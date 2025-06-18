Cheerios quietly discontinued three flavors — and customers are not happy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

General Mills has quietly discontinued three of its Cheerios flavors, leaving customers upset.

Instagram creator @the_cerealqueen shared a post earlier this month about the trio of cereals leaving stores. These flavors include Honey Nut Cheerios Medley Oat Crunch, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios, and Honey Nut Cheerios “Minis.”

According to @the_cerealqueen, the Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios tasted like a Reese’s Puffs cereal, but “with a stronger peanut butter chocolate that dominates over the sugar element.”

Meanwhile, the Honey Nut Cheerios Medley Oat Crunch combined the classic Honey Nut Cheerios with “multigrain-based flakes that had graham cracker flour” and honey clusters of granola with almonds.

The third discontinued cereal, Honey Nut Cheerios “Minis,” was simply a mini version of the usual Cheerios.

Three Cheerios flavors have quietly been discontinued ( Getty )

However, it’s unclear when exactly the three cereals were discontinued and why.

The Independent has contacted General Mills for comment.

In the comments of @the_cerealqueen’s post, customers have expressed how disappointed they are about the cereals being shelved, while others said they’re rushing to get their hands on the last boxes.

“Choc PB Cheerios are great and I just finished a box! didn’t know it would maybe be my last. will look to get one more!” one wrote, while another added: “Chocolate pb were my entire family’s favorite.”

“Awww wait these flavors look awesome, I’m sad they won’t be around!!” a third wrote.

A fourth customer added: "Oh I really liked the minis, this is sad.”

The news about these cereals being discounted comes after General Mills welcomed some new Cheerios products. In December, the company followed the viral trend of many food brands by adding protein to their products.

More specifically, the brand launched Cheerios Protein, sold in Cinnamon and Strawberry. The flavors come with eight grams of protein per serving.

According to a press release, the protein cereal came after General Mills launched different products in 2024, including “fan favorite pantry staples featuring protein, like Wheaties Protein, Annie’s Super Mac, and Yoplait Protein.”

“As protein continues to be an important priority for people of all ages, we specifically created Cheerios Protein with families in mind,” Emilie Knox, vice president and business unit director, Morning Foods at General Mills, said in a statement. “We wanted it to taste great and to preserve the iconic Cheerios shape, but with a good source of protein, all in a convenient cereal we know everyone at the breakfast table will love — turning all mornings into good mornings.”

In May, a customer on Instagram also spotted that General Mills has released Cheerios Protein Bars. The chewy treat is sold in two flavors, Mixed Berry and Chocolate Peanut Butter, with each bar offering seven grams of protein.