegan creations to a savoury spinach and ricotta pancake that could easily serve as a main course.

And for a sophisticated twist on toppings, consider swapping traditional syrup for vibrant pomegranate and lime, the on trend blend of matcha and white chocolate, or the exotic notes of Thai-inspired banana and cinnamon, guaranteed to tantalise your taste buds.

In short, it’s time to up your game. Frying pans at the ready – this lot is worth the wrist workout.

Buttermilk pancakes and cornflake fried chicken

open image in gallery The only thing better than pancakes for dinner? Pancakes with fried chicken ( St Ewe Free Range Eggs/Where The Pancakes Are )

This is a hearty and delicious dinner for six people. If you make the batter and marinate the chicken the day before, these pancakes will be hot on the table in 30 minutes. Marinating the chicken thighs and making the batter the day before, will make this actually a very speedy Pancake Day dinner.

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

For the buttermilk pancakes:

360g of flour – use any flour or mix of flours (spelt, buckwheat, white, pastry)

10g baking powder (2 tsp)

10g bicarbonate of soda (2 tsp)

5g sugar

5g salt

225ml buttermilk (or kefir)

2 egg yolks (keep the whites and whip into a foamy mass)

125g melted and cooled butter

For the cornflake fried chicken:

150ml buttermilk

10g salt

10g pepper

150g of chicken spice blend

10g oil spray

For the sriracha mayonnaise:

300g mayonnaise

100g sriracha

To serve:

500g rocket

6 rich yolk eggs

Kimchi

Method:

To make the buttermilk pancakes:

Note: You can make the batter up to 48 hours before using, and whatever batter is leftover, you can freeze.

1. Mix all the dry ingredients well: flour, bicarbonate, baking powder, sugar, salt.

2. Separate the eggs in two separate bowls.

3. Mix all wet ingredients: buttermilk, melted butter, egg yolks.

4. Add the wet ingredients into the dry mix. Use a spatula and make circular movements around the bowl, folding the wet into the dry until you have a lumpy mass – you still want to see some flour un-mixed.

5. Add 100g of the cooled melted butter into the mixture and fold slowly with a spatula until the butter is mixed in.

6. With a hand mixer, beat the egg whites until they form soft peaks, then fold these gently into the batter. Set aside and start making the chicken.

To make the cornflake fried chicken:

7. The night before cooking, marinate the chicken thighs (1 per person) in buttermilk, pepper and salt. Cover and place in the fridge.

8. When ready to cook, heat oven to 210C.

9. Remove the chicken thighs from buttermilk and cover well in the chicken spices, then put back in the buttermilk.

10. Put the cornflake in a shallow flat bowl or oven pan and press the chicken down firmly into the cornflakes whilst flattening the chicken and covering it all over with the broken cornflakes.

11. Place chicken on paper in metal tray. Spray oil on top of the cornflaked chicken, cover loosely with a lid or foil and cook for approximately 20 minutes.

To make the sriracha mayonnaise:

12. Mix both ingredients and serve at room temperature.

When ready to cook your meal (while the chicken is in the oven):

13. Heat a large pan to a medium/high temperature, with a brush add the melted butter and when bubbly add the batter. A small ladle (120g) per person.

14. When the underside is golden and the top has no more visible liquidity, flip and cook till done.

Final steps:

15. When the chicken is in the oven, the pancakes are bubbling and baking, get the rest of your dinner ready. Place kimchi and sriracha mayonnaise in bowls on the table for your family and friends to help themselves.

16. Fry the eggs the way you like them best, but our preference is sunny side up fried in a bit of butter and olive oil.

17. Think “burger”: place one pancake on a plate, top with a handful of rocket, place the crispy chicken on top, followed by a fried egg. Voila, here is your Pancake Day dinner served.

Recipe from St Ewe Free Range Eggs and Where The Pancakes Are

Fluffy pancakes with chorizo, streaky bacon and golden syrup

open image in gallery Proof that pancakes aren’t just for breakfast. Or the faint-hearted ( Dimitris Legakis/Athena Pictures )

Makes: 12

Ingredients:

220g plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

2 eggs

300ml whole milk

Pinch salt

2-3 spring onions plus extra for garnish

120g mild chorizo

50g mature cheddar cheese

50g butter for frying

For the topping:

8-10 streaky bacon rashers

2-3 teaspoons chilli jam

4 tbsp Lyle’s Golden Syrup

Method:

1. Chop the chorizo into small chunks then fry on a medium high heat for a few minutes until the oil starts to seep out. Remove from the pan and set aside.

2. Make the pancake batter – add the flour, baking powder, salt and eggs to a bowl and whisk together. While whisking, slowly add the milk until it is all added. Don’t over mix; it will be a thick mixture!

3. Stir in the finely chopped spring onions, cooled chorizo and cheese.

4. Heat your pan on a medium high heat and add a teaspoon of butter, making sure it covers the surface of the pan.

5. Add your pancake batter with a spoon or ladle and fry until the pancake starts to bubble, then flip over and cook for a further minute.

6. Once you have cooked all your pancakes, you can keep them in a warm oven to keep warm while you cook the bacon topping.

7. Chop the bacon and fry in butter till crispy,

8. Stack your pancakes as high as you wish, top with a dollop of chilli jam, and sprinkle over the crispy bacon lardons and more of the spring onions.

9. Finish off with a generous drizzle of Lyle’s Golden Syrup.

Recipe from Lyle’s Golden Syrup

Smoked salmon crepes with thyme

open image in gallery French elegance meets a Sunday brunch hangover cure ( Dimitris Legakis/Athena Pictures )

Makes: 12

Ingredients:

70g plain flour

150ml whole milk

1 egg

2 spring onions very finely chopped

For the filling and topping:

100g creme fraiche

100g smoked salmon

Squeeze of lemon juice

Pinch of salt and pepper

Sprig of fresh dill finely chopped

2 tbsp Lyle’s Golden Syrup

Method:

1. Add the flour to a bowl and make a well, crack the egg into the well and start mixing with a fork or whisk.

2. While whisking, slowly add your milk until fully incorporated and a smooth batter forms. Set aside for 30 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, finely chop the spring onion and dill.

4. Stir the dill and a little squeeze of lemon juice into crem fraiche then set aside.

5. Once the batter has rested, heat up your pan on a medium high heat, add a teaspoon of butter and coat the pan.

6. Use a ladle to add the batter to the pan then move the pan around to coat the whole pan. Immediately sprinkle the crepe with some of the spring onions to evenly coat. Cook until it starts to bubble and is golden (about 1 minute) use a pallete knife to flip the pancake over as carefully as you can. Cook for a further 30-45 seconds.

7. Once all your pancakes are cooked you can fill them. Spread a tablespoon of creme fraiche onto one half of the pancake, then add a layer of the smoked salmon. Fold the other half of the pancake on top of the filling, then fold in half again.

8. Plate the pancakes then drizzle over a teaspoon of Lyle’s Golden Syrup and a few spring onions.

Recipe from Lyle’s Golden Syrup

Classic American pancakes

open image in gallery Big, fluffy and ready to be drowned in maple syrup ( Miele )

Ingredients:

130g plain flour, sieved

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp golden caster sugar

130ml whole milk

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 tbsp melted butter (allowed to cool slightly), plus extra for cooking

Maple syrup

Handful of berries

Method:

1. Place the flour, baking powder, salt and caster sugar into a large bowl. In a separate bowl, lightly whisk together the milk and egg, then whisk in the melted butter.

2. Pour the milk mixture into the flour mixture and, using a fork, beat until you have a smooth batter. Allow the batter stand for a few minutes.

3. Heat a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat and add a knob of butter. When the butter has melted, add a ladle of batter.

4. Once the top of the pancake begins to bubble, turn it over and cook until both sides are golden brown and the pancake has risen. Repeat until all the batter is used up.

5. Serve with a drizzle of maple syrup and berries, or your favourite toppings of choice.

Recipe from Miele

Fluffy Japanese soufflé pancakes

open image in gallery The reason your frying pan now has a lid ( Getty/iStock )

Ingredients:

150g self-raising flour

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda

¼ tsp sea salt

1tbsp. vegetable oil

180ml whole milk

2 eggs, divided

2tbsp. caster sugar

¼ tsp. white wine vinegar

Oil spray

Method:

1. Combine the flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and salt in a bowl. Add the milk, egg yolks, oil, whisk well and set aside until needed.

2. Using an electric whisk, start whisking the whites and the vinegar and when frothy, add the sugar a little at a time until fully incorporated.

3. Gently fold in the whites into the batter and set aside.

4. Using a large non stick frying pan over a low heat, grease two non stick crumpet rings and place them in the pan. Fill the rings about two thirds full with the pancake batter, put a lid on and cook for about 10 minutes on a very low heat.

5. Flip the rings very carefully and cook for an extra two minutes.

6. When ready, keep warm and serve with cream and maple syrup, or whipped coconut cream, ground cardamom, passion fruit and coconut chips.

Recipe from Miele

Gluten-free and vegan banana and berry pancakes

open image in gallery Virtuous, yes, but still worth stacking high ( STAUB/Naturally.B )

Makes: 8 pancakes

Ingredients:

145g jumbo oats

300ml oat milk

1 ripe banana

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp baking powder

Coconut oil (to cook)

Toppings:

Coconut yoghurt

Blueberries

Raspberries

Strawberries

Pecans

Desiccated coconut

Method:

1. Mash the banana and mix with the oat milk and maple syrup.

2. Place the oats into a food processor along with the baking powder and blitz until the oats are a flour consistency.

3. Slowly add the banana mixture to the oats and blitz until combined.

4. Heat a little coconut oil in a cast iron pan over a low heat.

5. Use a ladle to spoon out one scoop of the pancake batter.

6. Allow to cook for 1-2 minutes then use the wooden spatula to flip the pancake and cook for a further 1-2 minutes on the other side

7. Repeat until all the batter is used. To serve, top with coconut yoghurt, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, pecans and desiccated coconut and enjoy!

Recipe from STAUB and Naturally.B

Salmon and avocado crêpes

open image in gallery The kind of pancake that makes you feel like you’ve made an effort ( STAUB/Naturally.B )

Ingredients:

150g plain white flour or gluten free flour

3 eggs

320ml oat milk

50ml water

15g butter (melted and cooled)

Pinch of salt

Toppings:

Spinach

Smoked salmon

1 avocado

Plain yoghurt

Chilli flakes

Fresh coriander

Juice of half a fresh lemon

Method:

1. Add the flour and salt to a bowl and mix until combined.

2. In a separate bowl, add the eggs and beat well.

3. Add the oat milk, water and butter to the eggs and whisk together.

4. Pour the egg mixture into the flour mixture a little at a time and whisk until a smooth batter is formed.

5. Cover the batter with cling film and place in the fridge to chill for 1 hour.

6. Remove the batter from the fridge and stir slightly.

7. Heat a little butter to grease a cast iron pan over a low heat.

8. Use a ladle to spoon out one scoop of the batter and use the wooden spreader to create a circular crepe shape.

9. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes until the edges turn golden and use the wooden spatula to help flip.

10. Cook for a further 30 seconds.

11. Repeat until all the batter is used.

12. To serve, top with the spinach, smoked salmon, slices of avocado, plain yoghurt, a sprinkle of chilli flakes, some fresh coriander and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and enjoy!

Recipe from STAUB and Naturally.B

Fresh lemon pancakes and breakfast blinis

Ingredients:

100g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tbsp caster sugar

300ml almond milk

50g plant-based butter (melted)

Rind of one whole lemon

1 medium ripe banana

1 tbsp self-raising flour

50ml sunflower oil

Method:

To make the lemon pancakes:

1. Sift the flour and baking powder into a bowl and add the sugar. Stir.

2. In a separate bowl, add 300ml almond milk with the zest of one lemon.

3. Using a hand mixer to combine, spoon the flour into the milk and continue to mix until the batter is smooth.

4. Melt the plant butter in a small dish and stir into the batter.

5. Place the batter in the fridge and allow to rest for an hour. This resting period allows the gluten in the flour to absorb the liquid and gives the batter a thicker consistency, producing a lighter pancake.

6. For best results, use a flat pancake pan over a medium heat. Ensure the pan is hot, then add a teaspoon of sunflower oil, circling the pan to evenly coat the bottom of the pan with oil.

7. Pour away any excess oil into a separate side dish to use for the next pancake.

8. Spoon a ladle of the batter onto the hot, oiled pan and again, circle the pan to ensure the batter reaches the sides. Place back onto the hob.

9. Once the sides of the pancake start to brown, gently lift around the edges and underneath with a flat spatula and gently turn over to brown the other side.

To make the breakfast banana blinis:

10. Mash a banana in a bowl.

11. Take half of the lemon pancakes batter made in the above and add to the banana with 1 tablespoon of flour and mix well.

12. Follow steps 6-8 in the above, but use a tablespoon in place of a ladle to make blini sized pancakes.

13. Serve alongside the lemon pancakes and enjoy!

Recipe from Dualit

Silver Dollar Pancakes (Sandia Chang, Kitchen Table)

“On a typical Shrove Tuesday, I make American-style ‘silver dollar’ pancakes for my kids in the morning. They’re named after their small size and are really fun to stack up,” says Sandia Chang, co-founder of Kitchen Table.

“We normally serve them with maple syrup and have them for breakfast that day. Then, in the evening, my husband James (Knappett, co-founder of Kitchen Table) will make us traditional English pancakes for dessert after dinner. He serves them classic, with sugar and lemon juice.”

Ingredients:

1½ cups all-purpose flour

3 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp baking powder

¾ tsp salt

1½ cups milk

3 tbsp vegetable oil

2 eggs, separated

Method:

1. Add the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt to a large bowl. Whisk to combine.

2. In another bowl (or I use a large liquid measuring cup) combine the milk and vegetable oil. Add the egg yolks to the milk and whisk to break up the yolks.

3. Pour the liquid mixture into the dry ingredients and mix to combine. There will still be small lumps.

4. Place the egg whites in another bowl and beat until they have stiff peaks.

5. Add about ⅓ of the stiff egg whites to the pancake batter and stir it in to combine and lighten the batter.

6. Add the remaining egg whites and gently fold until no white streaks appear.

7. Heat a griddle or skillet over medium-high heat. Grease with butter or with nonstick cooking spray.

8. Pour about the size of a "silver dollar" of batter onto the hot griddle. Let the pancakes cook until bubbles form, then flip and continue to cook until browned and cooked through.

9. Continue with the remaining batter until all of the pancakes are cooked

Recipe from Sandia Chang, co-founder of Kitchen Table

‘Puffy’ pancakes

“For crêpes, I would always say add an extra egg yolk, make sure the batter is thin enough and give it a good rest before cooking,” says Emily Cuddeford, co-founder of Twelve Triangles.

Makes: 9 large or 14 little ones

Ingredients:

220g plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

40g caster sugar

A pinch of salt

3 eggs

150g buttermilk (the thick stuff from the supermarket)

30g butter

Method:

1. Weigh the dry ingredients into a bowl.

2. Melt the butter in the frying pan you will use to cook the pancakes, then wipe off the excess with kitchen roll.

3. Whisk the eggs and buttermilk with the melted butter. Add this into the dry ingredients and whisk to mix, it will be quite thick and start to bubble as the bicarb starts to react with the acid from the butter milk.

4. On a medium heat, drop spoonfuls of the batter into the frying pan and cook for a few minutes on each side, you will see bubbles start to come through the batter and you are looking for them to be a nice deep golden colour on each side.

5. Serve with yoghurt, roasted rhubarb and sweet dukkah for some crunch. These are also great with butter and jam if you have leftovers.

Recipe from Emily Cuddeford, co-founder of Twelve Triangles

Thai-inspired banana and cinnamon pancakes

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients:

For the pancake batter:

200g plain flour

2 large eggs

300ml whole milk

25g melted butter

1 tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

1 ripe banana, mashed

1 tsp Thai cinnamon

½ tsp vanilla extract

For the topping:

2 bananas, sliced

200ml sweetened condensed milk

2 tbsp butter

½ tsp Thai cinnamon

Optional: crushed peanuts

Method:

1. Sift the flour, baking powder and salt into a large mixing bowl.

2. In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, melted butter, mashed banana, Thai cinnamon and vanilla extract until well combined.

3. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and gradually whisk in the wet mixture until you have a smooth batter. Let rest for 15 minutes.

4. Heat a non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Add a small knob of butter and let it melt.

5. Pour about 60ml of batter into the pan, tilting to spread evenly. Cook for 2-3 minutes until bubbles appear on the surface.

6. Flip and cook for another 1-2 minutes until golden brown. Keep warm while you cook the remaining pancakes.

7. For the topping, in a small pan, melt the butter and add the sliced bananas and Thai cinnamon. Cook gently for 2-3 minutes until the bananas are slightly caramelised.

8. To serve, stack the pancakes, top with the caramelised bananas, drizzle generously with condensed milk, and sprinkle with extra Thai cinnamon. Add crushed peanuts if desired.

Recipe from Sebby Holmes, chef-founder of Farang

Dutch baby pancake with mixed berries

open image in gallery A Yorkshire pudding’s cooler, sweeter cousin ( Ocado )

This puffed-up pancake recipe is fun to make and can be a perfect weekend brunch. Best enjoyed in your pyjamas with a scoop of ice cream on the side.

Serves: 2

Time: 30 mins

Ingredients:

60g plain flour

½ tsp baking powder

60g caster sugar, plus 2 tbsp

4 medium eggs

240ml whole milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

30g unsalted butter

100g berries

1 tsp icing sugar, to serve

1 scoop vanilla ice cream, to serve

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220C/200C fan/gas 7. Sift the flour, baking powder and sugar into a medium mixing bowl with a pinch of salt.

2. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs then add the milk and vanilla extract. Slowly pour this into the dry ingredients, whisking to avoid lumps. Rest the batter for at least 30 mins (or prepare the day before and keep in the fridge overnight).

3. Heat a 23cm ovenproof frying pan over a medium heat. Add the butter to the pan, ensuring it coats the bottom and sides as it melts. Turn the heat up to high and gently pour all the batter into the pan, then drop the berries into the middle.

4. Cook until the outside of the batter begins to set – about 2 mins. Remove the pan from the heat and pop into the preheated oven. Cook for 15-20 mins until the pancake puffs up like a yorkshire pudding.

5. Remove from the oven and leave on the side to cool for a few minutes. Then dust with icing sugar and serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Recipe from Ocado

Sour cherry, sweet ricotta and honey pancake

open image in gallery Italian-inspired and dangerously easy to eat ( Ocado )

This Italian-inspired twist on the traditional sweet pancake replaces zingy lemon with the subtle tartness of sour cherry jam.

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 5 mins

Ingredients:

125g plain flour

1 egg

300ml whole milk

1 tbsp butter, for frying

2 tbsp sour cherry conserve

1 tsp icing sugar

4 tbsp ricotta

1 handful flaked almonds, toasted

1 drizzle honey

Method:

1. Sift the flour and a pinch of salt into a mixing bowl, make a well and crack the egg in. Add half the milk and slowly stir into the flour. Beat to make smooth, and stir in the remaining milk. If you have time, let it stand for a few mins. Stir again before using.

2. Heat a small frying pan until hot, then turn to medium. Melt a knob of butter and ladle in enough batter to coat the base of the pan thinly. Swirl to spread evenly.

3. Cook for 2 mins, or until set and just crisping at the edges. Turn and cook the other side.

4. Meanwhile, stir a drop of warm water into the sour cherry conserve to loosen and whip the icing sugar into the ricotta.

5. Serve the pancakes, dust with icing sugar, if liked, and top with a spoonful of each topping, the almonds and a drizzle of honey.

Recipe from Ocado

Matcha, white chocolate, raspberry and pistachio layered crepe cake

open image in gallery The pancake for people who take Shrove Tuesday seriously ( Ocado )

Patricia Trijbits – founder of Where the Pancakes Are restaurants – has created this pretty pastel Matcha, white chocolate, raspberry and pistachio layered crepe cake using her ultimate pancake batter. The recipe will work without the matcha powder too, or for a pink version try adding berry powder instead.

Serves: 10

Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 35 mins

Ingredients:

25 tbsp unsalted butter, plus extra for for frying

600ml double cream, 150 for toppings

2 tsp matcha green tea powder, or berry/açaí powder (optional)

150g white chocolate, finely chopped

1 tbsp runny honey

100g raspberries

25g roasted pistachios, roughly chopped

Method:

1. Wipe a 20cm frying pan with butter or oil using kitchen towel and place on a medium-high heat. Pour in 60ml of the batter mix, tilting the pan to create a thin layer. Cook for 1-2 mins, and when the underside is golden brown, flip the pancake over and cook for another 1-2 mins. Repeat to use up all the batter, then keep the pancakes in the fridge until you need them. The mix should make 12-15 pancakes.

2. To make the ganache, heat 300ml of the cream and the 25g butter in a small pan set over a medium heat, until hot.

3. If you’re using one of the matcha or berry powders, put the powder into a mixing bowl, add 1 tbsp of the hot cream and stir until you have a thick paste. Add the chocolate to the bowl, then pour over the remaining hot cream and add the honey. Leave to stand for 1 min, then stir gently until the chocolate has melted. Or, if you’re not using matcha or berry powder, simply put the chocolate into a mixing bowl, add the hot cream and the honey, and stir to combine until silky smooth.

4. Allow the ganache to cool a little, then chill in the fridge for 4-5 hrs (or overnight) until very thick and beginning to set. Remove from the fridge, add 150ml of double cream and use a balloon whisk to beat the mixture by hand until it’s thick and can hold its own shape.

5. To assemble the cake, place a pancake onto a serving plate or cake stand, then use a spatula or the back of a spoon to spread over 1-2 tbsp of the ganache. Repeat to use all the pancakes, then chill for 15 mins to firm up. Meanwhile, to make your topping, whip the remaining 150ml of double cream to soft peaks.

6. Remove the cake from the fridge, spoon the whipped cream onto the top, then decorate with the raspberries and scatter over the pistachios. Cut into wedges and serve, or cover and chill for a few hours until serving.

Recipe from Ocado

Porridge pancakes with caramelised banana and pecans

open image in gallery Leftover porridge, but make it decadent ( Ocado )

Hands up who frequently over-judges the amount of porridge you'll eat in the morning? It doesn’t have to be wasted. Now you can pop the extra in the fridge for a deliciously oaty weekend brunch.

Soaking oats, or leaving porridge in the fridge, breaks down the starch, which makes it softer and easier to digest. The other benefit of soaking oats is that it reduces the phytic acid, which can inhibit the absorption of zinc and iron.

Part of the joy of pancakes is the topping. Here we’ve created a real humdinger. Sweet, banana-ery and crunchy, which is all offset with a dollop of sourness courtesy of the Greek yoghurt. You might make a little extra porridge just to keep for these pancakes.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 7 mins

Ingredients:

75g porridge, (use leftover porridge if you can!)

175ml milk

75g wholemeal flour, (or you can use spelt flour)

½ tsp baking soda

1 egg

1 tbsp coconut oil, for frying

1 handful pecans

2 bananas, sliced 2cm thick

2 tbsp maple syrup

4 heaped tbsp greek yoghurt

Method:

1. Place the porridge in a large bowl and stir in a splash of the milk to loosen, then add the flour, baking soda and egg. Mix together, adding the rest of the milk slowly, until it's the texture of thick double cream.

2. Heat a little oil in a frying pan. Pour enough batter into the pan to make a small, plump pancake. You might be able to fit a few in the pan. Cook for 2 mins, until just set. Flip and cook for 2 mins more. Cook in batches until all the batter is used. Remove and keep warm.

3. Place the pecans and banana slices in the pan, fry for 2 mins on each side until golden. Stir in the maple syrup, let it bubble for a second and serve over the warm pancakes with yoghurt.

Recipe from Ocado

Buckwheat pancake cannelloni

open image in gallery Pancakes for dinner. No, really ( Ocado )

Our twist on Italian cannelloni swaps out pasta tubes for thin, rolled up pancakes stuffed with a creamy, cheesy mix of spinach, lemon and thyme. Buckwheat isn't wheat at all (it's actually a seed, which can be ground to make flour like we've used here) so is gluten-free, as well as being high in fibre and protein.

Serves: 4

Time: 40 mins

Ingredients:

6 eggs

300g buckwheat flour

1 tsp salt

400ml whole milk

800g spinach, washed

400g crème fraîche

1 lemon, zested

1 small handful thyme springs, leaves picked

200g gruyère, beaufort or cheddar, grated

1 pinch nutmeg, grated

100g butter

Method:

1. Beat together 3 of the eggs. Place the flour and salt in a bowl and stir in the eggs. Mix the milk with 200ml water and slowly drizzle into the flour, beating until you have a batter the consistency of single cream. Cover with cling film and place in the fridge for at least 1 hour.

2. Meanwhile, make the filling. Put the spinach in a large pan(you will probably have to do half at a time), cover with a lid and place over a medium-high heat for about 5 mins, stirring a few times, until the spinach has collapsed and wilted down. Drain the spinach in a sieve, pushing with the back of a wooden spoon to squeeze out every last drop of liquid that you can. Put the spinach on a board, roughly chop and then transfer to a bowl.

3. Whisk the crème fraîche with the remaining 3 eggs, lemon zest, thyme and two-thirds of the cheese. Season with salt, pepper and a generous grating of nutmeg. Mix half of this through the spinach and set aside.

4. Preheat oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4. Melt half the butter and stir into the batter. Melt 1tsp of the remaining butter in a heavy-based frying pan over a medium-low heat and, when hot, add one-eighth of the batter. Swirl it around the pan so that it is evenly coated, then allow to cook until bubbles appear on the surface, about 2 mins. Toss the pancake and cook for 1-2 mins on the other side. Continue with the remaining batter to make a stack of pancakes, laying baking parchment between each.

5. Spread a couple of spoonfuls of the crème fraîche mix over the base of a small oven dish. Spread one-eighth of the spinach mix along one edge of each pancake, then roll up and place in the oven dish, seam down. Once you have rolled all the pancakes, spoon over the remaining crème fraîche mix, sprinkle over the rest of the cheese and bake for 15-20 mins until golden on top. Leave to cool for a moment before serving with a green salad

Recipe from Ocado

Pomegranate, lime and coconut pancakes

open image in gallery Fresh, fruity and just the right amount of fancy ( Doves Farm )

Makes: 8

Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 limes

2 eggs

2 tbsp oil

25g Doves Farm Organic Coconut Flour

¼ tsp Doves Farm Bicarbonate of Soda

50g pomegranate seeds

Rum, optional

Oil, for frying pan

Maple/sugar free syrup, to serve

Method:

1. Finely grate one of the limes, squeeze the juice of both.

2. Put all the lime into a mixing bowl standing on measuring scale, add a splash of rum if used and add water to make 100ml/100g of liquid.

3. Break the eggs into the bowl, add the oil and whisk together.

4. Add the flour and bicarbonate of soda and beat until the batter thickens.

5. Lightly oil a non-stick frying pan and put it over a gentle heat.

6. Drop large tablespoons of the batter into the pan and spread the mixture out to make 7.5/10cm/3-4” wide circles. Scatter some pomegranate seeds onto each pancake.

7. Cook over a medium heat until the pancake is fully set and the base golden, about 4-5 minutes, then very carefully turn over and cook the other side for 2-3 minutes.

8. Transfer the pancakes onto a warm plate and repeat until the batter is used.

9. Serve warm with maple or sugar free syrup.

Recipe from Doves Farm

Buckwheat, spinach and ricotta pancakes

open image in gallery Savoury, cheesy and smugly nutritious ( Doves Farm )

Makes: 6

Time: 10-15 minutes

Ingredients:

For the buckwheat pancakes:

100g Doves Farm Organic Buckwheat Flour

Pinch salt

2 eggs

300ml milk

Butter for cooking

For the spinach and ricotta filling:

1 small onion

25g butter

300g spinach

250g ricotta

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

Pinch ground nutmeg

For the topping:

1 tbsp olive oil

50g parmesan, grated

25g pine nuts

Method:

To make the buckwheat pancakes:

1. Put the flour into a large bowl, add the salt and stir to combine.

2. Break the eggs into the bowl, add 150ml of milk and beat to a smooth paste.

3. Stir in the remaining 150ml of milk to make a thin batter. You can use the batter immediately or refrigerate for up to 12 hours if you wish.

4. Put a little butter into a frying pan and get the pan nice and hot so the butter lightly covers the surface.

5. Stir the batter then spoon or pour some into the hot pan, rolling it out to the edges.

6. Cook the pancake, loosening the edges, until the base is golden.

7. Turn it over and cook the other side.

8. Transfer the pancake to a plate.

9. Repeat until the batter is used.

10. The pancakes can be left, covered and chilled, for up to a day before proceeding.

To make the spinach and ricotta filling:

1. Finely dice the onion into a frying pan.

2. Add the butter and put the pan over a gentle heat.

3. Cook gently until the onion is translucent.

4. Add the spinach, cover and continue cooking until the spinach has wilted.

5. Remove the pan from the heat, tip the spinach into a mixing bowl and leave to cool.

6. Open the ricotta and drain off any liquid.

7. Tip the ricotta into the cooled spinach.

8. Add the salt, pepper and nutmeg and stir to combine.

To serve:

1. Pre-heat the oven.

2. Lay the pancakes out on a clean work surface.

3. Divide the spinach mixture between the pancakes, spreading it in a line across each pancake.

4. Roll up the pancakes and transfer them to an ovenproof dish.

5. Sprinkle the olive oil over the pancakes.

7. Dust the pancakes with the grated parmesan.

8. Scatter the pine nuts over the top.

9. Bake until the pancakes are heated through, about 10-15 minutes.

Recipe from Doves Farm