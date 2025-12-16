Major warning issued for Dubai-style chocolate over allergy risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People with allergies should avoid Dubai-style chocolate, the food safety watchdog has cautioned, after several products failed to meet UK food standards.

These popular chocolate bars, typically filled with pistachio, tahini, and shredded filo pastry, have become increasingly sought after over the past year.

However, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has discovered "several" of these items in the UK that do not comply with crucial safety and labelling regulations.

Rebecca Sudworth, the FSA's director of policy, confirmed: "we’ve found that some products contain peanut and sesame that aren’t declared on the label."

The organisation emphasised that purchasing these bars would be "dangerous" for consumers with allergies.

The watchdog is now reviewing sampling data from products currently on sale to verify they meet food safety standards.

It added that it is advising consumers with allergies to avoid the Dubai-style chocolate as a precaution until its full results are known.

Ms Sudworth added: “People with an allergy should not eat Dubai-style chocolate.

“If you’re buying a gift for someone who lives with allergies, our advice is to avoid buying these products. This includes all allergies, not just peanut and sesame.

“People without allergies can consume these products, especially where they are supplied by reputable brands and retailers.”

Jessica Merryfield, head of policy and campaigns at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI), said: “The legal requirements on this are clear – any food containing allergens needs to be clearly identified and labelled as such to allow consumers to make informed and safe choices.

“To not do this is illegal and also highly dangerous as it makes such foods unsafe to those with food allergies.

“We urge all food businesses, including retailers and importers, to take immediate steps to comply.”