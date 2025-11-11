Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Autumn is the season for turning inward – for slow afternoons, low light and recipes that fill the house with warmth. It’s when squashes, roots and brassicas take centre stage, begging to be roasted, caramelised or pureed into something soothing.

And while we might grumble about the darker evenings, there’s real comfort in cooking that rewards patience – the kind that calls for a little salt, a little butter and the occasional indulgence of cream.

In this collection of recipes from Maldon Salt, autumn’s flavours get the treatment they deserve. A spiced pumpkin soup laced with ginger and chilli; a rustic galette of roasted squash and carrots in flaky pastry; and a simple sausage and apple traybake that turns into a complete Sunday supper with buttery mash.

Elsewhere, there’s the kind of side dishes that steal the show – honey-roasted beetroot, caramelised air fryer carrots and garlic salt potatoes that promise perfectly crisp edges every time.

But not everything here is savoury: dessert comes in the form of a salted pumpkin pie, its spiced custard brightened with a pinch of smoked sea salt, and a pistachio, rose and cardamom bundt cake that brings a little Middle Eastern flair to the season’s baking.

Whether you’re cooking for the weekend or just trying to stay cosy on a weeknight, these are recipes to savour slowly – proof that when the weather turns, the kitchen is the best place to be.

Spicy pumpkin soup

open image in gallery A bowlful of warmth with just the right kick – creamy pumpkin, ginger and chilli make for the perfect cold-weather cure ( Maldon Salt )

Serves: 4-6

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cook time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

For the soup:

3 tbsp olive oil

2 onions, finely chopped

2 sticks of celery, finely chopped

Chilli sea salt

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

Thumb of ginger, finely chopped

1 tbsp ground cumin

1 tbsp ground coriander

1kg pumpkin, peeled and cubed

1.25 litres chicken or veg stock

For topping:

3 tbsp olive oil

50g pumpkin seeds

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

Chilli sea salt

Greek yoghurt or sour cream, loosened with a little water if thick

Method:

1. Set a large, heavy-based pot over a medium heat. Add 3 tbsp olive oil and once warm, add the onions and celery. Season with a pinch of chilli sea salt and cook for 12-15 minutes over a medium heat until soft and lightly golden. Add the garlic, ginger, cumin, coriander and cubed pumpkin. Cook for a few minutes, stirring regularly, until fragrant, then pour in the stock.

2. Bring to a simmer and cook for 25-30 minutes until the pumpkin is very tender. Leave to cool a little, then transfer to a blender and blitz until smooth.

3. For the topping, set a small frying pan over a medium heat. Add the olive oil and pumpkin seeds and fry for a few minutes until the seeds begin to pop. Add the garlic and fry for a minute or two, stirring and keeping a close eye, until the garlic is lightly golden and fragrant. Remove from the heat and stir in a pinch of chilli sea salt.

4. To serve, ladle the soup into deep bowls, drizzle with yoghurt/sour cream and top with the seedy garlic mix.

Butternut squash ravioli

open image in gallery Silky homemade pasta stuffed with sweet squash and ricotta, finished with sage butter and toasted hazelnuts for a touch of indulgence ( Maldon Salt )

Serves: 2

Prep time: 25 minutes | Cook time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

300g butternut squash

3 large eggs

300g 00 pasta flour

50g ricotta

25g freshly grated nutmeg

1 tsp of nutmeg

10g unsalted butter

Handful of sage leaves

Sea salt flakes

20g toasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Place peeled, chopped butternut squash on a tray, drizzle with oil, cover with foil, and roast for 30 minutes until soft. Cool, then mash or puree. Mix with ricotta, parmesan, sea salt flakes, black pepper, and nutmeg.

2. For the pasta, tip the flour onto a work surface and make a well in the centre. Crack in the eggs, beat lightly, then gradually bring in the flour until combined. Knead for 5 mins until smooth, wrap in clingfilm, and chill for 30 mins.

3. Roll out the dough using a pasta machine (or rolling pin) into thin sheets. Place teaspoons of squash filling along one sheet, brush edges with water, then cover with another sheet. Press to seal, removing any air, and cut into ravioli.

4. Cook the ravioli in salted boiling water for 2-3 mins until they float.

5. Meanwhile, melt butter in a pan, add sage leaves and hazelnuts, and cook until golden. Lift ravioli into the butter, toss gently, and serve with parmesan.

Roasted autumn vegetable galette

open image in gallery A free-form tart that turns humble roots into a showstopper – crisp pastry, tangy creme fraiche and a hit of fresh herbs ( Maldon Salt )

Serves: 4-6

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cook time: 45-50 minutes

Ingredients:

For the pastry:

250g plain flour

1 tsp sea salt

125g cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

3 tbsp iced water

1 egg, beaten, for brushing

For the filling:

½ butternut squash, peeled and cut into 1-inch wedges

2 red onions, cut into 1-inch wedges

250g carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces

3 tbsp olive oil

200g crème fraîche

100g cheddar, grated

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

Small bunch of sage, finely chopped

Small bunch of oregano, leaves picked and finely chopped

Method:

1. For the pastry, mix the flour and sea salt in a bowl. Rub in the butter with your fingertips until it looks like breadcrumbs.

2. Drizzle over the vinegar and water, toss to combine, then bring together with your palm into a shaggy dough.

3. Shape into a disc, wrap in parchment, and chill for at least an hour while you make the filling.

4. Preheat the oven to 200C. Spread the squash, onions, and carrots on a large roasting tray (use two if needed). Drizzle with olive oil, season with Maldon Sea Salt and black pepper, and roast for 25 mins until golden. Cool slightly.

5. Mix the crème fraîche, cheddar, mustard, and herbs.

6. Roll the pastry to the thickness of a £1 coin (about 30cm) and place on a lined baking tray. Spread with the crème fraîche mixture, leaving a 2-inch border. Top with the roasted veg, then fold the edges over, overlapping slightly. Brush with beaten egg and bake for 45-50 mins, rotating after 30, until golden and crisp.

7. Rest for 10 mins before slicing and serving.

Sausage and autumn veg traybake

open image in gallery Proof that comfort food doesn’t have to take hours – golden gnocchi in a silky pumpkin sauce, topped with walnuts and fried sage ( Maldon Salt )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

6-8 chunky sausages

Approximately 300g butternut squash or pumpkin, scrubbed (or peeled if the skin seems very thick) and cut into 1-inch wedges

2 red onions, cut into thick wedges

1 large leek, cut into 2-inch chunks

2 apples, cut into quarters, cores removed

Small bunch of oregano

4 tbsp olive oil

Sea salt

200ml chicken or vegetable stock

For the mash:

1kg mixture of potatoes and parsnips, peeled and cut into chunks

75g butter

4 tbsp sour cream

Bunch of chives, finely sliced

Garlic sea salt

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C fan. Toss the sausages, squash wedges, onion wedges, leek chunks, apples, oregano and olive oil in your largest roasting tray. Season with sea salt and lay the sausages on top of the vegetables.

2. Roast for 25 minutes then remove from the oven and add the stock to the base of the tray. Return to the oven for a further 25 minutes until the sausages are well browned and cooked through.

3. Meanwhile, for the mash, put the potatoes and parsnips in a large pot of cold salted water. Bring to the boil and cook for 10-15 minutes until the potatoes and parsnips fall off an inserted fork. Drain and leave to steam dry in the colander for a few minutes then return to the pot and mash with the butter. Once at your preferred consistency, stir in the sour cream and season to taste with garlic sea salt and black pepper.

4. Scatter the chives over the mash and serve the sausages and vegetables straight from the tray.

Air fryer pumpkin gnocchi with crispy sage

open image in gallery Crisp, golden perfection – the ultimate side that no autumn roast should be without ( Maldon Salt )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

1 small pumpkin (approx 500g)

1 whole garlic bulb

1 white onion, cut into wedges

Garlic sea salt

Cracked black pepper

Olive oil for frying

75g walnuts

20 sage leaves

500g gnocchi

30g parmesan, finely grated, plus extra to serve

Method:

1. Preheat the air fryer to 180C. Peel and dice the pumpkin into 2cm chunks. then add the pumpkin and onion wedges with olive oil, garlic sea salt, and pepper. Cut a garlic bulb in half, wrap in foil, and add it to the tray. Roast for 15-20 mins until soft and golden. Squeeze out the roasted garlic once cool.

2. Fry sage leaves in a little oil until crisp, then set aside. Toast walnuts in the air fryer for 5 mins and roughly chop.

3. Cook the gnocchi in salted water, reserving a mug of cooking water. Blend the pumpkin, onion, and garlic with parmesan, seasoning, and a splash of cooking water until smooth.

4. Toss the gnocchi in the sauce, adding more water if needed for a glossy consistency. Serve topped with walnuts, crispy sage, and extra parmesan.

Garlic roast potatoes

open image in gallery Earthy, sweet and sticky with honey, these jewel-toned beets are autumn on a plate ( Maldon Salt )

Serves: 4-6

Prep time: 5-10 minutes | Cook time: 35 minutes (oven), 25-35 minutes (air fryer)

Ingredients:

1kg potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks

4 tbsp olive oil

Garlic sea salt

1 bulb of garlic, halved

A few sprigs of rosemary, leaves picked

3 bay leaves, optional

Method:

1. Put the potatoes in a large pot of salted water, bring up to a boil then reduce to a lively simmer for 5 minutes. Drain and leave to steam dry in the colander.

2. Preheat the air fryer/oven to 190C fan.

3. If using the oven, drizzle the oil in your largest roasting tray and put it in the oven for 10 minutes for the oil to heat up. Once hot, carefully add the potatoes, gently toss and season with a good pinch of garlic sea salt. Roast for 20 minutes then add the garlic and herbs to the tray, toss gently, and return to the oven for a further 10-15 minutes until golden and crisp.

4. If using the air fryer, toss the potatoes with the oil and a good pinch of garlic sea salt. Tip into the bottom of the air fryer and cook for 25 minutes before adding the garlic and herbs, tossing gently, and returning to the air fryer for a further 10-20 minutes until golden and crisp.

Honey roast beetroot

open image in gallery Tender, glossy and ready in minutes – an easy upgrade for your midweek veg ( Maldon Salt )

Serves: 4-6

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 45-55 minutes

Ingredients:

450g beetroot, scrubbed clean

Small bunch of thyme

3 tbsp red wine vinegar

4 tbsp olive oil

Sea salt

2 tbsp runny honey, plus extra for serving

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C fan.

2. Put the whole beetroots and thyme on a baking tray. Drizzle over 2 tbsp vinegar and 2 tbsp olive oil. Season with sea salt. Cover the tray with a layer of parchment paper, followed by a layer of foil. Tuck the foil round the edges of the tray to create a sealed environment for the beetroot to steam.

3. Roast for 30-45 minutes, depending on the size of the beetroots, until tender (check by inserting a knife, it should go in easily).

4. Once the beetroot is just cool enough to handle, cut into wedges and return to the tray with all the roasting juices. Add the remaining 2 tbsp olive oil and drizzle over the honey. Toss gently to coat and return to the oven for 20 minutes until caramelised. Drizzle over the remaining vinegar and extra honey to serve.

Caramelised air fryer carrots

open image in gallery Layers of soft potato and rich cream bubbling under a golden crust – unapologetically decadent ( Maldon Salt )

Serves: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

400g baby carrots

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp honey

Pinch of sea salt flakes

Cracked black pepper

A few sprigs of thyme, leaves picked

Method:

1. Make sure the carrots are scrubbed clean and preheat the air fryer to 200C. There is no need to peel the carrots or remove the tops.

2. Place the carrots into the basket and drizzle with olive oil and honey, then place them into the air fryer for 15 minutes until they are tender and starting to caramelise on the outside.

3. Remove from the air fryer and transfer to a serving platter. Season with sea salt and cracked black pepper to taste and then scatter over a few thyme leaves before serving.

Potato gratin with garlic salt

Serves: 6

Prep time: 25 minutes | Cook time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Ingredients:

50g unsalted butter

1.5kg Maris Piper potatoes

3 garlic cloves, crushed

800ml double cream

A few sprigs of thyme, leaves removed

A pinch of garlic sea salt

Cracked black pepper

A little parmesan, optional

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 160C fan. Butter a large shallow dish, then thinly slice the potatoes (skin on or peeled) and arrange in a spiral pattern.

2. In a pan, gently heat the double cream with crushed garlic, thyme, garlic sea salt, and black pepper until just scalding. Pour over the potatoes, then top with grated parmesan.

3. Cover with foil and bake for 1 hr 30 mins until tender. Remove foil and bake for 10-15 mins more until golden and bubbling. Serve hot as a rich, comforting side.

Salted pumpkin pie

open image in gallery A classic with a twist – the warmth of spice meets a whisper of smoked sea salt for the ultimate autumn dessert ( Maldon Salt )

Makes: one 23cm pie

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 35-40 minutes

Ingredients:

320g short-crust pastry, homemade or shop-bought

1x 425g tin of pumpkin puree

150g light brown sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

Thumb of ginger, finely grated

⅓ nutmeg kernel, finely grated

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tsp smoked sea salt

3 eggs, beaten

175ml double cream

Softly whipped cream, to serve

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 170C fan.

2. Roll the pastry to the thickness of a pound coin and drape into a 23cm fluted tart tin. Gently prick the base all over with a fork.

3. Cover the pastry with parchment paper and fill the tin with baking beans. Place the tin on a baking tray (this will make getting the tin in and out of the oven easier).

4. Bake for 20 minutes then remove the baking beans and parchment paper and return to the oven for 10 minutes until the pastry is dry to the touch and very lightly golden.

5. For the filling, mix the pumpkin puree, sugar, spices and smoked sea salt. Add the eggs and whisk until incorporated then whisk in the cream.

6. Pour the filling into the blind baked pastry and bake for 35-40 minutes until the filling is set. Leave to cool completely at room temperature then chill until ready to serve.

7. Serve with softly whipped cream and an extra sprinkle of smoked sea salt.

Pistachio, rose and cardamom bundt cake

open image in gallery Fragrant, nutty and beautifully floral, this is a bake that brings a touch of sunshine to the darker months ( Maldon Salt )

Makes: one 24cm bundt cake

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 35-45 minutes

Ingredients:

100g plain flour, plus extra for dusting the tin

150g ground almonds

100g ground pistachios (to make simply blitz 100g pistachios to a fine crumb in a food processor)

1 tsp baking powder

10 cardamom pods, seeds removed and ground

Pinch of sea salt

200g unsalted butter, room temperature, plus extra for greasing

200g (golden) caster sugar

4 eggs

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 tsp rosewater

For the icing and decoration:

150g icing sugar

Juice of 1 lemon

A few drops of rosewater

2-3 tbsp cold water

50g pistachios, finely chopped

1 tbsp edible dried rose petals, optional

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 160C fan. Butter a bundt tin thoroughly, dust with flour, and tap out the excess.

2. In a bowl, mix the flour, ground almonds, pistachios, baking powder, cardamom, and sea salt.

3. Cream the butter and sugar with a mixer until pale and fluffy (about 5 mins). Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the lemon zest, juice, and rosewater.

4. Fold in the dry ingredients and spoon into the tin. Bake for 35-45 mins until golden and a skewer comes out clean. Cool briefly, then turn out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

5. For the icing, whisk icing sugar with lemon juice and rosewater, adding a little cold water until thick but pourable.

6. Drizzle over the cooled cake and finish with pistachios and rose petals.