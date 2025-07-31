Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Three foolproof BBQ side dishes that take less than 5 minutes to make

From Gaucho’s iconic grilled lettuce to a vibrant chimichurri and a heritage tomato salad that does all the heavy lifting, these are the fast, flavour-packed BBQ sides you’ll keep coming back to

Hannah Twiggs
Thursday 31 July 2025 01:00 EDT
Comments
At their peak, heritage tomatoes need almost nothing – just good seasoning, sharp herbs and a glug of olive oil
At their peak, heritage tomatoes need almost nothing – just good seasoning, sharp herbs and a glug of olive oil (Gaucho)

With Britain heading into another heatwave and BBQ season well underway, it’s time to stop thinking about what to throw on the grill and start paying attention to what goes with it. Because let’s be honest – it’s not the sausages you remember, it’s the tangy tomato salad, the punchy dressing, the grilled greens with just the right amount of char.

To help elevate your next garden feast, Anthony Ekizian, culinary director at Gaucho, has shared three of his ultimate summer sides – all big on flavour and ready in under five minutes. These are the sort of dishes that demand very little effort and give a lot back.

Heritage tomato salad

First off is Gaucho’s heritage tomato salad – simple and packed with flavour. At their peak, ripe tomatoes need very little, just good seasoning and a few extras.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

600g ripe heritage tomatoes (mixed colours and sizes)

½ small red onion, thinly sliced

Small handful each of mint, coriander and flat-leaf parsley

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp sherry vinegar

Flaky sea salt

Freshly cracked black pepper

Method:

1. Place the red onion slices in a bowl of iced water for 10 minutes to mellow their flavour, then drain and pat dry.

2. Slice the tomatoes and arrange them on a serving platter.

3. Roughly chop the herbs and scatter over the tomatoes.

4. Add the onion, drizzle with olive oil and vinegar and season well.

5. Leave for a few minutes before serving to allow the flavours to develop.

Chargrilled baby gem lettuce

Our second side is Gaucho’s iconic chargrilled baby gem lettuce – a long-standing favourite that’s been on the menu for donkeys. It’s quick and effortless to prepare yet bursting with flavour. Perfectly paired with punchy anchovy dressing and crisp bacon, throw it on the grill at the end for a simple, vibrant side that never disappoints.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 twin pack baby gem lettuce, halved lengthways

2ml olive oil

Sea salt and cracked black pepper

30ml anchovy dressing

20g crispy bacon bits

Parmesan, to grate over

Chives, finely chopped

Method:

1. Brush the baby gem halves with olive oil, season and grill cut-side down until nicely charred.

2. Drizzle anchovy dressing onto a plate, then place the grilled lettuce on top.

3. Scatter with crispy bacon and chives.

4. Finish with a generous grating of Parmesan and serve warm.

Chimichurri

Our final recipe is Gaucho’s signature take on chimichurri – this vibrant Argentine-inspired sauce is a BBQ essential. Spoon it over grilled steak, roasted veg, or even use it as a salad dressing.

Makes: 1 jar

Ingredients:

80g flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped

1 onion, roughly chopped

½ red pepper

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2 tsp aji molido (or mild chilli flakes)

2 tbsp dried oregano

400ml oil

1 tbsp sherry vinegar

Sea salt to taste

Method:

1. Blitz the parsley, onion, garlic, and red pepper in a food processor (or chop by hand).

2. Tip into a bowl and stir in the aji molido, oregano, oil, vinegar and salt.

3. Use immediately, or store in a sterilised jar in the fridge for up to a week.

