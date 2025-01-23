If you’re getting to the end of Veganuary and running out of ideas, these recipes are here to show you how exciting plant-based eating can be this month and for the rest of the year. Forget the tired clichés about vegan food being bland or restrictive – this collection is packed with bold flavours, hearty textures and creative twists that will transform the way you think about cooking without meat or dairy.

From silky beetroot spaghetti, Moroccan-inspired traybakes and smoky tofu stir-fries to indulgent mango cheesecakes, these dishes celebrate the variety and richness of plant-based ingredients. Whether you’re looking for midweek staples, dishes to impress friends or comforting favourites reimagined, there’s something here to suit every craving.

These recipes don’t just taste good – they’re designed to make vegan cooking feel effortless too. Many are quick to prepare, easily adaptable and use ingredients you’ll find in most supermarkets. You’ll discover how everyday vegetables, grains, nuts and pulses can be turned into something truly spectacular, without needing to rely on processed substitutes or fancy equipment.

So, whether you’ve been testing the waters with Veganuary, or are a comitted vegan in need of fresh ideas, this is your invitation to dive in and discover just how satisfying plant-based food can be.

Walnut, rosemary and feta rolls

A great way to get your kids (or yourself) to eat more plant-based dishes, these savoury rolls are perfect for lunchboxes, picnics, to go with salads, or just as a snack.

If you can’t find vegan feta, just use any vegan cheese.

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

125g walnuts

1 tbsp olive oil

1 small leek, cleaned and finely sliced

½ red pepper, deseeded and finely diced

1 garlic clove, peeled and minced or grated

1 sprig of fresh rosemary, finely chopped (or ½ tsp dried rosemary)

1 tbsp tomato puree

100g vegan feta cheese, broken into small pieces

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 sheet of ready-rolled vegan puff pastry

1 tbsp plant milk

2 tbsp sesame seeds (optional)

Method:

1. Heat the oven to 200C fan/425F/gas Mark 7.

2. Toast the walnuts by frying them in a dry pan over a medium-high heat, turning them over, until they are golden (about five minutes). When cool enough to handle, break them into small pieces.

3. Heat the olive oil in a pan and fry the leek, red pepper and garlic until soft – for about five minutes.

4. Add the walnuts, and stir in the rosemary, tomato puree and feta. Season to taste. Let it cool completely, as it will be easier to shape the rolls and they will hold together better.

5. Cut your pastry sheet into three large rectangles and mould the filling into a sausage shape down the middle of each. Press the filling together as you bring up the sides of the pastry to meet. Press the pastry edges together, then turn each roll over and cut them in half or into smaller pieces if you prefer, pushing any spilled stuffing back inside.

6. Brush each piece with a little plant milk and sprinkle sesame seeds on top (if using).

7. Line a baking sheet with baking parchment and place the rolls on it, with the join facing downwards. Cook for 20-25 minutes, until golden brown.

8. Remove from the oven and allow to cool before eating.

‘The Official Veganuary Cookbook’ by Veganuary (Harper Collins, £22).

Vegan ramen

If you like big flavours in a hearty bowl, this ramen is going to be right up your street.

This recipe is for a nourishing, nutrient-packed meal, and is easily adaptable, so you can use whatever veg you may have in your fridge.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 large onion, peeled and diced

2 tbsp sunflower oil

2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced or grated

4cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled and grated

25g dried shiitake mushrooms

1l vegetable stock

2 tbsp miso paste

3 tbsp soy sauce

200g ramen or rice noodles

250g smoked, marinated or flavoured tofu, diced

1 head of pak choi, quartered

2 carrots, cut into julienne strips (like matchsticks)

2 tbsp sesame oil

Toppings (choose any/all):

50g beansprouts, washed

1 sheet of nori, crumbled

A handful of fresh coriander, chopped

2 spring onions, finely sliced

1 tsp chilli flakes

Method:

1. To make the broth, fry the onion in the oil until softened, then add the garlic and ginger and cook for another two to three minutes, stirring to prevent sticking.

2. Add the mushrooms, stock, miso and soy sauce, and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook, covered, for 15 minutes, to allow the flavours to come through.

3. Strain the liquid into a clean pan, retaining the mushrooms, but discarding the onions, garlic and ginger pulp. Slice the mushrooms and set aside.

4. Cook the noodles as per the packet instructions and add to the broth.

5. Add the mushrooms, tofu, pak choi and carrots, then bring back to the boil and simmer for another two to three minutes. Stir in the sesame oil.

6. Serve topped with beansprouts, nori, fresh coriander, spring onions and/or chilli flakes.

‘The Official Veganuary Cookbook’ by Veganuary (Harper Collins, £22).

Peanut butter breakfast sundae

For stress-free mornings, homemade granola is a great idea.

This granola will keep for two to three weeks in an airtight container, and you can refreeze the banana ice cream, so make the components ahead of time. It’s also fine to use shop-bought granola, of course.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

For the granola:

65g oats

55g mixed nut pieces

½ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp salt

85g peanut butter

1 tbsp black treacle

1 tbsp agave syrup

1½ tbsp coconut oil (or vegetable oil)

1 tsp vanilla extract

For the banana ice cream:

2 bananas, peeled, chopped and frozen overnight

50g blueberries, plus another 100g to top the sundaes, washed

¼ tsp vanilla extract

A little almond or coconut milk

To serve (optimal):

Toasted chopped hazelnuts

A drizzle of agave syrup

Method:

1. Make the granola first. Heat the oven to 160C fan/350F/gas Mark 4.

2. In a bowl, mix together the oats, nuts, cinnamon and salt.

3. In a saucepan, combine the peanut butter, black treacle, agave syrup, coconut oil and vanilla extract. Warm it on the hob to ensure the ingredients soften and mix fully together.

4. Pour the peanut butter mixture into the oat mixture and stir until fully combined.

5. Line a baking tray with baking parchment and spread the mixture out on it. Bake for 18-20 minutes, stirring halfway through.

6. Remove from the oven and set aside to allow it to crisp up as it cools completely.

7. Now, blitz the frozen bananas with 50g of the blueberries and the vanilla extract until smooth, adding just enough milk to help it break down and form a smooth soft-serve mixture.

8. Assemble your sundae by layering the granola and banana ice cream. Top with the remaining blueberries and the hazelnuts, plus a drizzle of agave syrup if you would like a little more sweetness.

‘The Official Veganuary Cookbook’ by Veganuary (Harper Collins, £22).

Creamy beetroot and walnut spaghetti

This bright pink spaghetti is a real winner.

The mix of walnuts, pine nuts and white beans gives it a lovely texture, the coconut milk makes it beautifully creamy. The beets bring the colour, and the garlic and parsley really add to the flavour. The result is sweet and mild, almost like a korma sauce.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

100g walnuts

50g pine nuts

300g cooked beetroot, drained, peeled and roughly chopped

25g flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped

3 tbsp olive oil

1 red onion, finely sliced

1 garlic clove, finely sliced

1 × 400g tin of small white beans (cannellini or haricot), drained

200ml tinned coconut milk, shaken well to disperse the cream

Lemon juice, to taste

4 servings of spaghetti or other long pasta (75g per person)

Sea salt and black pepper

Method:

1. Toast the walnuts and pine nuts in a dry frying pan over a high heat until the pine nuts are golden, then transfer to a food processor along with the beetroot, parsley, two tablespoons of the olive oil and a good pinch of salt. Blitz until you have a thick puree.

2. Heat the remaining tablespoon of olive oil in a large casserole and fry the onion for five to seven minutes, until soft. Stir in the garlic and fry for another minute.

3. Transfer the beetroot puree to the pan along with the beans and coconut milk and mix everything together. Bring to the boil and simmer for a couple of minutes to heat everything through.

4. Check the seasoning then stir in lemon juice to taste.

5. Cook the spaghetti according to the instructions on the pack, then drain well and return to the pan.

6. Stir the sauce through the pasta and serve immediately.

‘How To Go Plant-Based: A Definitive Guide For You And Your Family’ by Ella Mills (Yellow Kite, £26).

Cauliflower and cashew pilaf tray bake

The ginger, garlic, bay leaves and spices give this cauliflower and cashew pilaf loads of depth, with a nice pop of colour from the green beans.

To vary this, you can swap the cauliflower for squash or sweet potato – just peel and chop into bite-sized pieces and add it in the same way.

If you’re cooking for very young children, omit the cashews from the roasting tin and sprinkle over the adults’ portions when serving.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 onion, finely sliced

1 cauliflower, tough outer leaves discarded, cut into florets

1 thumb-sized piece of ginger, peeled and finely grated

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1½ tbsp coconut oil, melted

1 cinnamon stick

2 bay leaves

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp turmeric

1 tsp ground coriander

50g cashews, roughly chopped

40g sultanas

250g white basmati rice, rinsed and drained

200g green beans, trimmed and cut into 4-5cm lengths

500ml hot vegetable stock

1 lemon, halved

Small handful of coriander, roughly chopped

Harissa, to serve (optional)

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C fan.

2. Put the onion, cauliflower, ginger and garlic into a large roasting tin. Add the coconut oil, cinnamon, bay leaves, cumin, turmeric, coriander and cashews. Mix everything until well combined and spread out in a single, even layer.

3. Place the tray in the oven and bake for 10 minutes, until the onion and cauliflower have taken on a little colour.

4. Take the tray out and add the sultanas, rice and green beans. Stir them through the veg, then spread everything out in an even layer. Pour over the hot stock.

5. Cover the tray with foil and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the cauliflower and rice are tender. Season and add a squeeze of lemon juice to taste, then serve with a generous sprinkling of coriander, and a drizzle of harissa, if you like.

‘How To Go Plant-Based: A Definitive Guide For You And Your Family’ by Ella Mills (Yellow Kite, £26).

Banana and olive oil loaf

I make this recipe all the time for the girls, it’s brilliant and they absolutely love it.

It’s soft and spongy and the prunes or dates make the loaf lovely and sweet – you really don’t miss sugar at all. It’s perfect on its own, but equally delicious as a pudding with coconut yoghurt.

Makes: 1 loaf

Ingredients:

200g self-raising flour, sifted

1 tsp baking powder

3 very ripe bananas, mashed

4 tbsp coconut yoghurt

75ml olive oil, plus extra for greasing

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

100g prunes or medjool dates, chopped

1 tbsp ground flaxseed

75g sultanas or raisins

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 160C fan.

2. Grease a 900g loaf tin and line with baking parchment.

3. In a large bowl, mix together the flour and baking powder.

4. In a separate bowl, mix together the banana, coconut yoghurt, olive oil, vanilla, prunes and flaxseed. Stir in the sultanas.

5. Add the banana mixture to the flour and mix well – it will seem dry at first but it will come together.

6. Pour the mixture into the loaf tin, level out the top and bake for 50-60 minutes, until risen and golden. Test with a skewer – if it comes out clean the loaf is ready.

7. Leave to cool in the tin for 15 minutes before turning out.

‘How To Go Plant-Based: A Definitive Guide For You And Your Family’ by Ella Mills (Yellow Kite, £26).

Vegan sausage rolls

A wholesome and satisfying filling, with plenty of veg and protein. We blanch and squeeze the spinach so that it doesn’t add water to the mix. You should be able to mould the filling easily, without it being too loose or too stiff; if needed, you can use oats to adjust the consistency. Feel free to play around with adding different nuts, herbs or dried fruit to make the filling your own, as long as you keep the basic ratios roughly the same.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 25 mins

Cook’s notes: You can make the filling a day in advance if you like. It needs to be properly chilled before use, as a hot mix would soften the pastry and make it difficult to shape and cut.

Ingredients:

1 red onion, finely chopped

2 celery stalks, finely diced

1 large carrot, finely diced

200g mushrooms, finely chopped or grated

150g spinach

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

2 tbsp soy or tamari sauce

1 tbsp miso paste

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp freshly chopped thyme leaves

50g hazelnuts, toasted and roughly chopped

Tin of cooked dark or puy lentils – about 250g once drained

Handful of porridge oats, if needed

300g vegan puff pastry, rolled into a large rectangle

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Warm 1 tablespoon of oil in a saucepan. Add the onion, celery, carrot, mushrooms and a pinch of salt. Fry gently for 15 minutes, until they’re soft and most of the moisture has been driven away.

2. Meanwhile, boil a kettle and thoroughly wash the spinach. Place it in a heatproof bowl and pour over enough boiling water to cover. Leave it for a minute or so until it has just wilted. Drain and cover in cold water to stop the cooking process. Drain the spinach again and use your hands to squeeze out as much water as you can. Roughly chop.

3. Add the garlic, soy, miso, vinegar and thyme to the pan of veg and let them cook out for a couple of minutes. Remove from the heat and add the hazelnuts, drained lentils and chopped spinach. Mix firmly to break up the lentils. Taste and tweak the seasoning with a little more salt if you think it needs it. If the mix seems a bit too wet, you can add some oats to firm it up. Leave it to cool completely.

4. Once the mix has cooled, preheat your oven to 200C/Gas 6. Lay your pastry out on a work surface, and form the filling into a long, even sausage shape down the centre. Bring both edges of the pastry up and over to make a classic sausage roll shape, wetting the edge where they overlap to help join them together. Now, flip it over so that the join is on the bottom.

5. Use a sharp knife to cut it into 8-10 individual sausage rolls and place them on a baking tray. Brush each one lightly with some olive oil and lightly score the tops. Bake for about 25 minutes, or until golden and risen. Eat hot, or cool on a rack and store in the fridge until needed.

Recipe from www.riverford.co.uk

Autumnal slaw

At a time of year when we have hearty brassicas and root veg in the fields, we’ve merged them into this dark, hibernal take on a standard slaw. Gone is the mayo, in favour of a sharp, mustardy dressing, with some allspice to give a slightly Scandi feel. The nuts, seeds, and fruit add texture as well as taste.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 20 min

Cook’s notes: If all the slicing, peeling and shredding feels too time-consuming, you can grate the beetroot, parsnip and apple instead. It will change the look but not the taste. This slaw is best eaten straight away, as the dressing will soften the veg over time. If preparing ahead, keep the dressing and veg separate until just before serving. If you want to be thrifty, you can save the kale stalks and use them to make a pesto. See our website for the recipe.

Ingredients:

200g kale or cabbage (savoy, January king and red cabbage all work well)

1 red onion

2 celery sticks

1 beetroot

1 apple

1 parsnip

50g walnuts

25g dried cranberries

10g parsley

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

½ tsp ground allspice

2 tbsp pumpkin seeds

Method:

1. Strip the kale leaves away from the stalks and tear them into bitesize pieces. If using cabbage, shred it very finely. Throw them into a mixing bowl and add a pinch of salt. Use clean hands to massage and scrunch the salt into the leaves for a couple of minutes – this helps to soften and tenderise them. Remove from the bowl and set to one side.

2. Peel and finely slice the red onion; if it’s much bigger than a golf ball, you’ll only need to use half. Thinly slice the celery at an angle.

3. Peel the beetroot, cut into thin slices, and then shred it into fine matchsticks. Core then slice and matchstick the apple too, skin and all. Use a peeler to pull the parsnip into long, thin ribbons; if you want a bit more refinement, you can shred those into finer strips.

4. Coarsely chop the walnuts and cranberries. Pick the parsley leaves away from the stalks and finely chop them.

5. To make the dressing, add the vinegar and mustard to the mixing bowl with a pinch of salt, and whisk together. Slowly add 3 tbsp of olive oil, whisking as you go until you have a thick, emulsified dressing.

6. Now, throw everything into the mixing bowl along with the allspice and pumpkin seeds. Mix well, taste, and tweak the seasoning to your liking.

Recipe from www.riverford.co.uk

Chinese oyster mushroom plum pancakes

Chinese duck pancakes are an absolute crowdpleaser, but you won’t miss the meat in this vegan mushroom version; it’s full of flavour and has an amazing texture just like pulled meat. Oyster mushrooms are by far the best choice of mushrooms for this recipe, as they can be easily shredded and retain the texture when cooked.

Serves: 3

Prep time: 20 min | Cook time: 35 min

Cook’s notes: We’ve provided a recipe to make your own pancakes, but you can always buy some if you want to save time.

Ingredients:

For the mushroom filling:

700g king oyster mushrooms

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tbsp soy sauce

½ tsp Chinese 5 spice

1 thumb ginger, grated

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tsp toasted sesame seeds

For the pancakes:

150g plain white flour

Sea salt

125ml boiling water

To serve:

¼ cucumber, cut into thin matchsticks

1 carrot, cut into thin matchsticks

1 spring onion, cut into thin matchsticks

Plum sauce

Method:

For the mushrooms:

1. Preheat oven to 160C/gas 3. With a fork or your fingers, shred the mushrooms into thin strands. Start by peeling away a little bit from the top and pull it all the way down the length of the mushroom.

2. In a bowl, mix the shredded mushrooms with the sesame oil, soy sauce and the 5 spice. Spread out on a baking tray and cook for 30 minutes. After 20 minutes, take them out, give them a stir and return to the oven. They are ready when they have browned and are starting to go crispy at the edges. While they cook, prepare your pancakes and garnishes.

3. In a wok or large frying pan, heat up a glug of vegetable oil. Add the ginger and garlic and stir fry for 30 seconds. Add the mushrooms and sesame seeds and stir fry for a couple of minutes. Serve straight away whilst hot.

For the pancakes:

4. In a mixing bowl, mix the flour with a good pinch of salt. Add the boiling water and stir it in with a spoon. When cool enough to handle, knead into a dough; add more flour if too sticky. It wants to be just dry enough to be rollable. Roll out into a long sausage and divide into 10 balls.

5. Roll each ball out into a thin disc shape, about 15cm in diameter. Brush the top with a little sesame oil and then place another pancake on top to stick them together.

6. Heat a little oil in a frying pan. Once the pan and oil is hot, fry the pancakes in their pairs for roughly 40 seconds each side. Remove from pan and then peel the pancakes apart; the outside will be browned and crispy and the inside surface will be delicate and softly steamed.

To serve:

7. Pile the pancakes on top of each other on a serving plate. Serve at the table alongside a bowl of the mushroom mix, and a plate of the garnishes. Let people build their pancakes themselves for a tasty, tactile experience.

Recipe from www.riverford.co.uk

Crispy tofu and cavolo nero noodles

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tbsp vegetable oil

300g block firm tofu, cut into medium-sized cubes

1 red onion, cut into half-moons

200g baby corn

200g sugar snap peas

4 cloves garlic, sliced

1 thumb ginger, grated

200g bag of cavolo nero, hard stalks removed and roughly chopped

For the sauce:

4 tbsp Sriracha

3 tbsp reduced salt soy sauce

Juice of 1 lime

2 tbsp toasted sesame oil

3 tbsp maple syrup

4 portions of rice noodles

Method:

1. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Add the tofu to the pan, fry on each side for few minutes, turning carefully until crispy. Set aside.

2. In the meantime, add the onion and remaining oil to a separate frying pan.

3. Cook the onion for 7-8 minutes then add the corn, sugar snap peas, garlic and ginger.

4. Fry for 3-4 minutes, then add the cavolo nero. Fry for a further 2 minutes.

5. Cook the rice noodles as per instructions on the pack.

6. Now add all the sauce ingredients to the pan along with the noodles and tofu.

7. Mix to combine, then serve in bowls.

Cook’s tip: Kale or spinach work well here also. Make it spicier by adding fresh chillies.

Recipe from www.discovergreatveg.co.uk

Tacos with spicy spinach potatoes and mint sauce

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

600g baby potatoes, halved

2 tbsp olive oil

1 red onion, sliced

3 cloves garlic, sliced

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp garam masala

300g cherry tomatoes, chopped

2 tbsp soy sauce

260g bag of spinach

4 tbsp vegan yoghurt or mayo

Handful fresh mint, shredded

8 small corn/wheat tacos

Method:

1. In a large pan, bring salted water to the boil then add the potatoes. Boil for 10 minutes. Drain and set aside.

2. In the meantime, heat the oil in a medium saucepan over a medium heat then add the onion. Fry for 8-10 minutes until soft.

3. Now add the garlic and fry for 2-3 minutes. Stirring frequently.

4. Add the spices and stir to coat everything, then add the tomatoes, soy and allow to cook down for 5 minutes.

5. Add the cooked potatoes and spinach and cook for 3 minutes.

6. Season to taste.

7. To make the mint sauce, mix the yoghurt and shredded mint in a bowl. Season to taste.

8. Cook the tacos according to the pack instructions.

9. Load with spiced potatoes and mint sauce

Cook’s tip: You can serve in hard shell tacos if preferred. The sauce can be made with vegan natural yoghurt for a lower-fat version.

Recipe from www.discovergreatveg.co.uk

Moroccan root vegetable and kale traybake

Serves: 2

Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 parsnip, cut into chunks

1 small carrot, cut into chunks

1 small sweet potato, cut into chunks

400g can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

125g kale

2 tsp ras el hanout

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp wholegrain mustard

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C, gas mark 6.

2. Cook the root vegetables in boiling water for 10-15 minutes until just tender. Drain and transfer to a baking tray with the chickpeas and kale.

3. Mix together the remaining ingredients and season, stir into the tray and bake for 15-20 minutes.

Recipe from www.discovergreatveg.co.uk

Cavolo nero falafels with harissa yoghurt sauce

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

200g pack cavolo nero, thick stalks removed

1 tbsp tahini

1 clove garlic

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground coriander

2 tbsp vegetable oil

100g yoghurt alternative

1 tsp harissa paste

Method:

1. Place the chickpeas in a food processor with the leaves from 2 stems cavolo nero, roughly chopped, the tahini, garlic and spices and blend to a coarse paste, season well. divide into 8 and roll into balls.

2. Heat the oil and fry the falafels for 2-3 minutes until golden, turning once halfway. Remove and add the remaining cavolo nero, shredded and fry for 2-3 minutes, season.

3. Meanwhile, mix together the yoghurt and harissa. Serve the falafels onto the cavolo nero and drizzle with the harissa yoghurt.

Recipe from www.discovergreatveg.co.uk

Vegan stir-fry with black bean tofu and baby pak choi

As I grow older, I don’t want to be faffing around too much in the kitchen. I also want to enjoy myself and not be a slave to the stove.

That’s why I love a good stir-fry, which can transform veg into a quick and delicious dish – like this recipe with black bean tofu and baby pak choi.

Serves: 4 as a side

Ingredients:

1 tbsp cornflour

1tbsp rapeseed oil

5 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tbsp freshly grated root ginger

1 red chilli, deseeded and chopped

1 bird’s eye chilli, deseeded and chopped

1 tbsp fermented salted black beans, rinsed and crushed

1 tbsp yellow bean paste or miso paste

250g ready-fried tofu, quartered

1 tbsp shaohsing rice wine or dry sherry

2 green peppers, deseeded and cut into 1.5cm chunks

200ml vegetable stock

1 tbsp tamari or low-sodium light soy sauce

Cooked jasmine rice, to serve

For the pak choi:

200g baby pak choi, halved

Pinch of sea salt

1 tbsp shaohsing rice wine

1 tbsp tamari or low-sodium light soy sauce

1 tsp toasted sesame oil

2.5cm piece of fresh root ginger, sliced into matchsticks

Method:

1. First, prepare the pak choi. Place a heatproof plate inside a bamboo steamer. Season the pak choi with salt, rice wine, tamari or light soy sauce and toasted sesame oil, then lay the ginger slices over the top. Place the lid on the steamer and set over a wok or pan of water. Bring to the boil, then gently steam over a low heat for three to four minutes. In a small jug or cup, mix the cornflour with two tablespoons of water to create a slurry and set aside until needed. Meanwhile, place a wok over a high heat and add the rapeseed oil. When the oil starts to smoke, add the garlic, ginger and chillies and stir-fry for a few seconds. Then add the black beans and yellow bean paste and stir quickly.

2. Add the tofu and stir-fry for one minute, keeping the ingredients moving in the wok, then add the rice wine or sherry and the green peppers and stir-fry for a further minute.

3. Add the stock and bring to the boil. Season with the tamari or soy sauce, then add the cornflour slurry and stir to thicken.

4. Serve the black bean tofu and steamed baby pak choi with jasmine rice on the side and eat immediately.

Recipe from ‘Asian Green: Everyday Plant-based Recipes Inspired By The East’ by Ching-He Huang(Kyle Books, £20).

Smoked tofu and broccoli Korean-style vegan ram-don

With spicy, smoky and umami flavours, this vegan ram-don recipe ticks all the boxes.

The inspiration for this recipe came from an unexpected place: the Oscar-winning movie Parasite.

In Bong Joon-ho’s hit film, a housekeeper is tasked with making a beef ram-don – a unique dish similar to a spicy noodle soup. This inspired Ching-He Huang to make her own vegan version, which her husband now calls her signature meal.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

200g dried ramen or udon noodles

1 tbsp toasted sesame oil

2 garlic cloves

2.5cm piece of fresh root ginger, peeled

3 shallots

2 red chillies, deseeded

1 tbsp cornflour

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

200g smoked tofu, drained, rinsed in cold water and sliced into 2cm cubes

400g firm tofu, drained and sliced into 2cm cubes

200g fresh shiitake mushrooms

1 tbsp shaohsing rice wine

2 tbsp dark soy sauce

150g long-stem broccoli, florets sliced lengthwise and stalks sliced into 0.5cm rounds

2 tbsp vegetarian mushroom sauce

1 tbsp clear rice vinegar

1 tbsp tamari or low-sodium light soy sauce

2 spring onions, trimmed and finely sliced on the angle into 1cm slices

Noodle seasoning (per bowl):

1 tsp dark soy sauce and Chiu Chow chilli oil

1 tbsp each tahini and sweet chilli sauce

Sprinkle of shichimi togarashi pepper flakes

Method:

1. Cook the noodles according to the packet instructions. Rinse under cold water and drain well, then drizzle over the toasted sesame oil to prevent them from sticking together. Set aside in the colander until needed.

2. Place the garlic, ginger, shallots and red chillies in a small food processor and blitz to form a paste. Mix the cornflour with two tablespoons water in a small bowl or cup to make a slurry. Set aside until needed. Heat a wok over a high heat until smoking and add the rapeseed oil. Once hot, add the aromatic paste and cook, stirring, for a few seconds until fragrant. Add both kinds of tofu and the mushrooms. Season with the rice wine and dark soy sauce and toss together well for one to two minutes until all the ingredients are coated.

2. Add the broccoli and cook, tossing, for one minute. Stir in the mushroom sauce, rice vinegar and tamari or light soy sauce. Pour in the cornflour slurry to thicken the cooking juices in the wok, and toss to mix well.

3. Pour some boiling water over the noodles in the colander to reheat them, then divide them between four bowls.

4. Place a ladleful of the tofu, mushroom and broccoli mixture on one side of the noodles in each bowl, and top with the sliced spring onion. Dress the noodles by drizzling over the dark soy sauce, Chiu Chow chilli oil, tahini and sweet chilli sauce, followed by a generous sprinkle of shichimi togarashi pepper flakes. Serve immediately.

Recipe from ‘Asian Green: Everyday Plant-based Recipes Inspired By The East’ by Ching-He Huang(Kyle Books, £20).

Mango and cashew vegan cheesecake

Not convinced vegan desserts can be luxurious? Let this plant-based ‘cheesecake’ transport you to a tropical island.

Serves: 10

Ingredients:

For the biscuit base:

200g fruity vegan oat biscuits

3tbsp mixed nut butter

For the cashew ‘cheese’ layer:

200g cashews, soaked in water for 30 minutes then drained and rinsed

200ml coconut milk

400g plain coconut yogurt

1tbsp coconut cream

3tbsp golden syrup

Juice of 1 lime

Pinch of sea salt

For the fresh mango compote:

2 mangos, peeled, stoned and diced into 0.5cm cubes

4 tbsp golden syrup

To garnish:

Zest and juice of 1 lime

Method:

1. To make the biscuit base, crush the biscuits in a food processor. Add the nut butter and process until well combined. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and set aside. Clean the food processor.

2. Place all the cashew ‘cheese’ layer ingredients in the food processor and blend until smooth.

3. Line the base of a 26cm round glass cheesecake dish with the biscuit and nut butter mixture and press into place. Pour over the blended cashew ‘cheese’ mixture. Cover and let it set in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, make the mango compote. Place the mango and golden syrup in a shallow frying pan over a medium heat. Stir gently to combine. Cook for two to three minutes until the mango has softened and the mixture is slightly sticky. Take off the heat and let cool for 30 minutes. To assemble, remove the ‘cheesecake’ from the refrigerator and top with the cooled mango compote. Just before serving, garnish with the lime zest and juice. Enjoy!

Recipe from ‘Asian Green: Everyday Plant-based Recipes Inspired By The East’ by Ching-He Huang(Kyle Books, £20).

Jackfruit bao buns

Who doesn’t love soft, slightly chewy, pillowy bao buns? Filled with sticky, soy-glazed jackfruit and crisp vegetables, these are real crowd-pleasers.

Never cooked with jackfruit before? Canned jackfruit is now readily available in most large supermarkets and, like tofu, it is particularly delicious stir-fried. If you prefer, swap it for cauliflower florets or tofu.

Makes: 8

Ingredients:

For the buns:

250g plain flour

2 tsp caster sugar

1 tsp easy-blend dried yeast

½ tsp salt

½ tsp baking powder

50ml plant milk

75ml water

1 tbsp rice vinegar

2 tsp sesame oil, plus extra for brushing

2 tsp black sesame seeds

For the filling:

2 x 400g cans of jackfruit

1 tbsp sunflower oil

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

4cm piece fresh ginger, finely chopped

1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

6 spring onions, 4 thinly sliced

3 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp hoisin sauce

2 tbsp maple syrup

1½ tbsp rice vinegar

1 tsp Chinese five-spice

1 carrot

¼ cucumber

½ red pepper

Leaves from a small bunch of coriander, to serve

Method:

1. Combine the flour, sugar, yeast, salt and baking powder in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Heat the milk and water to lukewarm, add the rice vinegar and sesame oil and tip into the dry ingredients. Mix on low speed until incorporated and then continue kneading for about four minutes until the dough is silky smooth. Shape the dough into a ball, return to the bowl, cover and leave at room temperature for about one hour or until doubled in size.

2. Cut two circles of baking parchment the same diameter as the inside of the steamer baskets. Fold each paper disc in half, and then in half again to make a triangle, then fold this triangle in half again. Snip small sections out of each folded edge so that when you open the paper it is dotted with small holes. Lay a disc in the bottom of each steamer basket.

3. Weigh the bao dough and divide it into eight even portions. Shape each portion into a neat ball with the seam on the underside. Working one at a time, roll each dough ball into an oval shape – roughly the size of your hand – and 5mm thick. Brush with sesame oil and fold in half. Brush the top with sesame oil and sprinkle with black sesame seeds. Place the buns in the steamer to prove, leaving space between each bun and the edge of the steamer. Stack the steamer baskets together, cover with the lid and leave for about one hour at room temperature until the buns have nearly doubled in size.

4. Meanwhile, prepare the filling. Drain the jackfruit and squeeze out any excess water. Heat the sunflower oil in a large frying pan or wok, add the jackfruit and fry over a medium heat for about 10 minutes until golden brown, breaking up the pieces slightly with a wooden spoon.

5. Add the garlic, ginger, chilli and four sliced spring onions to the pan and continue frying for another minute. In a small bowl combine the soy and hoisin sauces, maple syrup, rice vinegar and Chinese five-spice with four tablespoons of water. Pour into the pan, mix to combine, reduce the heat slightly and continue to cook for a further three minutes or so until the jackfruit is caramelised and coated in sticky sauce. Remove from the heat while you prepare the remaining filling ingredients.

6. Using a julienne grater, cut the carrot and cucumber into fine strips. Finely slice the red pepper and remaining two spring onions. Cover and chill until ready to assemble the bao buns.

7. Fill a large frying pan or wok with water to a depth of about 5cm and bring to the boil over a medium heat. Place the stacked steamer over the water and cook the bao buns for 10-12 minutes until the surface of the buns is firm, the middles puffy and they have doubled in size.

8. Divide the jackfruit filling and shredded vegetables between the buns, scatter with coriander leaves and serve.

Recipe from ‘Eat More Vegan’ by Annie Rigg (Pavilion Books, £16.99).

Butternut squash nut roast

Nutritious and filling, this flavoursome dish makes a great centrepiece for a vegan feast.

The butternut squash is roasted and then filled with rice, nuts and dried fruit and baked again on a bed of woody herbs. The squash can be fully prepared in advance, the halves filled and chilled until ready to bake.

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

1 butternut squash

2½ tbsp olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 leek, trimmed and finely chopped

125g chestnut mushrooms, quartered

2 fat garlic cloves, crushed

100g brown basmati rice, rinsed and drained

300ml vegetable stock

75g cooked chestnuts, roughly chopped

50g walnut pieces, toasted

50g hazelnuts, toasted and roughly chopped

50g dried cranberries

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

3 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 bushy sprig of thyme, leaves picked

2 bushy sprigs of bay leaves

2 bushy sprigs of rosemary

2 tbsp breadcrumbs

1 tbsp grated vegan Italian-style cheese

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 170C fan/190C/gas mark 5. Cut the butternut squash in half lengthways and place, cut side up, in a smallish roasting tin. Scrape out the seeds and fibres, score the flesh, season, drizzle with one tablespoon of the olive oil, cover with foil and roast for about 45 minutes until the flesh is tender all the way through when tested with the point of a knife.

2. Meanwhile, prepare the filling. Tip the onion and leek into a saute pan, add one-and-a-half tablespoons of olive oil and cook over a low–medium heat, stirring often, until softened and just starting to turn golden at the edges.

3. Add the mushrooms and garlic to the pan, stir to combine and cook for a further five minutes until the mushrooms are tender. Tip in the drained rice, pour in the stock and season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

4. Cover the pan with a disc of baking paper, or half-cover with a lid, and simmer very gently for about 30 minutes until the rice is al dente and there is still a little stock remaining in the pan. Remove from the heat and tip into a large bowl.

5. Add the chestnuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, cranberries, balsamic vinegar, parsley and thyme leaves to the rice mixture. Use a spoon to scoop out the cooked flesh from the butternut squash halves, keeping the skin intact and leaving a shell of about 1cm thick on all sides. Roughly chop the squash, add to the rice and season well.

6. Lay the bay leaves and rosemary sprigs in the roasting tin and place the butternut squash halves on top. Spoon the rice mixture to fill each half – anything left over can be cooked alongside in another baking tin. Cover with foil and bake for 30-35 minutes until piping hot. Remove the foil, scatter with breadcrumbs, Italian-style cheese and drizzle with olive oil and return to the oven for a further 10 minutes until crisp. Cut into slices and serve.

Recipe from ‘Eat More Vegan’ by Annie Rigg (Pavilion Books, £16.99).

Rice and lentils with tahini roasted root veg

Don’t be put off by the long list of ingredients here: many of them are store cupboard items.

This recipe is inspired by, and borrows elements from, two staple dishes in which rice is cooked with lentils and caramelised onions – Egyptian koshari and Middle Eastern mujaddara – and it’s served with piquante chermoula dressing.

Feel free to switch up the fruit. Pomegranate seeds are often used to lend a note of tart sweetness to savoury rice, but you could replace them with a tablespoon of sour barberries or dried cranberries if you prefer.

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

2 onions, thinly sliced

4-5 tbsp olive oil

A good pinch of saffron stamens

100g puy lentils

5 medium parsnips, peeled and quartered lengthways

5 carrots, peeled and quartered lengthways

5 medium beetroots, trimmed and quartered (no need to peel)

2 tsp cumin seeds

2 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp Aleppo chilli flakes

½ tsp garlic granules

2 garlic cloves, crushed

300g brown basmati rice, rinsed

200g cooked chickpeas, drained and rinsed

500ml vegetable stock

1 bay leaf

1 cinnamon stick

2 tbsp tahini

2 tbsp maple syrup

Seeds of ½ pomegranate

Leaves from a small bunch of coriander

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the chermoula dressing:

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp coriander seeds

1 fat garlic clove, roughly chopped

1 mild green chilli (such as fresh jalapeño), sliced

2 spring onions, trimmed and sliced

25g flat-leaf parsley, leaves and stalks, very roughly chopped

25g coriander, leaves and stalks, very roughly chopped

Juice of ½ lemon

½ tsp ground sumac

½ tsp cayenne pepper

6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Method:

1. Start by cooking the rice. Tip the onions into a heavy, lidded saucepan, add two tablespoons of olive oil and cook slowly over a low–medium heat for about 30 minutes, stirring frequently, until very soft and starting to caramelise at the edges. Soak the saffron in two tablespoons of freshly boiled water in a small bowl. Preheat the oven to 180C fan/200C/gas mark 6 and line one large or two smaller baking trays with baking paper.

2. Meanwhile, rinse the lentils and cook in a pan of boiling water for about 20 minutes until just tender but still with a little “bite”. Drain and set aside.

3. Combine the prepared root veg in a large bowl. Lightly crush the cumin seeds, coriander seeds and Aleppo chilli flakes using a pestle and mortar. Add to the veggies with the garlic granules and two to three tablespoons of olive oil. Season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper and mix well to thoroughly coat the vegetables in spices.

4. Arrange in a single layer on the lined baking tray(s) and roast for about 45 minutes, turning halfway through, until tender and browning at the edges.

5. Meanwhile, add the crushed garlic to the onions and cook for a further minute. Add the rice to the pan, along with the drained lentils and chickpeas. Pour the veg stock and saffron, with its soaking water, into the pan, add the bay leaf and cinnamon stick and season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Bring to the boil, cover with a lid and reduce the heat to its lowest setting. Cook for about 30 minutes until the rice is tender and the stock has been absorbed. Remove from the heat and leave covered until ready to serve.

6. To prepare the chermoula dressing, toast the cumin and coriander seeds in a dry frying pan over a medium heat for one minute until starting to brown and smell aromatic. Tip into a small food processor, along with all the remaining ingredients. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and whizz until nearly smooth.

7. In a small bowl mix together the tahini and maple syrup, spoon over the roasted veggies, mix to coat and return to the oven for a further five minutes until golden and sticky.

8. Spoon the rice onto a large platter, remove the bay leaf and cinnamon stick, and arrange the roasted veggies on top. Scatter with pomegranate seeds and coriander leaves and serve with the chermoula dressing for drizzling.

Recipe from ‘Eat More Vegan’ by Annie Rigg (Pavilion Books, £16.99).