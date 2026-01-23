Golden State Warriors star sued by former landlord for damaging apartment
- Golden State Warriors shooting guard Moses Moody is facing a lawsuit from his former landlord, Amir Tabarrok, over alleged extensive damage to a San Francisco condominium.
- The landlord claims Moody's failure to use required ventilation during laundry caused significant water damage to the unit's hardwood floors, ceilings, walls, and carpeting.
- The complaint also cites damage to electrical switches and window frames, allegedly from holes drilled into the surfaces.
- Tabarrok estimates the total damage at over $28,000 but is seeking the small claims court maximumof $12,500, along with approximately $870 in unpaid rent.
- Moody rented the Mission Bay unit from 2021, when he was drafted, until he moved out, with the lease originally set to run until October 2025.