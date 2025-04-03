Jump to content
From Chipotle to Moe’s – all the restaurants offering deals on National Burrito Day

Most restaurants are offering a buy one, get one free deal on April 3

Amber Raiken
in New York
Thursday 03 April 2025 11:46 EDT
National Burrito Day is in full swing, with some of the most popular Mexican restaurants in the U.S. are celebrating.

The annual event is celebrated on the first Thursday of April, which is April 3 this year. With that in mind, customers can expect one-day-only deals at their favorite spots.

While this doesn’t necessarily mean that restaurants are giving out free food, burritos are being sold at a discount price or through “Buy One, Get One Free” deals.

From Chipotle to Taco Bell, here’s a list of restaurants that are having specials today in honor of National Burrito Day.

Chipotle

Similar to last year, Chipotle launched an interactive game called the Burrito Vault in which players were tasked with guessing the ingredient order for a Chipotle burrito. The first 2,500 players who win will receive a buy-one-get-one-free burrito coupon, which can be used today only.

Rewards members who correctly guess the burrito order, after all of the buy-one-get-one-free coupons have been given out, will still receive 25 reward points.

National Burrito Day is celebrated on the first Thursday of April each year
National Burrito Day is celebrated on the first Thursday of April each year (Getty Images)

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Today, Moe’s is offering a “Buy One, Get One Free” deal on burritos and bowls. As noted on the brand’s Instagram, the deal can be used when ordering on Moe’s app or in one of the company’s restaurants.

Qdoba

When customers buy an entrée and drink a Qdoba, they will also receive a free burrito or bowl. The deal is exclusive for customers who are a part of Qdoba's rewards program, and it can only be applied in stores.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is offering customers a $2 burrito today when they’re making an order that costs $15 or more. The deal can’t be used on burritos that cost less than $2 already. The offer is only redeemable through Taco Bell’s mobile app.

Del Taco

If you’re a part of Del Taco’s rewards program, you can get a free burrito when placing an order that’s $10 or more. All orders need to be made on Del Taco’s app or online for the deal to be applied.

Torchy’s Tacos

Customers at Torchy’s Tacos can get a $5 breakfast burrito when ordering online or in stores today.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco will be offering a slew of deals this week in honor of National Burrito Day. Today, members of El Pollo Loco are offered a “Buy One, Get One Free” deal on select chicken burritos.

Tomorrow, the business is offering free delivery on orders that cost $15 or more and are made through the Loco Rewards app.

Dos Toros Taqueria

Members of Dos Toros Taqueria’s rewards program will receive $5 off any burrito or burrito bowl today. The discount will automatically be applied when customers order in person or online.

