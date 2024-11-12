The secret air fryer roast potato recipe to make Christmas easier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

It’s often the first thing you go for on the Christmas dinner table. We can all agree crispy roast potatoes are an essential.

And there is one piece of kitchen equipment that is essential to achieving the ultimate crunch – the air fryer.

To help the nation reach potato perfection, Philips’ air fryer chef Martin Senders has revealed the three steps all home cooks must follow.

Secret for the perfect air fryer roast potatoes

Dry your potatoes

After chopping or soaking your potatoes, make sure to give them a quick pat with some dry kitchen roll or paper towels, to get them as dry as possible.

From drying to avoiding overcrowding, these tips will produce the perfect roast potato without ever switching on the oven ( Getty )

This helps to remove moisture, paving the way for an extra crispy roastie with that heavenly fluffy inside, as overly wet potatoes won’t crisp up well.

Ensure you coat them with an oil

Whilst one of the many benefits of air fryers is that they use less oil than traditional cooking methods, ensuring your potatoes are evenly covered in an oil of your choice, for example olive oil, is crucial to achieving that perfect crisp.

Spray or drizzle – it’s up to you.

Watch out for overcrowding

If you’re consistently stumped with why your potatoes aren’t crisping up, there’s a good chance that you’re overfilling your air fryer.

There’s a reason people say “less is more”. Overfilling your air fryer can stop the air from circulating properly and can cause the potatoes to cook unevenly.

Make sure to give each potato ample space to ensure the perfect crispiness. If you’re cooking a big portion, cooking your chips in batches is an easy way to avoid the over-crowding.

Best air fryer roast potato recipes

Potato cubes

These simple but delicious potato cubes are quick and easy, making them a great option if you have a smaller air fryer.

Prep time: 15 min | Passive time: 30 min | Cooking time: 20 min

Ingredients:

800g of potatoes, floury

1 tbsp of olive oil

½ tsp of salt

Method:

1. Peel and wash the potatoes and cut them into 2cm cubes.

2. Soak the cubes in water for at least 30 minutes, then drain and pat them dry with a kitchen towel.

3. Brush or spray them with olive oil.

4. Arrange the potato cubes in an even layer in the basket and slide the basket into the air fryer.

5. Cook in the air fryer for 20 mins at 180C.

6. Shake twice during cooking.

7. Once baked, carefully remove the potato cubes from the device, sprinkle them with salt and serve.

Parmesan potatoes

This delicious recipe transforms ordinary potatoes into irresistibly cheesy golden bites.

Prep time: 15 mins | Cooking times: 25 mins

Ingredients:

300g baby potatoes

2 tablespoons of melted butter

40g parmesan

2 pinches of garlic powder

Method:

1. Wash the potatoes thoroughly. Halve them lengthwise and score the middle in a crosshatched pattern.

2. Combine the melted butter, grated parmesan, and garlic powder – season with salt to taste.

3. Spread the mixture evenly on the bottom of the baking accessory and arrange the potatoes, cut side down, on top of the parmesan mixture. If you cannot fit all in one layer, bake in batches.

4. Place the baking accessory in the basket and slide it into the Airfryer for 20 mins at 180C.

5. Carefully flip the potatoes so the cut side is now facing up.

6. Place back in the air fryer for another 5 mins at 180C.

7. Remove from the device and serve.

Crispy roasted potatoes with thyme

Add a touch of extra flavour to your roast dinners this year with these herby roast potatoes.

Prep time: 15 mins | Cooking time: 25 mins

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1kg of Franceline potatoes

1 teaspoon of thyme, fresh

1 teaspoon of rosemary, fresh

4 tablespoons of olive oil

3 garlic cloves

1 pinch of pepper

1 pinch of Himalayan salt

Method:

1. Slice the potatoes into very thin slices but keep the potato in the shape of a potato.

2. Chop the thyme and rosemary very finely and mix with the olive oil and crushed, finely chopped garlic.

3. Brush the oil and herbs over the potatoes and sprinkle them generously with pepper and Himalayan salt.

4. Place the potatoes in the basket and slide the basket into the air fyer. Bake them for 25 mins at 180C.

5. Shake several times in between.