Chipotle bringing back fan-favorite game for a chance to win BOGO burritos
The restaurant chain is celebrating National Burrito Day on Thursday, April 3
Chipotle is once again giving away free meals in celebration of National Burrito Day.
Last year the restaurant chain launched an interactive game called the Burrito Vault in which players were tasked with guessing the ingredient order for a Chipotle burrito. The winner received a buy-one-get-one-free coupon.
Now, the game has been resurrected ahead of Thursday’s holiday.
As of Monday morning, Chipotle Rewards members in the United States and Canada can play the Burrito Vault game through the website UnlockBurritoDay.com.
“Players must guess the exact burrito order combination, ingredient by ingredient, to unlock the bank,” the company’s news release read. “Prizes are available for the first 2,500 Chipotle Rewards members who successfully decipher the Burrito Vault Code each hour.”
Rewards members who do correctly guess the burrito order after all of the buy-one-get-one-free coupons have been given out will still receive 25 reward points.
“Last year, our Burrito Vault drove unprecedented fan engagement that resulted in our highest digital transaction day of all time,” Chris Brandt, the chain’s Chief Brand Officer, said in the news release, noting that the Burrito Vault game was played over two million times last year.
“Now, we are giving them another chance to crack the code and score more free burritos.”
What makes the Burrito Vault game different from last year is that the correct combination will change every hour.
The relaunch of the restaurant chain’s game comes shortly after they had to debunk social media rumors saying it was going bankrupt and would begin closing locations across the U.S.
“I’m still confused on how Chipotle is going bankrupt,” one X user wrote last week in a post seen by more than 4 million people. “How [the f***] is Chipotle going BANKRUPT?!,” another viral tweet read.
Chipotle spokesperson Erin Wolford swooped in to clear up the rumors once and for all, confirming them as just that: rumors. In a recent statement to USA Today, she confirmed that the information was “false.”
Wolford said the claims “stemmed from an inaccurate online article confusing Chipotle with a venture it tested in 2023.”
A report published in Unión Rayo, a Spanish media outlet, about the closure of Farmesa Fresh Eatery — a small-scale Chipotle spinoff the company had invested in — used Chipotle’s logo as its original promotional image, which reportedly led to the confusion and rumors.
Farmesa launched in 2023 as a concept for several months in a Santa Monica food hall. It offered “delicious protein, greens, grains, and vegetables that are inspired by Chipotle’s Food with Integrity standards,” the chain said in a news release in February 2023.
By early 2024, Chipotle confirmed it would carry the concept forward after its partner closed shop.
Unión Rayo subsequently apologized for the “false article,” according to USA Today.
