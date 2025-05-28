National Hamburger Day 2025: Where to get a free or discounted burger

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

National Hamburger Day is celebrated on May 28, just a day after Memorial Day.

To celebrate, several fast food chains and restaurants are offering free or highly discounted burgers.

Here, we round up the best freebies and deals to celebrate National Hamburger Day.

Shake Shack

For a limited time, the fast-food franchise will be offering a free burger to all patrons who spend $10 or more. The deal will run from the first of May until the first of June.

While the chain has been offering up a different free burger each week this month, the current offering is the original ShackBurger.

Each customer is limited to one free burger. Interested patrons can get their free burger by ordering on the Shake Shack app or online with code “BURGERMONTH,” or by visiting a store in person.

open image in gallery National Hamburger Day is May 28 ( Alamy/PA )

Red Robin

Red Robin Royalty members who buy a burger and a drink during the month of May will automatically be entered into a contest for the chance to win free burgers for the whole year. Only 12 people will be selected to win.

Burger King

Members of the chain’s Royal Perks program can receive a free hamburger with a purchase of $1 or more. Loyalty members can also score a hamburger for 125 crowns — half the usual reward cost of 250 crowns — through the end of the month.

Deals must be activated through the Burger King app.

open image in gallery Burger King customers can receive a free hamburger with a purchase of $1 or more ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

Wendy’s

Now through June 1, customers can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for 1 cent with any Wendy’s purchase. The offer can be redeemed on the Wendy’s app.

New deals will be added to the app beyond June 1 as part of the company’s 100 Days of Savings.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Known for its wings, the restaurant chain also offers burgers. In honor of National Hamburger Day, customers can score a half-price All-American Cheeseburger, Triple Bacon Cheeseburger, or other burger by using the code GOBURGER when ordering takeout or delivery. The offer is not valid for customers dining at Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants.

Friendly’s

Customers who join the restaurant chain’s newly launched rewards program can score a free Founder’s Burger through May 31. Download the Friendly’s app and join the Fan Club loyalty program to get the reward.

Dairy Queen

open image in gallery Dairy Queen is offering a buy-one-get-one deal ( Getty Images )

Customers can score a buy-one-get-one deal now through June 1: Purchase any Signature Stackburger, and get another for just 99 cents. The deal can be accessed by members of the DQ Rewards loyalty program through the chain’s app.

Smashburger

The new Jalapeño BBQ Bacon Stack Smash is part of the chain’s National Hamburger Day deal. Any single burger will cost just $5.28 on the day for purchases made in-store or online using the code JUST528.