Once the holidays are over, it’s back to a busy daily routine for most. For many that’s juggling work, school runs, after school activities and more. Time is precious, which is why simple suppers that appeal to the whole family are a must.

To help with meal planning this autumn, Discover Great Veg has compiled some of its favourite meals using kale and spinach. All can be prepped in 20 minutes or less and pack a punch in terms of flavour and nutrients.

Who doesn’t love macoroni cheese but add in some kale and you’ve got a really tasty treat with our kale packed mac’n’cheese, that’s perfect for cooler evenings.

All things spice are increasingly popular – which is why our recipe for chicken and kale chilli is guaranteed to go down a storm – we serve ours with rice but we it can also be dished up on top of a jacket potato to ring the changes. For those who follow a plant-based diet, try this kale and chickpea dhanask – which can be prepared ahead and cooked in a slow cooker, ready for when everyone gets home.

For a really speedy supper the green kale pasta sauce is hard to beat – not just tasty but it contains 30 per cent of your RDA for folate. For the fish lovers creamy fish and sweetcorn pie with spinach mash will not disappoint – try it with your prawns or salmon or swap the spinach for cavolo nero. For veggies, the creamy spinach and potato bake and Mexican bean and spinach nacho crumbles are both tasty dinners, easy to make and full of nutrients.

Kale packed mac’n’cheese

open image in gallery Who doesn’t love macoroni cheese? But add in some kale and you’ve got a really tasty treat ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

250g bag kale, thick stalks removed

250g macaroni

1 leek, sliced

25g butter

25g plain flour

350ml semi skimmed milk

150g Cheddar cheese, grated

2 tsp English mustard

For a vegan option:

Swap butter for vegan butter, cheddar cheese for vegan cheese and cow’s milk for vegan alternative (almond or oat milk)

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C, gas mark 6.

2. Cook the kale in a large pan of boiling water for 3 minutes, remove with a slotted spoon and cool under cold water, squeeze out the excess liquid. Add the macaroni to the boiling water and cook for 9-10 minutes, adding the leek for the last 2 minutes. Drain well and return to the pan.

3. Meanwhile, melt the butter in a small pan, stir in the flour and cook for 1 minute. Off the heat gradually blend in the milk, then bring to the boil, stirring until thickened. Stir in 100g cheese and the mustard, season well.

4. Stir the sauce into the macaroni with the kale and transfer to an ovenproof serving dish, sprinkle with remaining cheese and bake for 25 minutes until golden.

Cooks tip: Try using any shaped pasta instead of macaroni. This is also a great way to use up odd bits of different cheeses in the fridge.

Chicken and kale chilli

open image in gallery All things spice are increasingly popular – which is why our recipe for chicken and kale chilli is guaranteed to go down a storm ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp oil

1 leek, sliced

1 clove garlic, chopped

2 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp ground cumin

500g minced chicken

2 tbsp tomato puree

400g can chopped tomatoes

400g can black beans, drained and rinsed

250g bag kale

1 ripe avocado, diced

Soured cream and cooked rice to serve

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the leek and garlic for 1 minute. Add the spices and then the minced chicken and fry until browned.

2. Add the tomato puree, chopped tomatoes along with ½ can of water and the beans. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, cook the kale in boiling water for 3-4 minutes, drain well then stir into the chilli. Season to taste.

4. Serve topped with avocado, a spoonful of soured cream on a bed of rice.

Cook’s tip: Try minced turkey or pork instead and serve on top of jacket potatoes.

Kale and chickpea dhansak

open image in gallery For those who follow a plant-based diet, try this kale and chickpea dhanask ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 red onion, sliced

350g potatoes, diced

1 aubergine, diced

1 tbsp medium curry powder

400g can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

200g red split lentils

800ml vegetable stock

250g bag kale, thick stalks removed

Plain vegan yoghurt alternative to serve

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the onion for 3 minutes, add the potatoes and aubergine and fry for a further 2-3 minutes.

2. Stir in the curry powder then stir in the chickpeas and lentils. Add the stock, bring to the boil and cook, covered for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Add the kale and cook for a further 5 minutes. Season to taste and serve with a little yoghurt alternative.

Cooks tip: To cook in a slow cooker, prepare the dhansak as above, add the hot stock and transfer to a slow cooker. Cook on LOW for 5 hours. Stir in the kale and cook for a further 1 hour.

Green kale pasta

open image in gallery For a really speedy supper the green kale pasta sauce is hard to beat ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

500g pasta

1 tbsp olive oil

280g kale

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

3 tbsp. water

90g grated parmesan

240ml vegetable stock

180g low fat cream cheese

Method:

1. Cook the pasta according to packet instructions.

2. Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan heat the oil over a medium heat. Add the kale and garlic and fry for about 1-2 minutes, until the leaves start to wilt a little then add the water and keep stirring for a further couple of minutes.

3. Transfer the kale and garlic to a food processor and blend for a few minutes then add the grated parmesan, vegetable stock and cream cheese. Blend at full speed until you have a bright green and creamy texture.

4. Stir this into your cooked pasta then warm through gently before serving.

Cook’s tip: This easy supper contains 30 per cent of your RDA for folate.

Creamy fish and sweetcorn pie with spinach mash

open image in gallery For the fish lovers creamy fish and sweetcorn pie with spinach mash will not disappoint ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

1kg waxy potatoes, scrubbed

3 tbsp butter

2 leeks, trimmed and sliced

60g plain flour

600ml semi-skimmed milk + 3 tbsp for mashing

50g mature cheddar, grated

2 salmon fillets, skinned and chopped into bitesized cubes

2 cod fillets, skin removed and chopped into bitesized cubes

165g can sweetcorn, drained

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp olive oil

260g bag spinach, chopped

Method:

1. Preheat your oven to 180C/gas 4.

2. Cook the potatoes in a large pan of water for 15 minutes, or until tender. Drain and allow to dry.

3. In the meantime, gently fry the leeks in the butter for 6-7 minutes until soft.

4. Now stir in the flour and mix with the leeks and cook for 1 minute.

5. Pour in the milk, whisking continuously until smooth and starts to thicken.

6. Add in the grated cheese and stir to combine for 2-3 minutes until melted in.

7. Season to taste.

8. Add the chopped salmon, cod, sweetcorn and mustard and stir well. Transfer to a high sided ovenproof dish (28 x 20 cm dish).

9. Transfer the potatoes to a large bowl, mash with 3 tbsp milk, then add the spinach, season to taste and mix well until combined.

10. Spoon the mash on top of the fish filling. Fork the top to smooth.

11. Bake for 30 minutes, or until golden and bubbling.

Cook’s tip: Add any fish you fancy – prawns, work well here. You can also swap the sweetcorn for peas and spinach for cavolo nero.

Creamy spinach and potato bake

open image in gallery For veggies, the creamy spinach and potato bake is a tasty dinner ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 8

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1.5kg floury potatoes, peeled and finely sliced

1½ tbsp butter

3 garlic cloves, sliced

3 tbsp plain flour

400ml milk

300ml vegetable stock

1 tbsp white miso

2 tbsp fresh thyme

200ml reduced fat crème fraîche

Pinch of nutmeg

260g bag of spinach

70g reduced fat cheddar cheese, grated

Method:

1. Pre heat your oven to 180C/gas mark 4.

2. Layer the potatoes in a medium high sided baking/casserole dish (28 x 22cm dish).

3. In a large frying pan, fry the garlic in the butter for 1- 2 minutes, then stir in the flour.

4. Slowly add the milk and stock, stirring continuously until it forms a smooth and thick sauce.

5. Now add the miso, thyme, crème fraiche, nutmeg, spinach and grated cheese. Stir to combine and simmer for a further minute or so until the cheese is melted, and the spinach wilted. Season to taste.

6. Pour the mixture over the top of the potatoes, making sure all the layers of potatoes are submerged in the liquid.

7. Bake, uncovered, for 1 hr or until tender when pierced through the middle with a knife, and the top is golden and bubbling.

Cooks tip: You can swap the spinach for cavolo nero. Great on its own or with some protein on the side (fish, chicken, etc).

Mexican bean spinach and nacho crumble

open image in gallery The Mexican bean and spinach nacho crumbles are easy to make and full of nutrients ( Discover Great Veg )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 red onion, chopped

1 tsp chilli powder and ground cumin

400g can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

400g can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1 corn on the cob, kerels removed

250g frozen diced butternut squash

400g can chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp tomato ketchup

260g bag spinach

100g tortilla chips, roughly crushed

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the onion for 3-4 minutes, add the spices and then add the beans, corn kernels and squash and fry for 1-2 minutes.

2. Stir in the tomatoes, with half a can of water and the ketchup. Bring to the boil, cover and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the spinach and stir until wilted. Transfer to a heatproof serving dish, sprinkle with crushed tortilla chips and grill for 1-2 minutes.

Cooks tip: To cook in a slow cooker, prepare as above, stir in the tomatoes, water and ketchup and bring to the boil. Transfer to the slow cooker and cook on LOW for 4 hours. Stir in the spinach and finish as above.