Cricket legend turned barbecue aficionado Matthew Hoggard knows a thing or two about cooking under pressure – and over hot coals. This summer, he’s swapped wickets for wings (well, thighs) to create two knockout recipes ideal for your next garden gathering.

Both are big on flavour, simple to prep, and designed with value in mind – proof that great grilling doesn’t have to break the bank. Think sticky soy-marinated chicken with a fresh mango salsa, or BBQ-glazed halloumi piled onto charred flatbreads. Each dish comes with a budget-friendly wine pairing to match, courtesy of Aussie winemaker Andrew Peace, whose bottles are widely available in Tesco.

Whether you’re feeding the crowd or just keen to up your barbecue game, these recipes are guaranteed to bowl over your guests.

BBQ glazed halloumi flatbreads with charred peppers and sweetcorn salsa

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

For the halloumi:

2 blocks halloumi (approx 450g)

Olive oil

For the finishing BBQ glaze:

2 tbsp tomato ketchup

1 tbsp honey or brown sugar

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce (veggie version or swap for soy)

1 tsp Dijon or yellow mustard

1 tbsp cider vinegar or lemon juice

For the flatbreads:

250g self-raising flour

150g natural yoghurt

1 tbsp oil, plus extra for brushing

Pinch of salt

For the salsa:

1 red pepper

1 yellow pepper

1 corn cob or tin sweetcorn

1 red onion

1 lime

Handful coriander (optional)

Method:

Prep the glaze:

1. Mix all glaze ingredients in a small bowl.

Grill the halloumi:

2. Slice halloumi into 1.5 cm-thick slabs. Pat dry and brush lightly with oil.

3. Grill over medium-high BBQ heat for 2-3 mins per side until golden and marked.

4. Once off the heat, brush both sides with the glaze.

Make the flatbreads:

5. Combine flour, yoghurt, oil, and salt into a dough. Divide, roll out, and grill 1-2 minutes each side until puffed and charred.

Make the charred salsa:

6. Grill whole peppers and corn until blackened. Peel, deseed, dice peppers; slice corn off cob.

7. Mix with finely diced red onion, lime juice, oil, and chopped coriander.

To serve:

8. Layer grilled halloumi on warm flatbreads, top with charred salsa, and drizzle with leftover glaze. Garnish with extra herbs or lime.

Wine match:

Andrew Peace Masterpeace Cabernet Sauvignon 2023/24, 13% ABV, £6.75

Fruity, rich, bold and generous with red berry, dark cherry, blackberry and blackcurrant flavours with mocha and subtle spices, the palate of the gorgeous Cab Sav is fruit-filled and complex with a silky-smooth finish.

Thickened soy ginger marinade chicken thighs with mango pomegranate chilli salsa

open image in gallery Sticky, punchy and perfectly charred, these marinated chicken thighs are everything you want from a barbecue – no fancy kit required ( Andrew Pearce )

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

For the chicken:

4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

Salt

For the marinade:

¼ cup soy sauce

2 tbsp fresh ginger, grated

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp honey or brown sugar

1 tbsp rice vinegar or lime juice

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp cornflour (cornstarch)

2 tbsp cold water

Optional: 1 small red chilli, finely chopped

For the salsa:

1 ripe mango, peeled and diced

½ cup pomegranate seeds

1 small red chilli, finely chopped (seeds removed for less heat, optional)

1 banana shallot, finely diced

Juice of 1 lime

Zest of ½ lime (optional, for extra zing)

Small handful of fresh coriander, finely chopped

Glug of olive oil (adds richness and helps bind the flavours)

Salt and cracked black pepper, to taste

Method:

Make the marinade:

1. In a small saucepan, combine soy sauce, ginger, garlic, honey (or sugar), vinegar, sesame oil and chilli if using.

2. In a separate small bowl, mix the cornflour with cold water to create a slurry.

3. Bring the marinade to a gentle simmer over medium heat.

4. Stir in the cornflour slurry and cook for 1-2 minutes, stirring constantly, until the marinade thickens to a glaze-like consistency.

5. Remove from heat and let cool slightly before using.

Cook the chicken:

6. Pat thighs dry and season with salt,

7. Place skin-side down over medium BBQ heat, crisping for 6-8 mins. This is done with the lid down and the air vents closed down so only a small amount of air can get in.

8. Cook until golden brown on the skin side and internal temp is 74C or juices run clear

9. Once off the grill, brush generously with the BBQ sauce. Let rest for five minutes.

Make the salsa:

10. Mix the mango, pomegranate seeds, chilli and finely diced shallot in a bowl.

11. Add lime juice, zest, olive oil and seasoning.

12. Fold in the chopped coriander gently.

13. Let it sit for 10-15 minutes (or chill for up to an hour) to allow flavours to develop – ideal to prep just before firing up the BBQ.

To serve:

14. Slice the chicken, spoon on salsa, and garnish with extra sauce or a dollop of yogurt. Serve with grilled lime wedges.

Wine match:

Andrew Pearce Masterpeace Chardonnay 2024, 12% ABV, £6.75

Rich and refreshing with tropical fruit and delicate citrus flavours, this sensational juicy Chardonnay will match grilled chicken and salads with its subtle lemon and lime zip. Vegan friendly.