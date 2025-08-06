Dubai-style chocolate bars recalled over ‘risk to health’
Multiple bars of Dubai-style chocolate have been recalled as consumers are warned of undisclosed nuts in the products.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a warning over three bars of Dubai-style chocolates due to peanuts, almonds, cashews, and walnuts in the product which are not mentioned on the labelling.
Noesis, Fix it and Le Damas Dubai-style chocolate products are all included in the warning, which advises consumers and food businesses to take action to “avoid risk to health”.
People with an allergy to peanuts or other types of nuts have been told to not buy the products and to not eat them if they have already bought them.
“We are notifying consumers and food businesses who have purchased any of the Dubai-style chocolate products listed below as these products contain peanuts and other types of nuts (almonds, cashews and walnuts) which are not all mentioned on the labelling, making it a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy to peanuts or other types of nuts,” the FSA said.
“Food businesses selling the Dubai-style chocolate products listed below are advised to immediately stop sales and to undertake product withdrawals, and where there have been retail sales, to undertake product recalls. This is because the product presents a serious risk to anyone with an allergy to peanuts or other types of nuts.”
It added that businesses have been supplied these products by a company called Black Sea Trading Ltd, who have so far been uncontactable.
The chocolate bars are inspired by a viral food trend that arose in 2024 and has continued. It centres around chocolate bars with a creamy pistachio filling, first created by a chocolatier in Dubai.
Receiving millions of views on social media platform TikTok, the popularity of the bar has grown so intense that the price of pistachio kernels globally has been pushed up. Experts say that, in the year to April, prices rose from $7.65 to $10.30 a pound.
