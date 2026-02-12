Raising Cane’s in Boston suing its landlord after eviction threat over chicken smells

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

So much for “One Love.”

A Raising Cane’s restaurant in Boston is taking its landlord to court over alleged fowl play, claiming its Back Bay location faced wrongful eviction threats over the “smell of chicken fingers” in what the restaurant says is really a larger lease dispute.

In the complaint filed in Suffolk County Superior Court last month, Raising Cane’s alleges that the eviction threat is part of an “extortionate scheme,” using complaints about chicken smells to pressure the restaurant into giving up its exclusive operating rights, according to WCVB.

The Louisiana‑based restaurant says landlord 755 Boylston LLC served a notice of termination and notice to quit in January, claiming the restaurant’s cooking odors — particularly the scent of its signature chicken fingers — constituted “offensive and/or nuisance odors.”

Raising Cane’s argues that the smell was never defined as a lease violation and that it has worked extensively to mitigate odors.

open image in gallery Raising Cane’s is suing its Boston landlord, claiming eviction threats over chicken smells aim to strip its exclusive operating rights ( Getty Images )

The lease, signed in 2021 and later amended, allows Raising Cane’s to prepare and sell its fried chicken meals but requires “reasonable efforts” to minimize smells. The restaurant says it has spent more than $200,000 on exhaust system inspections, charcoal odor‑control filters and sealing vents in an effort to comply.

According to the suit, a consultant found that odors were exacerbated by negative air pressure drawing air into an office space above the restaurant.

Raising Cane’s also argues the landlord’s real motive is tied to an exclusivity clause in the lease that bars other restaurants from selling deboned chicken without their consent. The lawsuit alleges 755 Boylston LLC has been in talks to lease adjacent space to Panda Express and pressured Raising Cane’s to waive its exclusive rights. Raising Cane’s refused, and soon after was hit with the eviction notice, the complaint says.

Raising Cane’s is seeking a court ruling that it has not breached its lease and wants damages for what it calls “unfair and deceptive” business practices.

open image in gallery A Raising Cane's story in Boston is fighting back against eviction threats ( Google )

A spokesperson for Raising Cane's said in a statement, "We’re Chicken Finger fanatics - litigation is not what we do. We hate that we’re in this position and haven’t been able to come to terms with our landlord. The Boston Community loves Raising Cane’s and we’re proud to employ hundreds of Crew at our Restaurants across Boston and the surrounding area.”

“We believe this situation can be resolved amicably and will continue working toward resolving the conflict with our landlord so we can focus on what we do best: serving hand-battered, made-to-order Chicken Fingers to millions of Caniacs across Boston,” the statement concludes.

Founded in Baton Rouge by Todd Graves in 1996, there are currently more than 940 Raising Cane’s restaurants across 45 states and Washington D.C. The chain plans to open over 30 new locations this year in several states, including Colorado, Idaho, Tennessee, Alabama, Arizona and New Jersey.

A spokesperson for Raising Cane’s previously told multiple news outlets that the company is working toward having over 1,600 restaurants in the U.S.