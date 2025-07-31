Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With Britain heading into another heatwave and BBQ season well underway, it’s time to stop thinking about what to throw on the grill and start paying attention to what goes with it. Because let’s be honest – it’s not the sausages you remember, it’s the tangy tomato salad, the punchy dressing, the grilled greens with just the right amount of char.

To help elevate your next garden feast, Anthony Ekizian, culinary director at Gaucho, has shared three of his ultimate summer sides – all big on flavour and ready in under five minutes. These are the sort of dishes that demand very little effort and give a lot back.

Heritage tomato salad

First off is Gaucho’s heritage tomato salad – simple and packed with flavour. At their peak, ripe tomatoes need very little, just good seasoning and a few extras.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

600g ripe heritage tomatoes (mixed colours and sizes)

½ small red onion, thinly sliced

Small handful each of mint, coriander and flat-leaf parsley

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp sherry vinegar

Flaky sea salt

Freshly cracked black pepper

Method:

1. Place the red onion slices in a bowl of iced water for 10 minutes to mellow their flavour, then drain and pat dry.

2. Slice the tomatoes and arrange them on a serving platter.

3. Roughly chop the herbs and scatter over the tomatoes.

4. Add the onion, drizzle with olive oil and vinegar and season well.

5. Leave for a few minutes before serving to allow the flavours to develop.

Chargrilled baby gem lettuce

Our second side is Gaucho’s iconic chargrilled baby gem lettuce – a long-standing favourite that’s been on the menu for donkeys. It’s quick and effortless to prepare yet bursting with flavour. Perfectly paired with punchy anchovy dressing and crisp bacon, throw it on the grill at the end for a simple, vibrant side that never disappoints.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 twin pack baby gem lettuce, halved lengthways

2ml olive oil

Sea salt and cracked black pepper

30ml anchovy dressing

20g crispy bacon bits

Parmesan, to grate over

Chives, finely chopped

Method:

1. Brush the baby gem halves with olive oil, season and grill cut-side down until nicely charred.

2. Drizzle anchovy dressing onto a plate, then place the grilled lettuce on top.

3. Scatter with crispy bacon and chives.

4. Finish with a generous grating of Parmesan and serve warm.

Chimichurri

Our final recipe is Gaucho’s signature take on chimichurri – this vibrant Argentine-inspired sauce is a BBQ essential. Spoon it over grilled steak, roasted veg, or even use it as a salad dressing.

Makes: 1 jar

Ingredients:

80g flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped

1 onion, roughly chopped

½ red pepper

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2 tsp aji molido (or mild chilli flakes)

2 tbsp dried oregano

400ml oil

1 tbsp sherry vinegar

Sea salt to taste

Method:

1. Blitz the parsley, onion, garlic, and red pepper in a food processor (or chop by hand).

2. Tip into a bowl and stir in the aji molido, oregano, oil, vinegar and salt.

3. Use immediately, or store in a sterilised jar in the fridge for up to a week.