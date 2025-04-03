From Chipotle to Moe’s – all the restaurants offering deals on National Burrito Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

National Burrito Day is in full swing, with some of the most popular Mexican restaurants in the U.S. are celebrating.

The annual event is celebrated on the first Thursday of April, which is April 3 this year. With that in mind, customers can expect one-day-only deals at their favorite spots.

While this doesn’t necessarily mean that restaurants are giving out free food, burritos are being sold at a discount price or through “Buy One, Get One Free” deals.

From Chipotle to Taco Bell, here’s a list of restaurants that are having specials today in honor of National Burrito Day.

Chipotle

Similar to last year, Chipotle launched an interactive game called the Burrito Vault in which players were tasked with guessing the ingredient order for a Chipotle burrito. The first 2,500 players who win will receive a buy-one-get-one-free burrito coupon, which can be used today only.

Rewards members who correctly guess the burrito order, after all of the buy-one-get-one-free coupons have been given out, will still receive 25 reward points.

National Burrito Day is celebrated on the first Thursday of April each year ( Getty Images )

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Today, Moe’s is offering a “Buy One, Get One Free” deal on burritos and bowls. As noted on the brand’s Instagram, the deal can be used when ordering on Moe’s app or in one of the company’s restaurants.

Qdoba

When customers buy an entrée and drink a Qdoba, they will also receive a free burrito or bowl. The deal is exclusive for customers who are a part of Qdoba's rewards program, and it can only be applied in stores.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is offering customers a $2 burrito today when they’re making an order that costs $15 or more. The deal can’t be used on burritos that cost less than $2 already. The offer is only redeemable through Taco Bell’s mobile app.

Del Taco

If you’re a part of Del Taco’s rewards program, you can get a free burrito when placing an order that’s $10 or more. All orders need to be made on Del Taco’s app or online for the deal to be applied.

Torchy’s Tacos

Customers at Torchy’s Tacos can get a $5 breakfast burrito when ordering online or in stores today.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco will be offering a slew of deals this week in honor of National Burrito Day. Today, members of El Pollo Loco are offered a “Buy One, Get One Free” deal on select chicken burritos.

Tomorrow, the business is offering free delivery on orders that cost $15 or more and are made through the Loco Rewards app.

Dos Toros Taqueria

Members of Dos Toros Taqueria’s rewards program will receive $5 off any burrito or burrito bowl today. The discount will automatically be applied when customers order in person or online.