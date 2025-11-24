Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If autumn has a defining flavour, it’s the low-level panic of remembering there’s nothing for dinner. Back-to-school season means back to the midweek juggle, and when the days get shorter, the last thing anyone wants is to start chopping onions at 7pm. Which is why batch cooking – the long-standing hero of busy households – suddenly starts to look very appealing. Cook once at the weekend; eat two, three, sometimes four times during the week. It’s the closest thing the home kitchen has to a cheat code.

As Ben Ebbrell of Sorted Food puts it, after a long day “nothing beats having a tasty and nutritious dinner ready to get home to” – and that’s something most of us can get behind. But batch cooking doesn’t have to mean joyless tubs of beige or endless reheated spag bol. This month’s Budget Bites is all about proving that make-ahead meals can still be colourful, clever and properly comforting.

Sorted’s new selection of recipes does exactly that: big trays of pizza-style meatballs that feel like a Friday night treat; slow-roast ratatouille that turns humble vegetables into something silky and French holiday-adjacent; and daals, stews and chillies that only get better after a night or two in the fridge. Everything is designed to stretch across several meals without stretching your budget – bulk ingredients, smart spicing and hands-off cooking that delivers six portions in around an hour.

Whether you’re feeding a family or just trying to stay one step ahead of the midweek slump, this is batch cooking with the volume turned up: practical, affordable and actually something to look forward to.

Veggie three bean chilli

open image in gallery A chilli built for busy weeks, getting deeper and richer every time you reheat it ( Sorted Food )

Serves: 6

Time: 50 minutes

Ingredients:

2 brown onions

6 cloves garlic

450g jarred roasted red pepper

4 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp ground cumin

1 tbsp smoked paprika

2 tsp ground coriander seed

2 tsp mild chilli powder

2 tsp dried oregano

3 tbsp tomato purée

800g tinned chopped tomatoes

1 vegetable stock cube

400g tinned black beans

400g tinned kidney beans

400g tinned pinto beans

30g fresh coriander

1 lime

Method:

1. Peel and finely chop 2 onions and 6 cloves of garlic. Drain 450g of roasted peppers from the jar, then finely chop.

2. Heat 4 tablespoons of olive oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat. Add the chopped onions and garlic with a pinch of salt. Cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and soft.

3. Stir in 1 tablespoon of ground cumin, 1 tablespoon of smoked paprika, 2 teaspoons of ground coriander, 2 teaspoons of chilli powder, and 2 teaspoons of dried oregano. Cook for 1 minute until fragrant, then add the chopped peppers and cook for another minute.

4. Add 3 tablespoons of tomato paste and cook for 4-5 minutes until dark and sticky. Pour in two 400g tins of chopped tomatoes and crumble in one vegetable stock cube. Stir well and bring to a simmer.

5. Tip in one 400g tin each of black beans, kidney beans, and pinto beans – there's no need to drain. Stir them into the chilli, then bring to a simmer, reduce the heat to low and cook, uncovered for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thickened.

6. Roughly chop 30g of fresh coriander and stir it through the chilli, along with the zest and juice of 1 lime. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.

7. Serve with rice, tortilla chips, or crusty bread. Top with extra coriander, avocado, or sour cream if desired.

Batch-cooking notes: Can be frozen for up to 3 months – freeze in portions for easy meals.

Tadka daal with spinach

open image in gallery A takeaway alternative that tastes even better after a night in the fridge ( Sorted Food )

Serves: 6

Time: 50 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tsp ground turmeric

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 red onion

6 cloves garlic

30g fresh ginger

2 green chillies

2 beef tomatoes

40g unsalted butter

1 tbsp cumin seeds

2 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp ground coriander seed

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp mild chilli powder

600g fresh spinach

1 lemon

Fresh coriander

Method:

1. Rinse 500g of red lentils under cold water until the water runs clear. Add them to a large saucepan with 1.2L of water, 1 teaspoon of turmeric and 1 teaspoon of salt. Bring to a boil, stir well, then reduce to a simmer. Cook for 12-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until soft and creamy.

2. Peel and finely chop 1 red onion, 6 cloves of garlic, and a 30g piece of ginger. Finely chop 2 green chillies. Dice 2 tomatoes.

3. Heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil and 40g of butter in a medium frying pan over a medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon of cumin seeds and 2 teaspoons of mustard seeds. Fry for 30 seconds until they start to pop – this will be your tadka!

4. Add the chopped onion and a pinch of salt. Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally until golden. Stir in the garlic, ginger, and green chillies. Cook for 2 minutes until fragrant.

5. Stir in 1 teaspoon of ground coriander, 1 teaspoon of ground cumin, 1 teaspoon of garam masala, and 1 teaspoon of chilli powder. Cook for 1 minute, then add the diced tomatoes. Cook for 5 minutes until softened.

6. Pour the tadka into the cooked lentils and stir well. Simmer for 5 minutes to allow the flavours to meld.

7. Stir 200g of spinach into the daal and allow to wilt before repeating with the remaining 400g of spinach – covering the pan with a lid will help this wilt faster. Cook for a further 6-8 minutes until the spinach has darkened. Squeeze in the juice of 1 lemon and taste for seasoning. Roughly chop 30g of coriander leaves.

8. Garnish with the fresh coriander and serve with rice or warm naan.

Batch-cooking notes: freeze in portions and defrost overnight before reheating. The entire dish can be made ahead and stored for 3-4 days in the fridge.

Slow-roast ratatouille

open image in gallery Proof that humble vegetables can deliver peak autumn comfort with almost no effort ( Sorted Food )

Serves: 6 portions

Time: 1¾ hours

Ingredients:

3 aubergines

3 courgettes (750g total)

3 red bell peppers (600g total)

2 large red onions

6 cloves garlic

10g fresh thyme

5g fresh rosemary

4 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp smoked paprika

800g tinned chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp tomato purée

2 tbsp red wine

30g fresh basil

Method:

1. Preheat the oven Preheat the oven to 170C.

2. Cut 3 aubergines, 3 courgettes and 3 red peppers into bite-sized chunks. Peel and slice 2 red onions into thick wedges. Peel 6 garlic cloves and crush them lightly with the flat side of a knife.

3. Pick and chop the leaves from 10g thyme and 5g of rosemary.

4. In a large deep roasting tray, toss the chopped vegetables and herbs with 4 tablespoons of olive oil, 2 teaspoons of dried oregano, 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika, and a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Mix well.

5. Pour over two 400g tins of chopped tomatoes, 2 tablespoons of tomato paste and 2 tablespoons of red wine. Stir to coat the vegetables, then spread the mix out in a single layer.

6. Cover the tray tightly with foil and roast in the oven for 40 minutes. Remove the foil and continue roasting for another 30-45 minutes, stirring halfway, until the vegetables are soft, the sauce is thick, and the edges are beginning to caramelise.

7. Remove the foil and continue roasting for another 30-45 minutes, until the vegetables are soft, the sauce is thick and the edges are beginning to caramelise. Remember to give it a stir halfway through!

8. Tear 30g of fresh basil. Stir most of the basil through the ratatouille once cooked, reserving a small handful for garnish. Spoon the ratatouille into bowls, scatter with the reserved basil, and drizzle with a little extra olive oil if you like.

Batch-cooking notes: can be made fully up to 3 days ahead and reheated gently. Freezes well – portion into airtight containers (lasts up to 3 months). Basil should always be added fresh when serving; don’t freeze with basil mixed in.

Pizza meatball traybake

open image in gallery All the joy of a Friday-night pizza, minus the price of actually ordering one ( Sorted Food )

Serves: 6 portions

Time: 50 minutes

Ingredients:

60g dried panko breadcrumbs

50ml milk

1 medium egg

1 brown onion

4 cloves garlic

30g fresh parsley

6 pork sausages

500g beef mince

140g diced pancetta

100g hard Italian cheese

450g jarred roasted red pepper

2 tbsp tomato purée

1 tbsp dried oregano

400g cherry tomatoes

2 tbsp olive oil

300g mozzarella ball(s)

30g fresh basil

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220C.

2. Add 60g of panko breadcrumbs, 50ml of milk, and 1 egg to a large mixing bowl. Stir together and leave to soak while you prep the rest.

3. Peel and finely dice 1 onion. Peel 4 cloves of garlic and finely grate them – keep 2 cloves aside.

4. Squeeze the meat from 6 sausages into an extra-large bowl and add the soaked breadcrumbs. Add 500g of beef mince, 140g of diced pancetta, the chopped onion, two of the grated garlic cloves, and the chopped parsley. Grate in 100g of hard Italian cheese, season generously with salt and pepper, then mix everything together thoroughly with your hands.

5. Drain and roughly chop 450g of jarred roasted red peppers. Tip them into a large roasting tray along with 400g of cherry tomatoes, the remaining 2 cloves of chopped garlic, 2 tablespoons of tomato paste, and 1 tablespoon of dried oregano. Drizzle over 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Toss everything together to coat.

6. Roll the mixture into 20-24 small meatballs and nestle into the sauce in the tray. Lightly oil your hands to prevent the meatball mix from sticking during shaping. Remember to wash your hands after handling raw meat!

7. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes until the meatballs are golden brown and nearly cooked through.

8. Tear 300g of mozzarella into shreds. Scatter over the mozzarella and then return to the oven for 10-12 minutes until the cheese is bubbling and the meatballs are fully cooked through.

9. Tear over 30g of basil, serve with garlic bread, pasta, rice, or just a leafy green salad on the side. These also make an amazing sandwich!

Batch-cooking note: Leftovers keep well in the fridge for 3 days or freeze beautifully. Meatballs can be rolled and refrigerated (uncooked) for up to 24 hours in advance.

Mushroom stronganoff

open image in gallery A silky, budget take on classic comfort food that feels far more indulgent than it is ( Sorted Food )

Serves: 6 portions

Time: 50 minutes

Ingredients:

4 tbsp olive oil

1kg chestnut mushrooms

2 brown onions

4 cloves garlic

2 tsp smoked paprika

2 tbsp tomato purée

187ml white wine

300ml sour cream

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 vegetable stock cube

30g fresh parsley

Method:

1. Boil the kettle

2. Thinly slice 1kg of mushrooms. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil to the hot frying pan. Add the mushrooms with a pinch of salt. Fry for 10-12 minutes until deep golden and no liquid remains in the pan. Use a wide frying pan or work in batches – overcrowding mushrooms will steam them instead of browning.

3. Once the mushrooms are ready, transfer them to a large bowl. Return the pan to a medium heat. Add the onions and garlic and 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Cook for 8-10 minutes until soft and starting to caramelise.

4. Add 2 teaspoons of smoked paprika and 2 tablespoons of tomato paste. Stir and cook for 1-2 minutes until darkened.

5. Add 187ml of white wine, bring to a boil, then simmer for 2 minutes.

6. Return the mushrooms to the pan. Stir in 300ml of sour cream, 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard and crumble in one vegetable stock cube. Tip in 200ml of water. Simmer gently for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened – the sauce should be silky, not too thick; if it reduces too much, loosen with a splash of water or stock.

7. Finely chop 30g of parsley, then get on with the washing up while you wait for the stroganoff to finish cooking.

8. Stir the parsley through the stroganoff. Serve over pasta or rice or turn into a pie with a sheet of puff pastry.

Batch-cooking note: Freezer-friendly: cool completely, portion, and freeze for up to 2 months. Best to stir through parsley fresh when serving. If freezing, swap sour cream for crème fraîche (more stable). Keeps in the fridge for up to 3 days, reheat gently (don’t boil or cream may split).

Moroccan chickpea and vegetable stew

open image in gallery A warming, spiced batch-cook that somehow tastes even sunnier on a grey weeknight ( Sorted Food )

Serves: 6

Time: 50 minutes

Ingredients:

2 brown onions

4 cloves garlic

20g fresh ginger

2 medium carrots

4 tbsp olive oil

2 red bell peppers

1 courgettes

100g dried apricots

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander seed

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp chilli flakes

1 tbsp harissa paste

2 tbsp tomato purée

800g tinned chopped tomatoes

1 vegetable stock cube

800g tinned chickpeas

1 lemon

30g fresh coriander

30g fresh parsley

Method:

1. Peel and finely chop 2 onions, 4 cloves of garlic, and 20g of ginger.

2. Peel and chop 2 carrots into bite-sized pieces.

3. Add the chopped onions, garlic, ginger and carrots with a pinch of salt. Cook for 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until softened.

4. Deseed and dice 2 red bell peppers. Chop 1 courgette into half-moons.

5. Roughly chop 100g of dried apricots.

6. Stir in 1 teaspoon of ground cumin, 1 teaspoon of ground coriander, 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika, 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon, ½ tsp of chilli flakes and 1 tablespoon of harissa paste. Cook for 1-2 minutes until fragrant.

7. Add 2 tablespoon of tomato paste and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the diced red peppers and cook for another 3-5 minutes until starting to soften.

8. Pour in two 400g tins of chopped tomatoes and crumble in 1 vegetable stock cube. Stir well and bring to a simmer.

9. Add two 400g tins of undrained chickpeas to the pan along with the chopped apricots. Simmer for 25-30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thickened. Stir in the courgette halfway through the simmering.

10. Finely grate in the zest of 1 lemon and stir it into the stew along with the juice. Roughly chop 30g of fresh coriander and 30g of parsley and stir half through the stew, reserving the rest for later. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.

11. Serve with couscous, rice, or crusty bread. Garnish with the remaining coriander and parsley and a drizzle of olive oil if desired.

Batch-cooking note: Reheat gently over low heat - add a splash of water if it thickens too much. Fully cooked stew keeps well in the fridge for 4 days and freezes for up to 3 months. The stew gets even better the next day – make ahead and store for packed lunches or meal prep.

In response to the rising cost of living, we have teamed up with Sorted